Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Maharashtra sees 6,843 fresh COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths, 5,212 recoveries

July 26, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No space will be left in hospitals if COVID-19 cases keep rising: Bangladesh govt warns

Bangladesh’s government warned that there will be no space left in the hospitals for patients if the COVID-19 cases keep rising at the current pace, amid concerns over increasing number of deaths and infections after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. Bangladesh, which is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, registered 228 more fatalities and 11,291 new cases on Sunday. The government had eased the strict lockdown in view of the Eid-ul-Azha festival last week. However, on Friday it reimposed a “stricter” 14-day nationwide shutdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.