MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 16, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India has vaccinated more than 85 lakh healthcare workers

Coronavirus News LIVE: Today is the 328th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,09,04,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,55,642 deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 328th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded  10,925,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 155,813 deaths. A total of 10,633,025 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 136,872 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.25
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.32 percent. Globally, more than 10.91 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.07 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 85 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 16, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | More vaccine candidates may be available, says Health Minister
    About 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on February 16. Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccination against COVID-19 will be started for people above 50 years of age.

  • February 16, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | 14 states have vaccinated over 70% registered HCWs
    Fourteen states and UTs have vaccinated more than 70 percent of the registered HCWs. These are Bihar, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Sikkim.
    Five states and UTs have reported less than 40 percent coverage of registered HCWs. These are Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Puducherry.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 16, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Over 85 lakh inoculated in India
    The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 85 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on February 15. At least 85,16,771 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 1,83,664 sessions, the ministry said.
    The beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after the first jab are now being given the second dose as well. The DCGI accorded a window of four weeks to six weeks for the second dose.
    Those vaccinated include 61,54,894 healthcare workers (HCWs), out of whom 60,57,162 have been administered the first dose and 98,118 given the second dose. Besides, 23,61,491 frontline workers (FLWs) have been inoculated so far.

  • February 16, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala first woman, African to head WTO
    Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on February 15, was appointed as the first female and first African head of the beleaguered World Trade Organization.
    The global trade body called a virtual special general council meeting at which member states officially selected the former Nigerian finance minister and World Bank veteran as its new director-general.
    The near-paralysed institution desperately needs a reboot -- something Okonjo-Iweala immediately addressed after her coronation.
    "A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic," the 66-year-old economist said in a statement. "I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again."
    "Our organisation faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today." Read more here

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 16, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Offices allowed to open after disinfection; here are the guidelines
    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 14 allowed offices to open after disinfection, and issued standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain spread of COVID-19.
    The ministry said offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like workstations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria/canteens, meeting rooms and conference halls etc.
    It added that COVID-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs and visitors in these spaces.
    The ministry, therefore, outlined the preventive and response measures to be observed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in office settings. Here are the details

  • February 16, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Dr Anthony Fauci wins $1 million Israeli Dan David prize for 'defending science', advocating COVID-19 vaccines
    Dr. Anthony Fauci has won the $1 million Dan David Prize for “defending science” and advocating for vaccines now being administered worldwide to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
    The Israel-based Dan David Foundation on Monday named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser as the winner of one of three prizes. It said he had earned the recognition over a lifetime of leadership on HIV research and AIDS relief, as well as his advocacy for the vaccines against COVID-19.
    In its statement, the private foundation did not mention former President Donald Trump, who undermined Fauci's follow-the-science approach to the pandemic. But it credited Fauci with "courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis.”
    Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents and has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Read more here

  • February 16, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | COVID-19: Maharashtra says situation "alarming"; CM Thackeray to hold meeting today
    A day after reporting 4,092 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day tally in more than a month, Maharashtra saw the daily count fall on Monday but it remained above 3,000 for the sixth straight day as the state government termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions" after the recent spike.
    Describing as "alarming" the recent rise in fresh cases in some districts of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed displeasure over people not following COVID-19-related guidelines.
    A meeting has been convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday to take stock of the situation, he said. Read more here

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 16, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Assam reports 2 more COVID deaths; over 1.32 lakh vaccinated so far
    Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday in Assam taking the death toll to 1,089, while 11 new positive cases pushed the tally 2,17,304, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM).
    The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated against coronavirus in the state has reached 1,32,008 and of them, 3,862 have received the second dose so far, it said.
    The current COVID death rate in the state is 0.50 percent, while 1,347 coronavirus patients have also died for other reasons.
    The number of active cases in the state currently is 267.
    Altogether 16 patients recovered from the disease on Monday taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,601 while three others have migrated out of the state.
    The 11 new positive cases include six from Kamrup Metropolitan district and two each from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts, the NHM said.
    The fresh cases were detected out of 15,670 tests and as many as 66,87,517 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
    Meanwhile, the first dose of vaccine was administered to 955 beneficiaries on Monday while 1,647 people got the second dose, the NHM said.
    Covishield vaccine was administered to 2,441 beneficiaries at 80 session sites while 161 were given Covaxin at 14 sites.
    No case of any Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) was reported during the day. (PTI)

  • February 16, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Odisha reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality
    Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,36,262 on Monday as 88 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 1,911, a health official said.
    Eighty-three people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,33,637, which is 99.21 percent of the caseload.
    Fifty-one new cases were reported in quarantine centres and 37 detected during contact tracing, he said.
    Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of new cases at 27, followed by Bargarh (10) and Puri (nine).
    "Regret to inform the demise of a 74-year-old male COVID positive patient of Sambalpur district, who expired due to cardiogenic shock," the health department said on Twitter.
    Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.
    Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, has so far reported the highest number of fatalities at 336, followed by Ganjam (248) and Sundargarh (173).
    The state now has 661 active cases, which is 0.19 percent of the caseload.
    Odisha has so far tested over 80.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 19,839 on Sunday, and the positivity rate stands at 4.18 percent.
    The government has extended the COVID vaccination drive to February 25 to ensure 100 per cent coverage of all health workers in the state.
    The state government may start the inoculation drive for people above 50 years of age from March 1, health (technical) advisor Prof Jayant Panda said. (PTI)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.