Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 7,302 new COVID-19 cases, 120 fatalities

July 23, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

as 38,652 recoveries were witnessed in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 3,04,29,339 so far. There are currently 4,09,394 active cases in India. Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 45.09 crore samples have been tested. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,91,93,273 samples have been tested up to July 20, out of which, 18,52,140 samples were tested yesterday. The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 41,78,51,151.

: India reports 41,383 new cases, active cases go up With 41,383 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's daily positivity rate remained less than 3% for 31 consecutive days. With the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 3,12,57,720 cases have been reported in the country so far, Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. As many