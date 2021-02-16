Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India has vaccinated more than 85 lakh healthcare workers

Coronavirus News LIVE | More vaccine candidates may be available, says Health Minister
About 18-19 coronavirus vaccine candidates are in different clinical trial stages and may be available in the coming months, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on February 16. Addressing the media, Vardhan said that in the next 2-3 weeks, vaccination against COVID-19 will be started for people above 50 years of age.
