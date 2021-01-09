Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US sets new record with nearly 290,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

January 09, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,570 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus in the country. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry. As many as 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to January 6, including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Kerala continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 65,252 cases. Globally, more than 8.79 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 18.95 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.

: Today is the 291st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has reported 18,139 new COVID-19 cases, 20,539 recoveries, and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count to 1,04,13,417, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. While 1,00,37,398 people have