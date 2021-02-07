MARKET NEWS

February 07, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on February 13 for those who took jab on Day 1

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 319th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 319th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,08,14,304 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,918 deaths. A total of 1,05,10,796 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,48,590 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.
37 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.5 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 22.96 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Nearly 53 lakh people have been s0 far given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on February 13 for those who took jab on Day 1
    A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 07, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | White House says it is working to speed early production of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    The Biden administration is exploring every option for increasing manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is under regulatory review, and said on Friday that currently expected levels of early doses were less than hoped. The White House has invoked the Defense Production Act to help Pfizer Inc ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production and that “every option” was on the table to produce more Johnson & Johnson vaccine should it be authorized.

    It will also use the wartime powers to increase at-home COVID-19 tests, and make more surgical gloves in the United States, officials said at a Friday media briefing. “As is the case with other vaccines, we have not found that the level of manufacturing allows us to have as much vaccine as we think we need coming out of the gate,” said Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House’s COVID-19 response team, referring to the J&J vaccine.

    J&J applied on Thursday for U.S. emergency use authorization. It expects to have some vaccine ready for distribution as soon as authorized but has not said how much. Emergent Biosolutions’ Chief Executive Robert Kramer said in an interview on Friday that the company currently is making bulk drug substance for J&J “at large scale.” Emergent is only producing bulk vaccine, which is then filled into syringes or vials and packaged for shipment by another contractor.

    Kramer said they were on track to make enough product for hundreds of millions of doses a year. It remains unclear what other supply bottlenecks may be. Kramer said his company had already benefited from the Defense Production Act under the Trump Administration, which helped the company get to the point where it’s ready to go. Under the authority of the Defense Production Act, the government will give priority ratings to two components important to Pfizer’s vaccine production - filling pumps and tangential flow filtration units, the officials said.

  • February 07, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 59.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 39 million administered: US CDC

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed 59,304,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States and that 39,037,964 doses had been administered as of Saturday morning. The tallies are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

    According to its tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 36,819,212 doses of the vaccines and distributed 58,380,300 doses. The agency said 30,250,964 people had received 1 or more doses, while 8,317,180 people had gotten the second dose as of Saturday. A total of 4,628,962 doses of vaccine have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

  • February 07, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID shot less effective against South African variant: Study

    British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a trial. The study from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University showed the vaccine had significantly reduced efficacy against the South African variant, according to a Financial Times report published earlier in the day.

    Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others. "In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant," an AstraZeneca spokesman said in response to the FT report.

  • February 07, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | French COVID-19 cases, patient numbers ease as AstraZeneca inoculations start

    France on Saturday reported a fall in new COVID-19 infections and in the number of patients being treated in hospital, slightly easing pressure on the health system as the country rolled out shots with a third approved vaccine. The country registered 20,586 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from 22,139 the previous day and marking the third straight daily fall.

    Hospitals were treating 27,369 people for the disease, down 245 from the previous day in a fourth consecutive daily fall. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care eased to 3,225, down 20 from the previous day, data showed. The government has resisted calls from health experts to impose a new national lockdown but the level of new cases per day has remained relatively steady above 20,000.

    The number of people in France who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has reached 1.86 million, with 247,260 having also received their second dose, the health ministry said. France has received a batch of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, with 273,600 doses delivered, the ministry said in an statement. The initial AstraZeneca shots are being reserved for health personnel under 65, with first injections taking place on Saturday. A second batch of 304,800 doses will be delivered next week.

  • February 07, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 in UK: 825 fresh deaths, vaccine first doses near 11.5 million

    Britain recorded 825 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, bringing the overall death toll to 112,092, government data showed. The figures also showed 11.465 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 10.971 million on Friday.

  • February 07, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | China’s Covid vaccine drive is falling behind US, Europe

    China quelled the coronavirus by deploying its authoritarian system to get things done: from building hospitals in days, to blitz-testing entire cities and basically sealing off its vast border. So when it came time to roll out its home-grown Covid-19 vaccines, the world expected an inoculation effort of similar speed and ferocity, with the potential to again cast western governments in a poor light.

    But seven weeks into China’s campaign, the picture is surprisingly underwhelming. The more than 31.2 million doses administered since its official start date of Dec. 15 put it second only to the U.S., with its nearly 35 million shots. Yet for a population of 1.4 billion, China has delivered a little more than two doses for every 100 people, compared to three in the European Union, 10 in the U.S. and nearly 60 in Israel, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

    The effort is also appearing to fall short of an internal target of vaccinating 50 million people by the Chinese New Year holiday that starts Feb. 11, raising questions over whether the world’s second-biggest economy could remain shuttered as the rest of the planet -- emboldened by herd immunity -- starts to open up.

  • February 07, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | China continues to deceive about COVID-19 outbreak, say experts

    With China reporting just 25 new cases of coronavirus cases on the mainland, experts have accused Beijing of continuing to lie and being opaque about information pertaining to the virus. Fox News cited views by a University of Southern California professor who specializes in Chinese politics to understand whether the communist government, which has been widely accused of downplaying the virus when it first came out of Wuhan in late 2019, and of trying to hide its origin and suppress its numbers, could still be lying about the actual number of cases.

    Professor Stanley Rosen told Fox News in an email that "any inaccuracies would likely be coming from local officials who report to the central government." "I would think that even if the statistics are not completely accurate, they do suggest that China is doing a reasonably good job of controlling further outbreaks," said Rosen.

  • February 07, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Where did Covid-19 come from? Investigator foreshadows fresh clues

    Scientists probing the origins of the coronavirus are wrapping up a lengthy investigation in China and have found “important clues" about a Wuhan seafood market’s role in the outbreak. Peter Daszak, a New York-based zoologist assisting the World Health Organization-sponsored mission, said he anticipates the main findings will be released before his planned Feb. 10 departure.

    Speaking from the central city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 mushroomed in December 2019, Daszak said the 14-member group worked with experts in China and visited key hot spots and research centers to uncover “some real clues about what happened." Investigators want to know how the SARS-CoV-2 virus -- whose closest known relative came from bats 1,000 miles away -- spread explosively in Wuhan before causing the worst contagion in more than a century. Daszak said the investigation heralds a turning point in pandemic mitigation.

  • February 07, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Oxford Covid-19 vaccine less effective against South African variant: Report

    British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Saturday its vaccine developed with the University of Oxford appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19, based on early data from a trial. The study from South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand and Oxford University showed the vaccine had significantly reduced efficacy against the South African variant, according to a Financial Times report published earlier in the day.

    Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others. "In this small phase I/II trial, early data has shown limited efficacy against mild disease primarily due to the B.1.351 South African variant," an AstraZeneca spokesman said in response to the FT report.

    The newspaper said none of the more than 2,000 trial participants had been hospitalised or died. "However, we have not been able to properly ascertain its effect against severe disease and hospitalisation given that subjects were predominantly young healthy adults," the AstraZeneca spokesman said. The company said it believed its vaccine could protect against severe disease, given that the neutralising antibody activity was equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated protection against severe disease.

    The trial, which involved 2,026 people of whom half formed the placebo group, has not been peer-reviewed, the FT said. While thousands of individual changes have arisen as the virus mutates into new variants, only a tiny minority are likely to be important or change the virus in an appreciable way, according to the British Medical Journal. "Oxford University and AstraZeneca have started adapting the vaccine against this variant and will advance rapidly through clinical development so that it is ready for Autumn delivery should it be needed," the AstraZeneca spokesman said. On Friday Oxford said their vaccine has similar efficacy against the British coronavirus variant as it does to the previously circulating variants.

  • February 07, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India completes record of 20 crore COVID-19 tests till date: Health ministry

    India on February 6 completed a record 20 crore COVID-19 tests, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country has so far carried out 20,06,72,589 tests, out of which about 7.4 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement. Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers, the ministry said.

    "With 2,369 testing labs in the country, including 1,214 government laboratories and 1,155 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost," it said in the statement. The ministry said high level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate.

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on February 13 for those who took jab on Day 1

    The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be given to the beneficiaries who took the jab on the first day of the inoculation drive from February 13 onwards, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on February 6. Bhushan announced the date while reviewing the status and progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive - which began three weeks ago on January 16- with health secretaries and NHM MDs of states and Union territories, through video conference.

    Elaborating on the global landmarks crossed by India, he underlined that India is the fastest country to reach the 5 million mark in COVID-19 vaccination in just 21 days. While he congratulated states for the performance so far, he urged them to exponentially increase the pace of the vaccination drive.

    While 12 states and Union territories achieved 60 percent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, they were all advised to "improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries", said a government statement.

  • February 07, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | China grants conditional approval to second COVID-19 vaccine

    China has granted conditional approval for its second COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of the expected emergency approval from the WHO for two of its jabs that would enable the country to step-up global supplies of the shots. China's drug regulator has given approval for the conditional mass use of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech. Sinovac Biotech announced on Saturday that CoronaVac, an inactivated vaccine candidate against COVID-19, received authorisation from the National Medical Products Administration for conditional mass use in China.

    It is the second locally made vaccine to be given conditional approval. Beijing authorised the state-owned Sinopharm's vaccine in December. The conditional approval was based on the results of the overseas Phase-III clinical trials of CoronaVac. Final data from the trials has not been made available yet and the results of its efficacy and safety require further confirmation, state-run Global Times said, quoting a Sinovac statement.

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said two Chinese vaccines are "in a very advanced stage" of its Emergency Use Listing Procedure (EUL) assessment. The vaccines, produced by Sinovac and Sinopharm, are among the four vaccines in very advanced phase of approval, Mariangela Simao, assistant WHO Director-General for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals, said in Geneva.

