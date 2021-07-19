Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 2.60 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals, says govt

Coronavirus LIVE updates | Fully vaccinated people will have to undergo COVID-19 test to enter Assam
The Assam government has tightened its screening procedure for people entering the state, with no exemption for even those who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, an official said on Sunday. With about five per cent of the fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam in the last few months being of fully vaccinated people, testing of everyone irrespective of their inoculation status has been made mandatory, he said.
The Assam government had on July 15 withdrawn its earlier order, dated June 25, 2021, in which it had exempted fully vaccinated air and train passengers from undergoing mandatory COVID tests. The latest notification, issued by the Health Department, has said that "COVID positivity is observed even in some of the person(s) who have received both doses of vaccination in a few instances," and hence, the earlier given exemption was withdrawn.
"Some people who have got both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine are getting infected. While the symptoms in them may not be severe, they run the risk of being carriers," Dr Lakshmanan S, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, told PTI. He said that among the new COVID-19 cases detected in the last couple of months, approximately five per cent are people who were fully vaccinated.
A survey carried out by ICMR in Dibrugarh district in May and June had found that 5.3 per cent of the sample size that tested positive for COVID-19 had received both doses of the vaccine. Among those who had received the first dose only, the positivity rate was 12.4 per cent. Altogether 6,224 people were surveyed, out of whom 772 had taken first dose, 332 second dose and 5,120 had not taken the vaccine at all. The persons who had received both doses and yet tested positive for the virus had displayed "very mild symptoms and were in home isolation", the survey had found. Dibrugarh district has reported the second-highest number of new cases and deaths in the second wave in the state so far.