Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | With 2,38,018 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,76,18,271, which includes 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated.
The active cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in 230 days, while the death toll has climbed
to 4,86,761 with 310 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.There has been an 8.31 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Monday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by the Omicron variant.
The active cases comprise 4.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.09 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 80,287 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Japan poised to widen COVID-19 controls as Omicron drives record infections
Japan was poised on Wednesday to widen COVID-19 controls to cover half its population as the Omicron variant drives new infections to record levels. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially approve the plan after it was cleared by an expert panel. The so-called quasi-emergency measures permit governors to impose curbs on mobility and business, including shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, as well as prohibitions on alcohol sales.
The measures, already in place in three regions, will widen to cover Tokyo and 12 other prefectures, lasting from Friday until Feb. 13. Japan recorded more than 32,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, exceeding the previous high seen in August shortly after Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics.
The western prefecture of Osaka posted a record 5,396 new cases, while Tokyo had 5,185, the highest since Aug. 21. Omicron is more infectious than previous coronavirus variants but appears to cause less serious conditions. Even so, public health experts are concerned that a wave of Omicron cases could overwhelm the healthcare system.
Japan has vaccinated about 80% of its population against COVID-19, but its booster shot program has barely gotten off the ground. Japan this month declared quasi-emergency curbs in three regions hosting U.S. military facilities, after it appeared that base outbreaks of Omicron spilled into surrounding communities. Tokyo's occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, a closely watched metric, rose to 23.4% on Tuesday. An increase to 50% would warrant declaration of a full state of emergency, officials have said.
January 19, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | US CDC warns against travel to 22 destinations over COVID-19
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to 22 nations and territories because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases, including for Israel, Australia, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.
The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High," telling Americans they should avoid travel to those destinations, which also include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Suriname, Saint Lucia and Bolivia.
In total, the CDC now lists just over 100 countries and territories at "Level 4." The CDC also raised another 20 countries to Level 3: High," including Uganda, Kuwait, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba. The CDC recommends that unvaccinated Americans avoid nonessential travel to those destinations.
January 19, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Vaccines are helpful for children above 5 years of age and reduce 90% of COVID deaths and even more in some cases...I appeal to people to take vaccines: Dr Faheem Younus, Chief of Infectious Diseases at US' University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health
January 19, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Asymptomatic animal handlers transmit COVID Delta variant to lions at zoo in South Africa: Study
Asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in South Africa transmitted the Delta variant of Covid-19 to captive lions, who were placed in quarantine and developed symptoms like breathing problem, runny nose and dry cough, according to a recent study by a team of scientists from the University of Pretoria. The research report, published recently in the journal ‘Viruses’, also urged members of the public to be aware of the possibility of infecting their pet cats and dogs if they have Covid-19.
The team was led by Professor Marietjie Venter, Head of the Zoonotic, Arbo-and Respiratory Virus Programme at the university's Department of Medical Virology; and Professor Katja Koeppel, Associate Professor of Wildlife Health at the Faculty of Veterinary Science. They conducted a study on three sick lions at the zoo during South Africa’s third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic late in 2021. “The team of transdisciplinary scientists found that reverse zoonotic transmission of Covid-19 from asymptomatic animal handlers at a private zoo in Gauteng (province) posed a risk to big cats kept in captivity,” the university said in a statement.
“Transmission of the Delta variant to these animals could result in more severe disease. The animals tested PCR positive for up to seven weeks after becoming sick. “This extended period of potential virus shedding poses a risk of infection to animals in close proximity and possibly humans. The animals were therefore placed in quarantine until they tested negative,” the scientists said. Koeppel said the lions had breathing problem as well as runny nose and a dry cough for up to 15 days.
“A persistent cough was seen between five and 15 days, with two lions experiencing difficulty in breathing. One lioness developed pneumonia that did not respond to antibiotics,” she added. The staff and lions were monitored in the weeks that followed for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and, within 15 to 25 days, all three lions made a full recovery. “(Further) tests showed that SARS-CoV-2 could have been circulating among staff during the time that the lions got sick, and suggests that those with direct contact with the animals were likely responsible for the reverse zoonotic transmission,” Venter said.
A year earlier, two pumas at the zoo also tested positive for Covid-19. Genome sequencing was conducted on the humans and three lions, and tests revealed that each of the infections was a Delta variant. The two pumas and three lions presented with respiratory illness that was similar to Covid-19 in humans. The animals did not respond to antibiotic treatment but recovered after treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs and supportive care.
“Detection of viral RNA in the upper respiratory tract and the faeces, coupled with the fact that the pumas and lions had symptoms, reveal that this virus is able to infect these animals via a natural infection route,” Venter said. The scientists said the timeline of infections of the lions from a Covid-positive human is difficult to estimate as all staff members were asymptomatic during the outbreak.
They said that reverse zoonotic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from asymptomatic animal handlers pose a risk to large felines kept in captivity. The scientists stressed that precautions such as vaccinating staff, wearing masks when entering cages and preparing food, infection control through use of disinfectants, and distance barriers for members of the public should be put in place at zoos.
“This is to protect potentially endangered species from getting infected and dying,” the scientists said. “These measures are also important because of the risk of new variants emerging if the virus establishes itself in other animal reservoirs; these variants could be transmitted back to humans,” they said.
January 19, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi govt deploys nodal officers to monitor Covid patient care, vaccination at private facilities
The Delhi government on Tuesday deployed senior nursing officers from public hospitals as nodal officers to monitor the management of Covid patients and vaccination at private facilities. Government hospitals have also been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel. “The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of Covid -19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination,” read an order issued by the health department.
Delhi on Tuesday logged 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilator.
January 19, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Mumbai Police says 28 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the force to 1,273
January 19, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 21 more police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune city yesterday. The number of infected police personnel in the city rises to 504: Pune Police
January 19, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi govt to deploy its senior nursing officers as nodal officers in private hospitals to monitor the management of Covid-19 patients along with monitoring Covid vaccination
January 19, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Assam reports 8,072 new cases, highest single-day spike
Assam on Tuesday reported 8,072 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic, pushing the tally to 6,61,789, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. The minister said 16 more fatalities due to the disease were reported on Tuesday, five more than the previous day's figure, taking the death toll to 6,233.
January 19, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news related to the virus from around the world.