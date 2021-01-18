Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logs 13,788 new COVID-19 cases; 145 more die

Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | Economic impact from rising COVID-19 cases in China controllable: Stats bureau
The overall impact from the current COVID-19 resurgence on China's economy is controllable, the statistics bureau chief Ning Jizhe said on Monday, even as rising cases in some localities weighed on consumer spending. China has experience and capacity to control the virus, Ning told reporters at a press conference, adding that authorities estimate that many favourable conditions will sustain the economic recovery this year. (Reuters)