July 16, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim bans socio-religious, entertainment activities as COVID-19 positivity rate rises to nearly 20%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far has surpassed 39.49 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India recorded 41,806 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,87,880, while the active cases increased to 4,32,041, according to the Union Health Ministry data. An increase of 2,095 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 1.39 percent of the total infections, while the
national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.28 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 19,43,488 tests were conducted on July 15, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,80,11,958, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.15 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,01,43,850, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.39 per cent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 39.13 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.
  • July 16, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | WHO chief says it was ''premature'' to rule out COVID lab leak

    The head of the World Health Organisation acknowledged it was premature to rule out a potential link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak, and he said Thursday he is asking China to be more transparent as scientists search for the origins of the coronavirus. In a rare departure from his usual deference to powerful member countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said getting access to raw data had been a challenge for the international team that travelled to China earlier this year to investigate the source of COVID-19. The first human cases were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

    Tedros told reporters that the UN health agency based in Geneva is asking actually China to be transparent, open and cooperate, especially on the information, raw data that we asked for at the early days of the pandemic. He said there had been a premature push to rule out the theory that the virus might have escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan - undermining WHO's own March report, which concluded that a laboratory leak was extremely unlikely. 

  • July 16, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Sikkim bans socio-religious, entertainment activities for 30 days due to COVID-19 situation

    The Sikkim government on Thursday imposed a ban on all socio-religious and entertainment-related activities for a month due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, officials said. According to officials, marriage ceremonies, pujas, birthday parties, and get-togethers will remain banned for the next 30 days, both in urban and rural areas of the Himalayan state.

    Only in-house puja or rituals will be allowed, while there will be a complete ban on visitors to any religious place or institution in Sikkim, they said. The practice of serving food and beverages during funerals and last rites has been prohibited for the next 30 days, the officials said.

    Sikkim is one of the worst-affected states recording a daily COVID-19 positivity rate of nearly 20 per cent during the second wave of the pandemic despite covering over 60 per cent of the adult population with first dose vaccination.

  • July 16, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Over 39.49 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

    The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far has surpassed 39.49 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to a provisional report at 7pm, more than 35.15 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday. The ministry said 16,59,977 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,61,950 as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Thursday. Cumulatively, 11,97,36,449 people in the age group 18-44 years have received their first dose and 43,72,202 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

  • July 16, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.63 crore people. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day

