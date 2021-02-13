Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 77 lakh people inoculated in India so far

February 13, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

Coronavirus Live updates | Govt is buying each dose for of Covishield vaccine for Rs 210 from SII

The government is procuring each dose of Covishield vaccine for only Rs 210 per from Serum Institute of India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in Lok Sabha while responding to a question. Ashwini Choubey's response came after he was asked whether the government is aware that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is being sold to European Union nations at a comparatively lower price than that to India.

The price of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine across the world is in the range of between $ 4 and $5.25. Meanwhile, for COVAX AMC facility that pools the demand and supplies for 191 participating countries, including European Union nations, the price is $3 per dose to $3.15 per dose. This is because the advance payment done to the vaccine manufacturer, much before their vaccine completed the clinical trial and obtained licensure from the regulator, the MoS said.

In a written reply, Choubey said: "The Covishield vaccine by the Serum Institute of India is being procured by Govt. of India at a lower price of Rs 210 which is around $2.7 per dose." Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said the central government has placed supply orders amounting to a total of 41 million doses of both covid-19 vaccines--Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Limited. These supply orders also include 10 million doses received from Gavi support through Covax facility.