Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US sets new record with nearly 290,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

About 23,000 East Delhi civic employees listed as 'frontline workers' for vaccination against COVID-19
About 23,000 employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has been identified in the category of "frontline workers" for vaccination against COVID-19, officials said on Friday. According to the Directorate of Press and Information, among the people who have been identified by the EDMC for vaccination in the first phase are safai karamcharis, health workers, public health workers, engineers, property tax department employees, horticulture and community service departments employees. Several employees of civic bodies in Delhi had contracted the coronavirus infection in 2020.