MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 19, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 2.60 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals, says govt

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,08,456 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 percent, the data stated.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India saw a single day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,11,44,229. The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprises 1.35 percent
of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 14,63,593 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,54,22,256, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 percent. It has been less than three percent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 percent, according to the health ministry. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.
  • July 19, 2021 / 12:09 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Fully vaccinated people will have to undergo COVID-19 test to enter Assam

    The Assam government has tightened its screening procedure for people entering the state, with no exemption for even those who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, an official said on Sunday. With about five per cent of the fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam in the last few months being of fully vaccinated people, testing of everyone irrespective of their inoculation status has been made mandatory, he said.

    The Assam government had on July 15 withdrawn its earlier order, dated June 25, 2021, in which it had exempted fully vaccinated air and train passengers from undergoing mandatory COVID tests. The latest notification, issued by the Health Department, has said that "COVID positivity is observed even in some of the person(s) who have received both doses of vaccination in a few instances," and hence, the earlier given exemption was withdrawn.

    "Some people who have got both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine are getting infected. While the symptoms in them may not be severe, they run the risk of being carriers," Dr Lakshmanan S, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, told PTI. He said that among the new COVID-19 cases detected in the last couple of months, approximately five per cent are people who were fully vaccinated.

    A survey carried out by ICMR in Dibrugarh district in May and June had found that 5.3 per cent of the sample size that tested positive for COVID-19 had received both doses of the vaccine. Among those who had received the first dose only, the positivity rate was 12.4 per cent. Altogether 6,224 people were surveyed, out of whom 772 had taken first dose, 332 second dose and 5,120 had not taken the vaccine at all. The persons who had received both doses and yet tested positive for the virus had displayed "very mild symptoms and were in home isolation", the survey had found. Dibrugarh district has reported the second-highest number of new cases and deaths in the second wave in the state so far.

  • July 19, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Modi govt has clearly failed on COVID-19 vaccination front: Prithviraj Chavan

    Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday hit out at the Modi government over a host of issues, including its "failure" on the coronavirus vaccination front and the rise in fuel prices. He was here to take part in the Congress party’s agitation over the fuel price and other issues.  Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Chavan said that in the last 186 days, since the country-wide vaccination drive began, the Centre has administered one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 36 crore people, while only 8.15 crore people have received both the doses. "With this pace, only 14-15 crore people will be fully vaccinated by December this year," he said. 

    According to him, even if the government doubles up the speed of vaccination, the count of fully vaccinated people won''t go above 25 crore by the end of this year. "This is a clear failure of the central government. With this pace, it will take a long time for the economic revival," he alleged. The former Maharashtra chief minister also accused the Modi government of adopting an "easy way" of increasing taxes on fuel to cover up the losses. "Fuel prices surged around 66 times in the last year.

    A major component of the fuel price is excise duty. When the Modi government came to power in 2014, the excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.48 and now it is Rs 32.90, which is an almost a 316 per cent increase in excise duty on petrol. For diesel, it has increased by 840 per cent," he claimed, and added that due to this, the state-run petroleum companies were making a huge profit. The central government was selling the family jewels that are government companies to manage the deficit, he added. He hit out at senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he was misleading people by giving false information on the fuel prices and blaming the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for the rise in petroleum products in Maharashtra.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 19, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | SC reject Maharashtra plea against order quashing directive capping treatment cost of non-COVID patients

    The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with a Bombay High Court order quashing the Maharashtra government notifications regulating the rates chargeable by private hospitals and nursing homes to non-Covid patients. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah said it is not going to interfere with the high court order as the state government cannot issue such notifications.

    At the outset, advocate Rahul Chitnis, appearing for the Maharashtra government, said the state has filed an appeal against the October 23, last year order of the high court quashing the notifications relating to capping of price of treatment for non-Covid patients. The bench said that it cannot issue such notifications at the time when the State government itself does not have necessary infrastructure to treat non-Covid patients at government hospitals.

    “Non-Covid patients are bound to move to private hospitals when you don’t have necessary infrastructure. Sorry, we will not interfere,” the bench said. On October 23, last year, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had said the Maharashtra government does not have powers to frame any law or issue any notification regulating the rates chargeable by private hospitals and nursing homes to non-Covid patients. It had quashed and set aside two notifications issued by the state government in April and May last year to the extent applicable to non-Covid patients in private hospitals and nursing homes.

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Singapore's fresh cases spike; PM Lee Hsien urges caution  Singapore is trying to arrest the COVID-19 spread following a recent spate of cases out of markets and social clubs that have derailed its plans to open and put it in an on-again-off-again mode. The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 92 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 88 locally-transmitted and four imported ones. It is likely that rising case numbers will be reported in the coming days as it steps up efforts to detect new cases to contain their spread in the community, the ministry said.   Comparatively, the MOH had confirmed zero new cases of local transmitted infection, with just six imported ones on July 10. Three of these infections were detected on arrival in Singapore and three developed the illness during isolation under Stay Home Notice (SHN). But more infection has been reported especially from new clusters at Karaoke TV (social) clubs and from open markets among fishmongers in recent days. The local cases included 25 new cases linked to the KTV cluster on Sunday, which now stands at 173 cases, and 42 new cases linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which now stands at 63.   Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 17 cases the week before to 325 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from eight the week before to 31 cases in the past week. Noting the increase, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said these infections are a reminder of the need to get everyone vaccinated.   This is especially so for seniors who can become seriously ill if infected, he said in a Facebook post on Sunday. "The most important way to keep ourselves safe is vaccinating everyone," said Lee, adding that Singapore is on track to reach the goal of fully vaccinating two-thirds of the population by National Day, which falls on August 9.   "Meanwhile, please keep up our regular habits of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining safe distancing. This will slow down the spread of the virus, and help to bring outbreaks like the KTV and Jurong Fishery Port clusters under control," the Prime Minister said. Authorities have also reversed its social outing decision especially the ''dining in'' at eateries to two from Monday, having allowed a group of five to ''dine in'' just last week with the exception of fully vaccinated people being allowed in some restaurants.   The MOH has advised visitors to the affected premises to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell. "We also advise all visitors to markets and food centres to avoid crowds and to do your marketing during off-peak hours or at supermarkets, and to strictly observe the safe management measures," it said.   Even those who are vaccinated but have unvaccinated elderly family members at home should avoid crowded places or extensive social interactions, the MOH said. This is because vaccinated persons may still get infected with the virus and inadvertently bring the virus home to seniors. Tighter measures will be implemented to manage access to wet (open stalls) markets where COVID-19 cases were recently detected among stallholders and stall assistants, The Straits Times reported.

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Arunachal Pradesh reports 256 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more fatality

    Arunachal Pradesh reported 256 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 42,820, while the death toll mounted to 202 after a 95-year-old woman succumbed to the virus, a senior health department official said on Monday. The northeastern state now has 4,211 active cases and 38,407 people have recovered from the disease, he said. The elderly woman died at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital here due to Covid pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

    The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 105, followed by Lower Subansiri (30), Lohit (25), Papumpare and Leparada with 16 each, Tawang (12) and Lower Dibang Valley (11). The recovery rate in the state stands at 89.69 per cent and the positivity rate at 6.29 per cent, the official said. Altogether, 8,58,884 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 4,065 since Sunday, Jampa said. Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 7,76,841 people have been vaccinated in Arunachal Pradesh thus far.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 19, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Over 2.60 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Govt

    More than 2.60 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered, the Union health ministry said on Monday. Over 42,15,43,730 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources. Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 39,55,31,378 doses (according to data available at 8 am on Monday).

    More than 2,60,12,352 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said. The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

    The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of universalisation of the Covid vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs, the ministry said.

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | SSLC exams begin in Karnataka amid COVID concerns

    The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams began across the state on Monday, amid COVID-19 concerns. As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination. This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

    Due to COVID-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day. On Monday, students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.

    The department this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials have said, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff have been deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state. Special arrangements have been made for 23 students who have tested positive for COVID-19, to write the exams at the COVID Care Centres in their respective districts.

    All the necessary arrangementshave been made at the exam centres keeping the pandemic situation in mind, wherein only 12 students, one per bench, will be seated in a classroom and those with symptoms will be allowed to take the exam in a separate room, officials said. All the staff involved in examination duty have received at least one dose of vaccination, the official added.

    The exam will be in the form of multiple-choice questions and the students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them. Wishing all the students appearing for SSLC exams good luck, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a tweet said, "I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely." Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar too in a tweet assured parents that the exam centres are safe for students and the government has taken all necessary measures to conduct the exams in a safe environment.

  • July 19, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19 ##Coronavirus LIVE updates | Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID-19

    Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want  meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it: PM Narendra Modi

  • July 19, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria state

    Australian authorities on Monday said Victoria state will extend a COVID-19 lockdown beyond Tuesday despite a slight drop in new infections as the country’s two biggest cities fight to stop the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said lockdown rules would not be lifted as cases were still being detected in the community, promising more details would be provided on Tuesday.

    ”It would be perhaps a few days of sunshine and then there is a very high chance that we’d be back in lockdown again. That’s what I’m trying to avoid,” said Andrews in explaining why the lockdown would not be lifted as scheduled. Victoria, the country’s second most populous state which includes Melbourne, on Monday reported 13 locally acquired cases, down from 16 a day earlier. All new local cases are linked.

    Nearly half of Australia’s 25 million population has been confined to their homes with Sydney, the country’s largest city, in a five-week lockdown, and all of Victoria state under stay at home rules, after the fast-moving Delta strain triggered the country’s worst outbreak for this year. New South Wales (NSW) state, of which Sydney is the capital. reported 98 new locally-acquired cases, down from 105 a day earlier. At least 20 of the new cases were infectious while in the community, roughly in line with the last few days. ”That 20 number is the number we are really keen to nudge … the closer we get that number to zero, the sooner we can end the lockdown,” NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said during a televised media conference.

  • July 19, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Kanwar yatra, shravani mela unlikely in Jharkhand's Deoghar

    Eastern India's one of the biggest religious congregation – the month-long Shravani mela at Deoghar and kanwar yatra attached to it- are unlikely to take place for the second consecutive time this year amid COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that include ban on visiting religious places of worship. The month of Shravan begins from July 25 this year but so far there has been no preparations from the side of Deoghar district administration, an indication that the state government will not allow the fair and gathering of kanwarias at the famous Baba Baidyanath temple at Deoghar, considered one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

    The government is yet to come out with a formal order on the mega event when lakhs of devotees across the country turn-up to offer prayer to Lord Shiva at Baidyanath temple, but there are indications that the event would be a no-show this year too like last occasion. The Jharkhand government had on June 30 extended the coronavirus lockdown-like restrictions for the eighth time till further orders with a provision that "all religious places/places of worship are permitted to open but visitors are prohibited". Director General of Police, Jharkhand, Neeraj Sinha said on Saturday people should follow and respect the curbs imposed by the government in the light of COVID pandemic. "We have deployed police force at Bihar borders and Deoghar borders to avoid congregation," Sinha told PTI.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 19, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | India adds 38,164 new COVID-19 cases, 499 deaths

    India saw a single day rise of 38,164 new coronavirus infections, while the death toll climbed to 4,14,108 with 499 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 104 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,11,44,229. The active cases have declined to 4,21,665 and comprises 1.35 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    A decrease of 995 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 14,63,593 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,54,22,256, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 percent. It has been less than three percent for 28 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.08 percent, according to the health ministry.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

  • July 19, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Olympic organisers announce 3 more Games-related COVID cases, none athlete

    One Olympics concerned personnel and a contractor were among three COVID-19 cases detected on Monday by the Games organisers, a day after three sportspersons, two of them staying at the athletes Village, tested positive for the virus. The Games concerned personnel is based in Chiba. The third case is of a journalist who has travelled for the event and was under a 14-day quarantine in Tokyo. The contractor is based in Saitama.

    The three cases were revealed by the organising committee in its daily update of COVID-19 list. The total number of Games-related cases now stands at 58. On Sunday, the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection came to light. The two were South African football players. Their identities were not revealed by the organisers but the South African Football Association issued a statement to make that information clear.

    The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel and his/her identity is not yet known. A total of 10 cases were detected on Sunday, including five Games concerned personnel, one contractor, and a journalist. IOC Games Operations Director Pierre Ducrey, however, insisted that there is no cause for concern at this moment.

    "The participants of the Olympic Games are the most controlled population in the world," he declared on Sunday. The Games will be held behind closed doors as infections soar in the Japanese capital, which has been recording more than 1,000 cases per day for the past few days. The first batch of athletes from the Indian contingent has already checked in at the village.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.