MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
January 09, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US sets new record with nearly 290,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.03 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.49 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 291st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has reported 18,139 new COVID-19 cases, 20,539 recoveries, and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count to 1,04,13,417, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. While 1,00,37,398 people have
recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,570 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. As many as 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to January 6, including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Kerala continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 65,252 cases. Globally, more than 8.79 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 18.95 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 09, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | About 23,000 East Delhi civic employees listed as 'frontline workers' for vaccination against COVID-19

    About 23,000 employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has been identified in the category of "frontline workers" for vaccination against COVID-19, officials said on Friday. According to the Directorate of Press and Information, among the people who have been identified by the EDMC for vaccination in the first phase are safai karamcharis, health workers, public health workers, engineers, property tax department employees, horticulture and community service departments employees. Several employees of civic bodies in Delhi had contracted the coronavirus infection in 2020.

  • January 09, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | China to provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge: China will provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge once they become available to general public, government authorities said on Saturday. At a press event in Beijing, Zheng Zhongwei, an official with China's National Health Commission, told reporters that while manufacturing and transport of vaccines does have costs, the government will still be able to provide vaccines for free to individuals.

    "Our people don't have to pay a single cent for the vaccine," said Zheng. China has administered more than 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, National Health Commission official Zeng Yixin added during the briefing. Of that total, over 7 million were administered from mid-December to the present.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 09, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The second mock drill on COVID-19 vaccination was conducted on Friday in 736 districts across 33 states and union territories with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who oversaw the dry run in Tamil Nadu, saying inoculating the country's entire population would soon become a reality. He said vaccines would be made available in the next few days and those at risk such as healthcare professionals would be given priority.

    The health ministry said the objective of the mock drill was to simulate the actual vaccine administration event. The entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session sites was tested under the leadership of district collector or district magistrate.

    Read: Second dry run of COVID inoculation conducted, Vardhan says vaccines to be made available in next few days

  • January 09, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | With virus surging, Joe Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines: With COVID-19 surging and vaccinations off to a slow start, President-elect Joe Biden will rapidly release most available vaccine doses to protect more people, his office said Friday, a reversal of Trump administration policies.

    “The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible," spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement. Biden “supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now.” (AP)

  • January 09, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Delhi announces 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine for UK returnees

    Travellers coming to Delhi from the United Kingdom will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal announced on Friday, tightening protocols to "protect Delhiites" from the new UK variant of the coronavirus. After completion of the institutional quarantine, such passengers will have to go under home-quarantine for another seven days which will be ensured through "strict surveillance" by district authorities.

    In an order issued on Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said the new rules would be applicable on a trial basis till January 14. An official said a decision on extending the enforcement of the new rules will be taken after reviewing the situation. Those who test positive for COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on arrival from the UK will be isolated at facilities set up by the government, the chief minister said.
     

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 09, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | 471 virus cases in Rajasthan; no fresh death

    For the first time in the past nine months, no coronavirus-related death was recorded in Rajasthan on Friday even as 471 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 3,12,091, according to a bulletin. So far, COVID-19 has claimed 2,727 lives in the state. As many as 507 people have died in Jaipur, 294 in Jodhpur, 220 in Ajmer, 167 in Kota, 166 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 98 in Sikar. 

    On Friday, Rajasthan recorded 471 new cases, including 96 in Jaipur, 41 in Jodhpur, 39 in Kota, 32 in Bhilwara, 28 in Nagaur, 23 each in Dungarpur and Udaipur and 20 in Ajmer. The total number of infected people now stands at 3,12,091, the bulletin said, adding that currently 7,402 people are under treatment. As per the bulletin, 3,01,962 people have been discharged after treatment.

  • January 09, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Ahmedabad sees 134 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 170 recoveries

    As many as 134 persons from Ahmedabad district of Gujarat were detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 58,786, an official said on Friday. Two deaths took the toll to 2,265, while 170 people recovered during the day, he added. "Ahmedabad city accounted for 131 of the new cases and 167 of the people discharged. So far, 53,665 people have recovered in the district," he said. (PTI)

  • January 09, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE updates | US sets new record with nearly 290,000 Covid cases in 24 hours: The United States hit a new record for coronavirus cases Friday, notching nearly 290,000 in a span of 24 hours, according to a real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University. The country, the hardest-hit in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic, also recorded 3,676 virus deaths in the same day, the Baltimore-based university said.

    The day before, the US had recorded a record of nearly 4,000 deaths in 24 hours. Some 131,000 people are currently hospitalized in the US for Covid-19, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The world's largest economy has recorded 21.8 million coronavirus cases and more than 368,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

  • January 09, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US has denied that a new USA variant of coronavirus is spreading fast in the country. Reports of a highly contagious new variant in the United States was published on Friday by multiple news outlets. The reports were based on speculative statements made by Dr Deborah Birx. Government officials have denied the reports.

    “Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are monitoring all emerging variants of the coronavirus, including in 5,700 samples collected in November and December,” according to Jason McDonald, CDC Spokesperson. “To date, neither researchers nor analysts at C.D.C. have seen the emergence of a particular variant in the United States,” he said as per an NYT report.

  • January 09, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | 50 new cases push Assam's COVID-19 tally to 2,16,531

    Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,16,531 on Friday as 50 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,059 as no fresh fatality was reported, it said. Fifty-four more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.1 per cent, the bulletin said.

    The state now has 3,042 active coronavirus cases, while 2,12,427 people have recovered and three migrated to other states so far, it said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 09, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works against virus variants in lab: Study

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine protects against virus variants. The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE appears to protect against highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in Britain and South Africa, a laboratory study suggests.

    In blood samples from vaccine recipients, scientists found the vaccine appears effective against the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein on the virus, according to a report posted on Thursday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. Pfizer scientist Phil Dormitzer said the vaccine has been tested against 16 mutations, and none have really had any significant impact. "That's the good news," he said, before adding a note of caution. "That doesn't mean that the 17th won't." (Reuters)

  • January 09, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus vaccination | Second dry run of COVID-19 vaccination held in Delhi

    A second dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out was conducted at 150 sites across all 11 districts of Delhi on Friday, officials said. They said 10 vaccination centres were chosen in South Delhi for the dry run, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Safdarjung Hospital, the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, and the Pushpwati Singhania Hospital and Research Institute.

    In South East district, 19 sites were chosen across three sub-divisions. The sites included the Batra Hospital, the Fortis Hospital, the Escorts Hospital, the National Heart Institute, the Holy Family Hospital, the Apollo Hospital and the MCW Gautampuri. At the National Heart Institute, a staff member said, "We followed the procedure as would be done on the day of vaccination."

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.