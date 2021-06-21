Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 9,361 new COVID-19 cases, 616 deaths

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | With current pace, govt won't be able to vaccinate all by Diwali: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the coronavirus vaccination drive, saying at the current pace it won't be able to achieve the target of vaccinating everyone by Diwali. The former state chief minister blamed "narrow politics" of the BJP for it, according to a statement. "There are complaints emanating from different parts of the state regarding laxity in vaccination. Due to the narrow politics of the BJP, the speed of the COVID-19 vaccination has become slow. The BJP government has declared that it has set a target to vaccinate everyone by Diwali. But it seems that this will not be achieved," he said. The policy of the BJP government is not clear, due to which the vaccination drive seems to be marred by controversies, which may put the life of people at risk, Yadav said.