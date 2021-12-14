Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates: Canada could see surge in COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

December 14, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

cases of the Omicron variant, which has spread across over 60 countries since being first detected last month. The World Health Organization has said that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection, but clinical data on its severity is limited. At least one patient has died in Britain after contracting Omicron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Ontario has directed government staff, who started gradually returning to their offices in November, to go back to working from home at least until early-February, CTV news reported Monday.

: COVID-19 cases in Canada may rapidly rise in the coming days due to community spread of the Omicron variant, mirroring the situation in the country’s most populous province of Ontario, Canada’s top health official said on Monday. The province reported 1,536 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a more-than 70% jump from a week ago, including 80