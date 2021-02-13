Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 77 lakh people inoculated in India so far

MARKET NEWS

February 13, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.55 lakh deaths, have been recorded in India. Over 77 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine dose so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 325th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.55 lakh deaths. A total of 1.05 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far. However, there are 1.35 lakh active cases. India's recovery rate
continues to rise and now stands at 97.32 percent. Globally, over 10.81 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 23.8 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 70 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 13, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Govt is buying each dose for of Covishield vaccine for Rs 210 from SII

    The government is procuring each dose of Covishield vaccine for only Rs 210 per from Serum Institute of India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in Lok Sabha while responding to a question. Ashwini Choubey's response came after he was asked whether the government is aware that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being sold to European Union nations at a comparatively lower price than that to India.

    The price of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine across the world is in the range of between $ 4 and $5.25. Meanwhile, for COVAX AMC facility that pools the demand and supplies for 191 participating countries, including European Union nations, the price is $3 per dose to $3.15 per dose. This is because the advance payment done to the vaccine manufacturer, much before their vaccine completed the clinical trial and obtained licensure from the regulator, the MoS said.

    In a written reply, Choubey said: "The Covishield vaccine by the Serum Institute of India is being procured by Govt. of India at a lower price of Rs 210 which is around $2.7 per dose." Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said the central government has placed supply orders amounting to a total of 41 million doses of both covid-19 vaccines--Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Limited. These supply orders also include 10 million doses received from Gavi support through Covax facility.

  • February 13, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    A total of 77,66,319 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country until now, including 2,61,309 people who were inoculated till 6 pm on Friday, said the health ministry. Of the total, 58,65,813 beneficiaries are healthcare workers, constituting 58.9% of the target number. As many as 19,00,506 frontline workers have received anti-Covid jabs so far, that is 21.2% of the government's target.

    In addition to this, the number of hospitalizations recorded as part of Covid-19 vaccination is 33, of which, 21 have been discharged from hospital, two are under treatment and 10 deaths were seen. "Percentage of hospitalisation as against total vaccinations constitutes 0.0004%," the ministry said. "The new event of hospitalisation reported in the last 24 hours is a case of anaphylaxis, which was treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal and has been since discharged from the hospital," it added.

  • February 13, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Uttar Pradesh to open colleges, universities from February 15

    Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open all degree colleges, state, private universities, and other educational institutions of higher learning from February 15 while following all the Covid 19 protocols. As per an official communication, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks and students will be sitting at a distance of six feet from each other. All the institutes have to ensure sanitation and thermal scanning.

    The letter of Special Secretary of Higher Education Department Abdul Samad reads: All universities, degree colleges and other educational institutions of higher learning across the state will function normally from February 15. These institutions were reopened with restrictions on November 23, 2020. If a student, teacher or employee has symptoms of cough, cold or fever, they should be sent back home giving first aid. If symptoms of COVID-19 develop in students or staff, immediate testing should be done and results should be recorded, it said.

    The letter was sent to the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Higher Education of all the private and state universities of Uttar Pradesh. The Higher Education Department has asked the educational institutions to fully sanitized the campus before re-opening. The educational authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.

  • February 13, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Another COVID-19 death in Rajasthan, 108 new cases

    One more death due to the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan raised the toll to 2,780 yesterday, while 108 fresh cases took the infection count to 3,18,710, according to a health department bulletin. The number of active cases stands at 1,407 in Rajasthan, the bulletin said. A total of 3,14,523 people have been discharged after recovering from the virus, it said. (PTI)

  • February 13, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal logs 188 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

    The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 10,229 yesterday as four more people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin released by the health department said. The tally mounted to 5,72,220 after 188 fresh cases were detected, the bulletin said. The discharge rate in West Bengal has increased to 97.47 percent with 264 more people recovering from the infection since Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.93 percent. (PTI)

  • February 13, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 325th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

