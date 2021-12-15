MARKET NEWS

December 15, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | 2 foreign nationals test positive for Omicron in Hyderabad

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | India logged 6,984 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,10,628 while the active cases declined to 87,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus

infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 48 days now.

A decline of 1,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • December 15, 2021 / 01:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Director of Public Health, Govt of Telangana, Srinivas Rao says two cases of Omicron variant in the state from non-risk countries

    Two cases of Omicron variant in the state from non-risk countries. A man from Somalia and a woman from Kenya have tested positive for Omicron. They came to Hyderabad via Dubai...We are tracking one more person: Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Govt of Telangana

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite Omicron worries

    Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns and restart international travel. The emergence of the new Omicron variant forced officials to delay the reopening by two weeks after health officials sought a temporary pause to get more information about the strain, which so far appears to show milder symptoms than other COVID-19 variants.

    "We’re going to live with this virus, and we’re not going to let it drag us back to where we’ve been," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told radio station 4BC on Wednesday. "We’ve got one of the highest vaccination rates, which means we can fight this thing. We don’t have to surrender to it." Australia has inoculated nearly 90% of its population above 16 with two doses and shortened the wait time for booster shots after the emergence of the Omicron cases. Morrison, who had been deemed a casual contact after attending an event last week along with a COVID-infected person, said he has been cleared to fly interstate to Queensland after negative test results.

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Our vaccines may become ineffective in emerging situations, says VK Paul

    Amid concerns over Omicron, India's COVID Task Force chief VK Paul on Tuesday said there is a potential scenario that "our vaccines may become ineffective in emerging situations" and emphasised the need to be ready to modify the vaccines as per requirement. He also hoped that COVID in India is possibly moving in the direction of endemicity, where there is a low or moderate level of transmission going on.

    "We have experienced Delta shock and now the Omicron shock... there is a potential scenario that our vaccines may become ineffective in emerging situations in the wake of the last three weeks of living with Omicron, we have seen how such doubts have come up, some of them may be genuine, we still don't have the final picture," he said.

    Speaking at an event organised by industry body CII, Paul also emphasised the need for having vaccine platforms that are adaptable quickly with the changing nature of the variants. "How soon can we create a vaccine which is using the same platform, but is now targeted to the variant of the day... we may have to think about how we go about doing it.

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Schools in Mumbai reopens for classes 1 to 7 ##Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Schools in Mumbai reopens for classes 1 to 7.

    Schools reopen for classes 1st to 7th from today...Visuals from AES School in Wadala area of Mumbai. "Children are happy to go back to school once again. Physical schooling is better than online schooling. The school has taken all the precautions," says a parent

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | A total of 65,88,47,816 samples tested up to December 14, of which 11,84,883 samples were tested on December 14: Ministry of Health

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | A total of 65,88,47,816 samples tested up to December 14, of which 11,84,883 samples were tested on December 14: Ministry of Health

  • December 15, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | WHO, ICMR says Omicron has a capacity to spread 7 times more than Delta variant

    About Omicron, WHO, ICMR have said that it has the capacity to spread 7 times more than Delta variant. I don't think that accurate assessment of this variant's impact has been done yet. We're taking necessary measures- testing, tracking in place, says Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta

  • December 15, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 87,562

    India logged 6,984 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,10,628 while the active cases declined to 87,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,76,135 with 247 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 48 days now. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

    A decline of 1,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

  • December 15, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will you with all the latest updates of the variant.

