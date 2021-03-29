Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 40,414 fresh COVID-19 cases, 17,874 discharges, and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours

English
March 29, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 370th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 370th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India saw 62,714 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,71,624, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. Registering a steady increase for
the 18th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,86,310 comprising 4.06 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.58 percent, the data stated. The 62,714 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,552 with 312 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily death toll of 312 is the highest since December 25, 2020 when 336 new deaths were reported. As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,23,762, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.35 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.55 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  March 29, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Pakistan has decided to impose fresh restrictions on social gatherings from April 5 onwards as the nation continues to witness a surge in the cases of coronavirus, according to an official statement. Pakistan's coronavirus cases till Sunday stood at 654,591 as 4,767 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its meeting headed by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar took the decision of restrictions against gatherings after reviewing the latest pandemic situation.

    The top anti-corona body decided to ban all indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies from April 5 onwards in cities and districts where the positivity rate will be above 8 per cent. But it empowered the provinces to implement restrictions even before the agreed time frame if needed. The meeting also decided to ban with immediate effect all kinds of indoor and outdoor gatherings, including social, cultural, political, sports events, according to a statement by the NCOC. Under the guidelines of the recent session, the NCOC will provide updated hotspot maps to provinces for enforcement of expanded lockdowns with effect from March 29th, it said.

  March 29, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | UK reports a further 3,862 COVID-19 cases

    Britain on Sunday reported a further 3,862 COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, according to official data, as the number of people to have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine passed 30 million.

  March 29, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Total cases: 2,71,3875
    Total discharges: 2,33,2453
    Active cases: 3,25,901
    Death toll: 54,181

  March 29, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh sees 2,153 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths, 672 recoveries

    Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,40,093, as 2,153 people tested positive for the infection, while 15 deaths took the toll to 4,076, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 3,16,778 after 27 people were discharged from the hospital and 645 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 19,239 active cases, he said. 

    "Raipur district reported 371 new cases, taking its total count to 63,211, including 876 deaths. Durg district saw a total count of 785 new cases, Rajnandgaon 225 and Bilaspur 110. Of the fatalities recorded during the day, 10 took place on Sunday, four on Saturday and one earlier," he said. With 24,686 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 56,83,532.

  March 29, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal registers highest single-day spike in 3 months with 827 new COVID-19 cases

    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,84,666 as 827 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day spike in three months, a health bulletin said. Two more patients succumbed to the infection in Kolkata, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,324, it said. At least 457 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,69,366. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 97.38 per cent.

    The state now has 4,976 active cases, it said. West Bengal has so far tested over 91.13 lakh samples for COVID-19. In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, the state government had issued an advisory urging people to celebrate Holi only with family members.

  March 29, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Visuals from near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai with night curfew imposed

  March 29, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

