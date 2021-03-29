Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 40,414 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17,874 discharges, and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours

March 29, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

the 18th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.58 percent, the data stated. The 62,714 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,552 with 312 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily death toll of 312 is the highest since December 25, 2020 when 336 new deaths were reported. As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,23,762, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.55 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 370th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India saw 62,714 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,71,624, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Registering a steady increase for