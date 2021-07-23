MARKET NEWS

July 23, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 7,302 new COVID-19 cases, 120 fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,18,987 with 507 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 41,383 new cases, active cases go up With 41,383 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's daily positivity rate remained less than 3% for 31 consecutive days. With the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 3,12,57,720 cases have been reported in the country so far, Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. As many
as 38,652 recoveries were witnessed in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 3,04,29,339 so far. There are currently 4,09,394 active cases in India. Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 45.09 crore samples have been tested. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,91,93,273 samples have been tested up to July 20, out of which, 18,52,140 samples were tested yesterday. The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 41,78,51,151.
  • July 23, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | New Zealand suspends quarantine-free travel with Australia

    New Zealand will pause its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia for at least eight weeks from Friday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as Australia fights an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 7,302 new COVID-19 cases and 120 fatalities

    Maharashtra reported 7,302 new COVID-19 cases and 120 fatalities on Thursday, taking the infection tally of the state to 62,45,057 and death toll to 1,31,038, a health department official said. As many as 7,756 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recovered cases to 60,16,506.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Indies v Australia ODI suspended after COVID-19 case

    The second one-day international between West Indies and Australia in Barbados was suspended minutes before the start on Thursday after a member of the West Indies staff tested positive for Covid-19. Confirmation of the suspension came straight after the toss, with both teams promptly making their way back to their respective dressing rooms. All personnel were isolating pending COVID test results.

    "A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the tests are confirmed," West Indies Cricket said in a statement. The teams have stayed on separate floors of their hotels during the tour but they shared the same charter plane from Saint Lucia to Barbados last Saturday, Cricket Australia's website said.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 648 fresh COVID-19 cases

    Telangana on Thursday reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 6.39 lakh, while the death toll rose to 3,774 with three more deaths.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 1,653 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths

    Karnataka reported 1,653 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,89,994 and death toll to 36,293, the health department said on July 23.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat reports 34 fresh cases of COVID-19

    Gujarat on Thursday recorded 34 fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 8,24,608, an official from the state health department said. At least 53 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,14,162, while the toll stood at 10,076 with no fresh casualties, the official said. 

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 793 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths

    West Bengal on Thursday reported 793 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, the Health Department said in a bulletin. The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.81 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 43,809 samples, it said.

  • July 23, 2021 / 07:01 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread to almost all countries and territories, infecting over 19.13 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

