you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 14, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Canada could see surge in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: The surge of COVID-19 cases in Ontario, which accounts for almost 40% of Canada's population of 39 million people, has prompted the provincial government to suspend easing of restrictions that were planned to be lifted ahead of the holiday season.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: COVID-19 cases in Canada may rapidly rise in the coming days due to community spread of the Omicron variant, mirroring the situation in the country’s most populous province of Ontario, Canada’s top health official said on Monday. The province reported 1,536 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a more-than 70% jump from a week ago, including 80
cases of the Omicron variant, which has spread across over 60 countries since being first detected last month. The World Health Organization has said that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection, but clinical data on its severity is limited. At least one patient has died in Britain after contracting Omicron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Ontario has directed government staff, who started gradually returning to their offices in November, to go back to working from home at least until early-February, CTV news reported Monday.
  • December 14, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News Updates | IIT Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron variant within 90 minutes

    Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have developed an RT-PCR based assay for the specific detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 within 90 minutes, according to officials. Currently, the identification or screening for Omicron is done worldwide using next-generation sequencing-based methods which require over three days. The institute has filed an Indian patent application for the rapid screening assay developed by its Kusuma School of Biological Sciences and is in process of initiating talks with potential industry partners.

  • December 14, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News Updates | Identify COVID clusters in state, test for Omicron there: Kerala CM

    In the wake of the first confirmed case of Omicron variant in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said COVID-19 clusters should be identified and genetic sequencing tests increased there. The direction to the health department was given by the CM during the COVID review meeting held during the day, a press release said.

    The CM also said that all the 36 persons who had come in close contact with the Omicron confirmed patient from Ernakulam were in isolation. The patient had arrived in Kochi with his wife on December 6 via Abu Dhabi on an Etihad flight. In the meeting, Vijayan also directed the District Collectors and the Health Department to pay special attention to districts with low vaccination rates, the release said. He directed that the vaccination rate in Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts be increased. 

  • December 14, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News Updates | Canada could see surge in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

    COVID-19 cases in Canada may rapidly rise in the coming days due to community spread of the Omicron variant, mirroring the situation in the country’s most populous province of Ontario, Canada’s top health official said on Monday. The surge of COVID-19 cases in Ontario, which accounts for almost 40% of Canada’s population of 39 million people, has prompted the provincial government to suspend easing of restrictions that were planned to be lifted ahead of the holiday season.

    The province reported 1,536 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a more-than 70% jump from a week ago, including 80 cases of the Omicron variant, which has spread across over 60 countries since being first detected last month. The World Health Organization has said that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection, but clinical data on its severity is limited.

    At least one patient has died in Britain after contracting Omicron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Ontario has directed government staff, who started gradually returning to their offices in November, to go back to working from home at least until early-February, CTV news reported Monday.

  • December 14, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News Updates | Maharashtra records 2 new cases, count rises to 20

    Maharashtra on Monday reported two new patients infected with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the state health department said. With these two cases — one from Latur and the other from Pune — the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20, it added. COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

  • December 14, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will give you with all the latest updates of coronavirus omicron variant.

