MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
July 26, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Maharashtra sees 6,843 fresh COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths, 5,212 recoveries

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 43.31 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding and the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.13 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,20,551 deaths. A total of 3,05,43,138 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,08,212 active COVID-19 cases in the country,
which comprises 1.3 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.36 percent. Globally, more than 19.31 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 41.51 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 43.31 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 26, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 166 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

    Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, which took the infection tally to 3,20,657, while no death occurred in the last 24 hours, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 34 were from the Jammu division and 132 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said. The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest 66 cases, followed by 18 in Baramulla district. The number of active cases dropped to 1,288 in the union territory, while 3,14,995 patients have recovered so far, they said.

  • July 26, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No space will be left in hospitals if COVID-19 cases keep rising: Bangladesh govt warns

    Bangladesh’s government warned that there will be no space left in the hospitals for patients if the COVID-19 cases keep rising at the current pace, amid concerns over increasing number of deaths and infections after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. Bangladesh, which is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, registered 228 more fatalities and 11,291 new cases on Sunday. The government had eased the strict lockdown in view of the Eid-ul-Azha festival last week. However, on Friday it reimposed a “stricter” 14-day nationwide shutdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 26, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra sees 6,843 fresh Covid-19 cases, 123 deaths, 5,212 recoveries

    Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,843 new coronavirus positive cases and 123 fatalities, raising the overall tally to 62,64,922 and the toll to 1,31,552, the state health department said. With 5,212 patients being discharged after treatment during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 60,35,029 so far, leaving the state with 94,985 active cases, it said.

  • July 26, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crosses 25,000-mark with 337 new cases 

    Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crossed the 25,000-mark as 337 more people in the state tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. The fresh infections pushed the coronavirus caseload in the Himalayan state to 25,160, it said. Of the new cases, 168 were reported from East Sikkim, 139 from West Sikkim, 29 from South Sikkim and one from North Sikkim.

    The death toll remained at 330 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Sikkim has 3,017 active cases, while 21,549 people have recovered from the disease and 264 patients migrated to other states. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.6 per cent.

  • July 26, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 2

    The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 2. The curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state. "The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7 am, 2nd August 2021, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted. Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,70,491 on Sunday after 75 cases were detected during the day, while the death toll rose by six to touch 3,132, an official said. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • July 26, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 19.31 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.