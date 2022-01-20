Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India reports 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases, 491 deaths, 2,23,990 recoveries
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 249 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to
4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
There has been a 3.63 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.
The active cases comprise 5.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.09 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country had reported 3,11,170 cases in a single day on May 15 last year.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to3,58,07,029, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 159.67 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 491 new fatalities include 134 from Kerala and 49 from Maharashtra. A total of 4,87,693 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,934 from Maharashtra, 51,160 from Kerala, 38,486 from Karnataka, 37,073 from Tamil Nadu, 25,460 from Delhi, 22,990 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,193 from West Bengal.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests COVID positive, hospitalised
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma added.
January 20, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Jharkhand reports over 2,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225, a health bulletin said on Thursday. Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 809, followed by 525 in Jamshedpur, it said. The single-day deaths include five fresh fatalities in Jamshedpur and two in Ranchi. The state now has 27,422 active cases, while 3,80,292 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,769 in the last 24 hours. Jharkhand tested over 65,047 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 191,70,930, the bulletin added.
ADVERTISEMENT
January 20, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Vir Das tests negative for COVID-19
Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 42-year-old gave a health update via Instagram and urged people to follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines. "We back. Seriously tho. This thing sucked. Wear a mask, get boosted, take your vitamins, drink snake blood..whatever. It was a LONG two-ish weeks. Still masking around the house. Stay safe," he captioned a reel. On January 11, Das said he had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.
On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases and 12 fresh fatalities. With this, the city's infection tally rose to 10,17,999 and death toll to 16,488, while the recovery count rose to 9,66,985, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On the work front, Das is reportedly developing a country music comedy series titled "Country Eastern" for Fox.
January 20, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Novavax becomes Australia's 5th approved COVID-19 vaccine
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday became the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Australia. The country has ordered 51 million doses of the U.S.-manufactured vaccine, supplied under the brand Nuvaxovid, for its population of 26 million. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are already in use in Australia. Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine is also approved but the government has not bought any.
The Novavax vaccine will be available to unvaccinated Australians aged 18 years and older but will not be used as a booster for the 95% of the population aged 16 and older who have already received a vaccine. “There are some individuals, notwithstanding a massive take up of vaccination in this country, who have been waiting for Novavax, and it's great that it's finally been approved,” said chief regulator John Skerritt, head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration.
“Our dream is we might turn our 95% into a 97 or 98% in this country,” Skerritt added. The protein-based vaccine is to be administered in two doses three weeks apart. Paul Griffin, associate professor of medicine at Queensland University, said Australia needed to strive to improve an already impressive vaccination rate. “For a variety of reasons, it seems some have remained reluctant to receive these vaccines thus far so an additional option, based on what is considered perhaps a more traditional platform, is likely to increase our vaccination rate even further,” Griffin said.
January 20, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | PM Modi spoke to Parkash Singh Badal and enquired about his health
PM Modi spoke to Parkash Singh Badal and enquired about his health. Shiromani Akali Dal patron & former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to hospital after testing COVID positive.
ADVERTISEMENT
January 20, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India reports 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases, 491 deaths, 2,23,990 recoveries
India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 249 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The active cases rose to 19,24,051, the highest in 234 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,87,693 with 491 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
There has been a 3.63 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Wednesday, the ministry said. Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron. The active cases comprise 5.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.09 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 93,051 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country had reported 3,11,170 cases in a single day on May 15 last year. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.06 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to3,58,07,029, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 159.67 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The 491 new fatalities include 134 from Kerala and 49 from Maharashtra. A total of 4,87,693 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,934 from Maharashtra, 51,160 from Kerala, 38,486 from Karnataka, 37,073 from Tamil Nadu, 25,460 from Delhi, 22,990 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,193 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
January 20, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 3,865, death toll by eight
With the addition of 3,865 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,81,420, an official said on Thursday. These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of eight patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,678. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.71 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,58,170, while the death toll is 3,351, another official said.
January 20, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Odisha logs 10,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Odisha recorded 10,368 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the tally to 11,77,462, while the single-day death count of seven was the highest in more than three months, the Health Department said. The state had logged 11,607 new cases and six deaths on Wednesday.
It now has 88,346 active cases, and 10,80,562 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 6,785 in the past 24 hours. The toll mounted to 8,501 with four deaths in Bhubaneswar and one each in Sambalpur, Khurda and Ganjam districts, the department said in a bulletin.
The daily test positivity rate, however, declined to 13.97 per cent from 16.7 the previous day. Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported more than a quarter of the fresh cases with 3,036 infections, followed by 1,505 in Sundargarh and 940 in Cuttack, it said.
Odisha has tested 74,234 samples since Wednesday.
January 20, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India's third COVID-19 wave likely to peak on January 23, daily cases to stay below 4 lakh: IIT Kanpur scientist
The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India may peak on January 23 with daily cases likely to remain below the four lakh mark, according to a scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur. Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have already reached their peak in case numbers in the past seven days, said Manindra Agrawal, a professor at IIT Kanpur and one of the researchers associated with the Sutra Covid model.
The Sutra model has been used to track and predict Covid case numbers in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. According to Agrawal, COVID-19 cases will peak in Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Gujarat, and Haryana this week, while states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Tamil Nadu may peak next week. The daily peak cases are projected to peak on January 23 in India and stay below the four lakh mark. Metro cities Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata have already peaked, Agrawal told PTI.
Trajectory with data up to 11th indicates the peak on 23th Jan with nearly 7.2 lakh cases per day. The actual trajectory is already deviating significantly, and the actual peak is unlikely to cross 4 lakh cases/day, Agrawal tweeted on Tuesday. Agrawal had earlier predicted that the COVID-19 third wave will peak by January end. Across the country, the trajectories are changing significantly. I speculated earlier that it is due to ICMR guidelines for a changed testing strategy. However, at many places, these guidelines are not yet implemented and still, the trajectory has changed! he said.
According to a new government advisory, individuals undertaking inter-state domestic travel and contacts of confirmed Covid cases do not need to get tested unless identified as high risk based on age or comorbidities, In his view, there are two plausible reasons for the change in the Omicron-led case trajectory in India. There are two groups in the population, one with less immunity against Omicron and the other with more. The mutant first spread in the first group causing a sharp rise. Now the first group is exhausted and so the spread is slower, he explained.
Agrawal noted that there was a lot of concern when the Omicron variant started spreading in November last year. However, he said, in the last week or so, people almost everywhere have concluded that the variant causes only mild infection and have decided to handle it with standard remedies instead of getting tested. Previously, a study conducted by a different research team at the institute showed that the third wave of the pandemic in India might peak by February 3.
That study, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv on December 23, studied the trend of the Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 cases in other countries and predicted that India too will witness a similar trajectory. India on Wednesday reported a single-day rise of 2,82,970 new COVID-19 infections and 441 fatalities, pushing the country’s tally of cases to 3,79,01,241, and death toll to 4,87,202, according to official figures.
January 20, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | First Covid vaccine dose given to 95% people, second dose to 62%: UP CM
The first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to over 95 per cent of the targeted population in Uttar Pradesh while the second dose administered to around 62 per cent, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday. In the 15-17 years age group, 62.83 lakh vaccine doses have been provided out of the target 1.40 crore doses, Adityanath told a press conference in poll-bound Gautam Buddh Nagar district.
ADVERTISEMENT
January 20, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal tests COVID positive, hospitalised
Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable," Sharma added.
January 20, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | 30% individuals lose vaccine-acquired immunity against COVID-19 after 6 months: Study
As much as 30 percent individuals lose vaccine-acquired immunity after six months, according to a study conducted by AIG Hospitals along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation on Vaccine Immunity. The study was conducted on 1,636 healthcare workers who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a press release from AIG Hospitals said.
"Our study results were at par with other global studies where we found that almost 30 per cent individuals had antibody levels below protective immunity level of 100 AU/ml after six months. These individuals were majorly above 40 years with co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes. Out of the total, 6 per cent did not develop any immune protection at all," Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals said. The results clearly indicated that with age, immunity waning is directly proportional which means that younger people have more sustained antibody levels than the elderly population.