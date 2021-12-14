Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Canada could see surge in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE News Updates | IIT Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron variant within 90 minutes
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have developed an RT-PCR based assay for the specific detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 within 90 minutes, according to officials. Currently, the identification or screening for Omicron is done worldwide using next-generation sequencing-based methods which require over three days. The institute has filed an Indian patent application for the rapid screening assay developed by its Kusuma School of Biological Sciences and is in process of initiating talks with potential industry partners.