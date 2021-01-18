MARKET NEWS

January 18, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logs 13,788 new COVID-19 cases; 145 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.05 crore, including 1.52 lakh deaths. Over 2.24 lakh people were given the COVID-19 vaccine in two days in India.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 300th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,05,71,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,52,419  deaths. A total of 1,02,11,342 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,08,012 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.98 percent of
the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.58 percent. Globally, more than 9.49 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 20.29 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 2.24 lakh people were given the COVID-19 vaccine in two days in India, and 447 adverse events, including three requiring hospitalisation, have been reported.
  • January 18, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | Economic impact from rising COVID-19 cases in China controllable: Stats bureau

    The overall impact from the current COVID-19 resurgence on China's economy is controllable, the statistics bureau chief Ning Jizhe said on Monday, even as rising cases in some localities weighed on consumer spending. China has experience and capacity to control the virus, Ning told reporters at a press conference, adding that authorities estimate that many favourable conditions will sustain the economic recovery this year. (Reuters)

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 18,70,93,036 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to January 17 with 5,48,168 samples being tested on Sunday.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 1,05,71,773, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 1,02,11,342 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,08,012, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,52,419, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • January 18, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 325 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; tally reaches 2,49,507

    The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,49,507 with the detection of 325 new cases of the infection, reported news agency PTI citing an official. Apart from these new cases recorded yesterday, one more person also succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district to 6,053, he said. So far, 2,39,411 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 95.95 percent. There are 4,043 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

  • January 18, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | UP reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

    With six more fatalities, the lowest in a 24-hour period so far, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 8,576 in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, while the infection tally climbed to 5,96,528 with 404 fresh cases, officials said. This was the lowest number of deaths caused by the viral disease in a span of 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that on January 2, eight COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the state. (PTI)

  • January 18, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases as infections persist in northeast

    China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fuelling concerns of another national wave ahead of a major holiday season. The National Health Commission said in a statement today that a total of 109 new COVID-19 cases were reported on January 17, unchanged from a day earlier. Of the 93 local infections, 54 were reported in Hebei province that surround Beijing. Northeastern Jilin province reported a record 30 new cases, underscoring the risk of new clusters emerging. (Reuters)

  • January 18, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United Kingdom LIVE Updates | The UK government plans to offer a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to every adult by September as the nations health service battles the worst crisis in its 72-year-history.

    Read more | UK aims to give 1st COVID-19 shot to all adults by September

  • January 18, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

    Brazilian health regulator Anvisa's board yesterday voted to approve emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech and Britain's AstraZeneca and to begin immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave. Brazilian health regulator Anvisa voted unanimously to approve both vaccines after almost five hours of deliberation by its board of directors. President Jair Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic who has refused to take a vaccine himself, is under growing pressure to start inoculations in Brazil, which has lost more than 2,00,000 to COVID-19, the worst death toll outside the United States. (Reuters)

  • January 18, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 2.24 lakh people get jabs in 2 days, 447 adverse events

    Over 2.24 lakh people were given COVID-19 vaccine in two days in India, and 447 adverse events, including three requiring hospitalisation, have been reported, the Centre said on Sunday. Of the three people hospitalised post-vaccination, two have been discharged from the Northern Railway Hospital and AIIMS in Delhi and one is under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh and is doing fine, it said. As many as 2,07,229 beneficiaries received the jabs on Saturday, the highest number of people vaccinated in any country on day one, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani, said. (PTI)

