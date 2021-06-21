Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 9,361 new COVID-19 cases, 616 deaths

MARKET NEWS

June 21, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recorded less than 60,000  new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A total of 58,419 fresh infections were reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 3,86,713 with 1,576 fresh
fatalities, the lowest in 63 days. The active cases further declined to7,29,243 comprising 2.44 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 96.27 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed A net decline of 30,776 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours. As many as 18,11,446  tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,10,19,083. The daily positivity rate  was recorded at 3.22 per cent. It has been less than 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to   3.43 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 38th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,87,66,009, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data stated.
  • June 21, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | With current pace, govt won't be able to vaccinate all by Diwali: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the coronavirus vaccination drive, saying at the current pace it won't be able to achieve the target of vaccinating everyone by Diwali. The former state chief minister blamed "narrow politics" of the BJP for it, according to a statement. "There are complaints emanating from different parts of the state regarding laxity in vaccination. Due to the narrow politics of the BJP, the speed of the COVID-19 vaccination has become slow. The BJP government has declared that it has set a target to vaccinate everyone by Diwali. But it seems that this will not be achieved," he said. The policy of the BJP government is not clear, due to which the vaccination drive seems to be marred by controversies, which may put the life of people at risk, Yadav said.

  • June 21, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Maharashtra has reported 9,361 new COVID-19 cases, along with 9,101 recoveries and 616 more deaths. The test positivity rate in the state stood at 4.64 percent. The state's active caseload has dropped to 1,32,241.

  • June 21, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh vaccinates over 13 lakh people in single day

    "A total of 13,45,004 people were vaccinated at 4,589 vaccination centres in a single day across the state," the Andhra Pradesh Health Department said.

  • June 21, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US will consider its response if China refuses to live up to its international obligations on COVID-19: Jake Sullivan

    National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the United States, in consultations with its friends and allies, will consider its response against China if it turns out that Beijing is refusing to live up to its international obligations on the origins and transmission of COVID-19. "We are not, at this point, going to issue threats or ultimatums. What we''re going to do is continue to rally support in the international community," Sullivan told CNN in an interview. "And if it turns out that China refuses to live up to its international obligations, we will have to consider our responses at that point, and we will do so in concert with allies and partners," Sullivan said when asked if the US is considering action against China to increase the pressure. 

  • June 21, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.73 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

