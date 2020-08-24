Coronavirus | No more quarantine, hand stamping as Karnataka govt issues fresh guidelines for inter-state travel

The Karnataka government on August 24 issued revised guidelines for inter-state travellers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A host of relaxations were introduced to the inter-state travel guidelines, including no mandatory 14-day quarantine, no registration on Seva Sindhu portal, and no hand stamping for incoming travellers.

Karnataka government issues revised guidelines for the inter-state travellers; discontinues registration on Seva Sindhu portal, hand stamping, 14-day quarantine and medical check-up at State borders, bus stations, railway stations and airports. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BlNsVGNkDX

— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

From now on, all asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to report to work or go about their daily activities in Karnataka without requiring to quarantine themselves for 14 days at home.

However, as per the circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Karnataka: “They (inter-state travellers) shall self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc, and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410.”

All such interstate travellers can skip registering on the Seva Sindhu portal and medical check-up at entry points on state borders if travelling by road.

These revised travel rules will apply to “all inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka from all states/Union Territories including business travellers, students, labourers coming for work, transit travellers, etc, irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the state.”

From now on, Karnataka authorities will stop enforced home quarantine measures such as poster on doors, informing neighbours or resident welfare association/apartment owners' associations, monitoring from Panchayat/ flying squad, etc.

The revised guidelines were issued by the Karnataka government two days after the Centre issued a circular to the chief secretaries of all states asking them to lift inter-state and intra-state travel restrictions.