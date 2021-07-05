Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Serum Institute plans to double COVID-19 Covishield vaccine production in 2022, says report

July 05, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Goa relaxes restrictions – What’s allowed & what’s not

The Goa government on July 4 extended the COVID-19 curfew across the state by a week till July 12 but also announced a few relaxations in restrictions. The state recorded 164 new cases on the day, taking its total tally to 167,436. It also registered 4 deaths, taking the fatality count to 3,073. Relaxations were announced by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 4 and will remain in place till July 12.

What is allowed?

- Social, political, cultural gatherings allowed for up to 100 people or 50 percent of venue capacity.

- Marriages and other congregations are also allowed for up to 100 people or 50 percent of venue capacity.

- Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate between 7 am and 9 pm with 50 percent capacity.

- Buses allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity only for particular duties and for medical emergencies.

- Medical shops, pharmacies and health services, and institutions are allowed to operate.

- Shops within municipal or panchayat premises allowed to operate between 7 am and 6 pm.

- Home delivery services allowed for all items, except liquor.

- Banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, and microfinance institutions allowed to operate.

- Supply chain-related facilities for retail, e-commerce, cold storage, or warehousing facilities are allowed to operate.

- In-house canteen facilities in permitted organisations/companies allowed to operate only for in-house staff.

- Industries and related activities are allowed.

- Construction activities, including repair works and shops related to this work are allowed to operate.

- Agricultural and related activities are allowed.

What is not allowed?

- Night curfew will remain in effect. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 amid the second wave of coronavirus cases in the state and has been since periodically renewed.

- Indoor sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls, or similar places, will continue to remain shut during the curfew period.

- Casinos in the state will continue to remain shut for at least till July 12.

- River cruises, water parks, and entertainment parks will also continue to remain shut during the curfew period.

- Further, gyms, spas, massage parlours, cinema halls, theatres, and other establishments will not be allowed to open during the curfew period.

- All educational institutes, schools, colleges, and coaching institutes to remain shut for students, except for competitive examinations – subject to prior permission from authorities.

- Shops, weekly markets – except those specified, are also not allowed to open.

- Religious places are not too open for the public.

- Inter-state movement of people is also restricted with few exceptions such as for goods vehicles (two drivers and one helper) if the traveler has a negative COVID-19 test report (max 72 hours), or for medical emergencies.