May 28, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID-19 toll on Indian economy deepens, jobs crisis to worsen, says poll

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Punjab reports 3,914 new COVID-19 positive cases, 5,995 recoveries, and 178 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases have climbed to 5,56,089, whereas, the tally of active cases stood at 48,231.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery was recorded at 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data
updated at 8 am showed. Also, 21,57,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of such exams done so far in the country to 33,69,69,353. The daily positivity was recorded at 9.79 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for three consecutive days now, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has also declined and now stands at 10.93 per cent. The count of active cases has further reduced to 24,19,907, which is 8.84 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.01 per cent, the data showed.
  • May 28, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    COVID-19 toll on Indian economy deepens, jobs crisis to worsen, says poll

    India's economic outlook has weakened again, albeit slightly, with worst-case scenario forecasts suggesting the toll from the coronavirus pandemic could be much deeper, stoking fears the job crisis may worsen over the coming year, a Reuters poll found. Renewed restrictions to curb the current coronavirus wave have stalled economic activity, leaving many millions out of work and pushing economists - who have broadly been bullish - to downgrade their views for the second time since early April.

    The May 20-27 poll showed the outlook for the current quarter was lowered to 21.6% annually, and to 9.8% on average for this fiscal year, down from 23.0% and 10.4% respectively a month ago. The economy was then forecast to grow 6.7% next fiscal year, compared to 6.5% predicted previously. While the consensus pointed to healthy growth figures later this year, all 29 economists, in response to an additional question, warned the outlook was either "weak and prone to further downgrades" or "fragile, with a limited downside".

    None expected a "strong recovery, followed by an upgrade". "Recovery in India was strong in the months before the second wave. This leads us to believe the recovery can rebound quickly after the number of new infections have come down. But vaccination implementation needs to pick up pace in order to have an effect this year," said Wouter van Eijkelenburg, an economist at Rabobank.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi government constitutes a 6 member committee to assess on case to case basis, complaints received regarding death due to lack of oxygen, for grant of ex-gratia compensation over and above the no-fault ex-gradation of Rs 50,000 already ordered by govt

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 21,273 new cases, 425 deaths and 34,370 discharges reported in Maharashtra. The recovery rate in the state is 93.02%

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana reports 2,322 new COVID-19 positive cases,  5,679 recoveries, and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total positive cases: 7,50,062

    Active cases: 28,189

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mixing of vaccines not legal, says Karnataka Deputy CM

    "No mixing of vaccines in the state; people being given the same dose of vaccines. I'm not sure about people (health workers) who're taking different doses, they're doing on their own but no proof of such cases being reported. Mixing of vaccines isn't legal," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana to increase beds at all govt medical colleges for treatment of black fungus

    Haryana Medical Education and Research Minister, Anil Vij has directed to increase the number of beds in all Government Medical Colleges of the state from 20 to 75 for the treatment of patients with black fungus, news agency ANI reported.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 either emerged naturally or it was laboratory accident: US Intel community

    The COVID-19 virus either emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals or it was a laboratory accident, the US intelligence community said on Thursday. "The US Intelligence Community does not know exactly where, when, or how the COVID-19 virus was transmitted initially but has coalesced around two likely scenarios: either it emerged naturally from human contact with infected animals, or it was a laboratory accident," Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Strategic Communications Amanda Schoch said.

    While two elements of the intelligence community lean toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter - each with low or moderate confidence - the majority of elements within the intelligence community do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other, she said.

    "The IC continues to examine all available evidence, consider different perspectives, and aggressively collect and analyze new information to identify the virus''s origins," Schoch said, a day after President Joe Biden ordered the intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts in investigating the emergence of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and report back to him in 90 days.

  • May 28, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 16.64 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

