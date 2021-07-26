Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Maharashtra sees 6,843 fresh COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths, 5,212 recoveries

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 166 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, which took the infection tally to 3,20,657, while no death occurred in the last 24 hours, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 34 were from the Jammu division and 132 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said. The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest 66 cases, followed by 18 in Baramulla district. The number of active cases dropped to 1,288 in the union territory, while 3,14,995 patients have recovered so far, they said.