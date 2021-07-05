MARKET NEWS

July 05, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Serum Institute plans to double COVID-19 Covishield vaccine production in 2022, says report

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for 53 consecutive days, it said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 2,97,00,430. The case fatality rate stands at 1.32 percent, the data stated.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India saw a single-day rise of 39,796 new Covid infections, which took the tally of cases to 3,05,85,229, while the death toll climbed to 4,02,728 with 723 more fatalities, the lowest in around 88 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The active cases have further declined to 4,82,071 and comprise 1.58 percent of the total infections,
while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 97.11 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. It said that there has been a decline of 3,279 active cases in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said that 15,22,504 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covd in the country to 41,97,77,457. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 percent. It has been less than five percent for 28 consecutive days, it said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.4 percent, according to the health ministry. The cumulative vaccine doses administered has reached 35.28 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23. The 723 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 76 from Kerala and 72 from Tamil Nadu, the ministry said. It said that 4,02,728 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,23,030 from Maharashtra, 35,367 from Karnataka, 33,005 from Tamil Nadu, 24,995 from Delhi, 22,640 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,799 from West Bengal and 16,110 from Punjab. The health ministry said more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  • July 05, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Government readies two more central drug laboratories at Pune and Hyderabad

    In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccine testing, two new additional labs have been set up by the government in Hyderabad and Pune. Funded from the PM Cares fund, the two new labs would help the government 'to facilitate expedited testing and the pre-release certification of vaccines', read the press release. Currently, India has a Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) at Kasauli, which is the National Control Laboratory for testing and pre-release certification of Immunobiologicals (vaccines and antisera) meant for human use in India.

    “A big step forward towards comprehensive development of pharma sector in Hyderabad, which will also boost production of COVID-9 vaccines," said  Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on July while commenting on the occasion. Now, the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology has set up two vaccine testing facilities in its Autonomous Research Institutes National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune, and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology,(NIAB) Hyderabad as Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), for batch testing and quality control of vaccines.

    While NCCS in Pune has received its gazette notification as Central Drugs Laboratory for testing and lot release of COVID-19 vaccines, NIAB in Hyderabad is likely to receive necessary notification shortly. The labs are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month, the government said, adding that they are 'geared up to test existing COVID-19 vaccines and other newer COVID-19 vaccines as per the demand of the nation'. According to the government, this would expedite manufacturing and supply of vaccines, and also be logistically convenient as Pune and Hyderabad are vaccine manufacturing hubs.

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Serum Institute plans to double Covishield production in 2022: Report

    Serum Institute of India (SII) will likely double the production of the Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca) COVID-19 vaccine next year. The Pune-based vaccine manufacturer will scale production of the jab to 200 million doses per month in 2022, from the current 100 million doses a month, Business Standard has reported. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

    SII currently has the capacity to manufacture 3 billion doses of vaccines against COVID-19  a year and can raise this to 4 billion doses in 2022, the report said. In June, SII also began manufacturing Covovax, Novovax's vaccine against COVID-19. Nadhim Zahawi, the minister in charge of the UK's COVID-19 vaccine deployment, recently said SII informed him that it would double production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 200 million doses per month. The UK minister did not mention any timeline given by SII.

    SII did not comment when contacted by Business Standard. The company currently manufactures 90 million doses of Covishield per month, which be raised to 100 million doses in August. "There is a scale-up plan for Covishield. But that is still some time away, around the first part of 2022. This, however, would also depend on the demand we see for the vaccine," a source told the publication.

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Religious places, malls open; transport back to full capacity in Karnataka

    With the Karnataka government further easing restrictions under "Unlock 3.0" effective from Monday, life seems to have returned to normalcy as shops, restaurants, malls, private offices and religious places began their operations in full swing. Also, all public transport- buses and metro- were seen operating up to its seating capacity. These services will be available for the public till 9 PM, as the government is imposing night curfew till 5 AM.

    With the government allowing places of worship to open only for darshan, people, though fewer in number, were seen visiting temples following COVID precautionary measures at several places in the city. Similar reports are emerging from across the state. As offices and business establishments have been allowed to function at full working strength, traffic congestion was seen on streets in Bengaluru and other cities with office-goers getting back to work.

    Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has said that bus services will be operated between 5 AM and 9 PM with all precautionary measures, and 4,500 buses will operate in the city and suburban area. The corporation said based on passenger volume, services will be increased. Officials were seen ensuring that there is no overcrowding in buses and passengers don't travel by standing.

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses: Government official

    South Korea is in talks with mRNA vaccine makers including Pfizer and Moderna to produce COVID-19 shots in the country and is ready to offer the capacity to make up to 1 billion doses immediately, a senior government official said. The plan, if agreed, would help ease tight global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in Asia which lags North America and Europe in vaccine rollouts, and put South Korea a step closer to its ambition to become a major vaccine manufacturing centre.

    South Korea already has deals to locally produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford University, Novavax, and Russia. It also has a vaccine bottling and packaging deal with Moderna. "We've been holding frequent talks with big pharmaceutical companies to produce mRNA vaccines," Lee Kang-ho, director general for the global vaccine hub committee under South Korea's health ministry, told Reuters in an interview.

    "There are only a few mRNA vaccine developers - Pfizer, Moderna, CureVac and BioNTech. Thus there's a limit to how much they can produce to meet global demand... South Korea is keen to help by offering its facilities and skilled human resources," Lee said. It's not immediately clear how advanced these talks are and whether and when a deal will be agreed.

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Goa relaxes restrictions – What’s allowed & what’s not

    The Goa government on July 4 extended the COVID-19 curfew across the state by a week till July 12 but also announced a few relaxations in restrictions. The state recorded 164 new cases on the day, taking its total tally to 167,436. It also registered 4 deaths, taking the fatality count to 3,073. Relaxations were announced by state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 4 and will remain in place till July 12.

    What is allowed?

    - Social, political, cultural gatherings allowed for up to 100 people or 50 percent of venue capacity.

    - Marriages and other congregations are also allowed for up to 100 people or 50 percent of venue capacity.

    - Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate between 7 am and 9 pm with 50 percent capacity.

    - Buses allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity only for particular duties and for medical emergencies.

    - Medical shops, pharmacies and health services, and institutions are allowed to operate.

    - Shops within municipal or panchayat premises allowed to operate between 7 am and 6 pm.

    - Home delivery services allowed for all items, except liquor.

    - Banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, and microfinance institutions allowed to operate.

    -  Supply chain-related facilities for retail, e-commerce, cold storage, or warehousing facilities are allowed to operate.

    - In-house canteen facilities in permitted organisations/companies allowed to operate only for in-house staff.

    - Industries and related activities are allowed.

    - Construction activities, including repair works and shops related to this work are allowed to operate.

    - Agricultural and related activities are allowed.

    What is not allowed?

    - Night curfew will remain in effect. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 amid the second wave of coronavirus cases in the state and has been since periodically renewed.

    - Indoor sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls, or similar places, will continue to remain shut during the curfew period.

    - Casinos in the state will continue to remain shut for at least till July 12.

    - River cruises, water parks, and entertainment parks will also continue to remain shut during the curfew period.

    - Further, gyms, spas, massage parlours, cinema halls, theatres, and other establishments will not be allowed to open during the curfew period.

    - All educational institutes, schools, colleges, and coaching institutes to remain shut for students, except for competitive examinations – subject to prior permission from authorities.

    - Shops, weekly markets – except those specified, are also not allowed to open.

    - Religious places are not too open for the public.

    - Inter-state movement of people is also restricted with few exceptions such as for goods vehicles (two drivers and one helper) if the traveler has a negative COVID-19 test report (max 72 hours), or for medical emergencies.

  • July 05, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 14.81 lakh doses administered in India on July 4

    More than 14.81 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on July 4, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 35.28 crore. On the 170th day of the vaccination drive on July 4, 10.35 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 4.45 lakh people were given their second dose. The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

  • July 05, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India records 39,796 new COVID-19 cases, 723 deaths

    India saw a single-day rise of 39,796 new Covid infections, which took the tally of cases to 3,05,85,229, while the death toll climbed to 4,02,728 with 723 more fatalities, the lowest in around 88 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The active cases have further declined to 4,82,071 and comprise 1.58 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 97.11 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    It said that there has been a decline of 3,279 active cases in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said that 15,22,504 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of Covd in the country to 41,97,77,457. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 percent. It has been less than five percent for 28 consecutive days, it said.

    The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.4 percent, according to the health ministry. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for 53 consecutive days, it said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 2,97,00,430. The case fatality rate stands at 1.32 percent, the data stated. The cumulative vaccine doses administered has reached 35.28 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23. The 723 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 76 from Kerala and 72 from Tamil Nadu, the ministry said.

    It said that 4,02,728 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including  1,23,030 from Maharashtra, 35,367 from Karnataka, 33,005 from Tamil Nadu, 24,995 from Delhi, 22,640 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,799 from West Bengal and 16,110 from Punjab. The health ministry said more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

  • July 05, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi to address CoWIN Global Conclave today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on July 5 as India seeks to offer the ‘CoWIN’ platform as a digital public good to countries to run their own COVID-19 vaccination exercises. About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting the digital platform for their vaccination drives, Dr RS Sharma, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently. Sharma had also said that India is ready to share the open-source CoWIN software for free

    “The prime minister has directed officials to create an open-source version of the platform and give it to any country that wants it for free,” Sharma had said. PM Modi's address is scheduled to begin at 3 pm. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate the conclave being held virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign Secretary HV Shringla and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, besides Sharma, are also expected to speak at the event.

    The virtual meet will see participation from health and technology experts representing countries from around the world. The event is aimed at sharing India's experience regarding universal vaccination against COVID-19 using the purpose-built CoWIN platform, according to the NHA. The platform was developed as the central information technology (IT) system for strategising, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating COVID-19 vaccinations.

    In an interview with Moneycontrol on June 22, Sharma has claimed that CoWIN can handle close to two crore vaccinations per day, and the platform can be scaled. “Every transaction on the platform is done through API (application programming interface) and yesterday (June 21) at 12.04 pm, we hit 30,000 hits a second. We got 1.38 million (13.8 lakh) API calls in a minute. We should be able to cater to all the load that comes on the platform,” he said.

  • July 05, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after India

    Emirates has suspended passenger flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka till July 15 in line with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rules to curb COVID-19 spread. The carrier said that even those who travelled through these three South Asian countries in the past 14 days will not be allowed entry into the UAE from any other point, Mint reported.

    In a statement issued on July 3, the airlines said that only UAE nationals holding the UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions complying with the revised COVID-19 protocols are exempt from the entry ban. Prior to this, Emirates suspended flights from India till July 15 and also barred domestic and international passengers who transited from India over the past 14 days.  Such travellers will not be allowed entry even from other points. UAE has also banned its own citizens from travelling to countries including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

  • July 05, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US likely to send 3-4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to India via COVAX

    COVID-19 vaccine donation from the United States is set to reach India within the next few days. US is likely to send around 3-4 million doses of the vaccine via COVAX, sources told CNBC TV18. Moreover, India will also receive doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine via COVAX after the legal formalities are completed in India, sources told CNBC TV18. Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in June end.

    President Joe Biden had in June announced the US' plan to distribute 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses before July, with 75 percent of shots disbursed via the COVAX program. In a fact sheet, the White House said that for the doses shared through COVAX, Washington would prioritize countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia, and Africa as it aims to help stave off fresh surges of infections.

    Biden had earlier pledged to export 60 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around the world. It was later bumped up to 80 million. According to the US plan, of its first 25 million doses, about seven million are allocated for Asia, especially India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Vietnam. COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, abbreviated as COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi. Gavi, a public-private partnership, manages the program along with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the WHO and UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency that helps deploy doses once they get delivered to recipient countries in the COVAX program.

  • July 05, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Panacea Biotec's Baddi unit gets license from DCGI to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine jabs

    Panacea Biotec announced that it had received a license from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh. The license is a necessary condition for using Sputnik V produced by Panacea Biotec in India. Panacea said the batches produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were earlier shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control.

    "The said batches have successfully passed all the checks for quality parameters both at the Gamaleya Center in Russia and at the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh in India," Panacea told stock exchanges on July 5. Panacea is manufacturing Sputnik V in a collaboration with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). RDIF has signed fixed price manufacturing contracts with half a dozen India companies including Panacea. Except for Panacea, others were manufacturing the vaccine for the first time. Dr Reddy's will be distributing the first 250 million doses that inoculate (125 million people).

    Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021 and vaccination against Covid-19 with the Russian vaccine started on May 14, 2021. Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people. The vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and usestwo different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

    “Panacea Biotec is delighted to announce the obtaining of the manufacturing license to produceSputnik V vaccine in India. At this occasion, we thank the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime MinisterModi ji and Government of India for timely handholding and expediting clearances to enable ‘Makein India’ vaccines,” said Dr. Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec.

  • July 05, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 4 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 7,482

    Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,482, a health official said on Monday. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. The archipelago now has only 21 active COVID-19 cases, of which 19 are in the South Andaman district and two in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district of the union territory is now COVID-19 free, the official said.

    Three more persons recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,333. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 128 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. The administration has so far tested 4,13,316 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.81 per cent, he said. A total of 1,86,020 people have been inoculated in the union territory so far, of which 1,57,978 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 28,042 have received both doses of the vaccine, he added. The total population of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

