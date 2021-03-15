English
March 15, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 16,620 fresh COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths in past 24 hours

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 355th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048,according to Union health ministry data. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death
toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes1.85 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 percent from 96.82 percent on Saturday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,89,897, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,67,03,641 samples had been tested up to March 13 with 8,64,368 being tested on Saturday. Globally, more than 11.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.47 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    The central government on March 11 announced that it has renegotiated the price of the COVID-19 vaccine.
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

    Dutch health officials said they had suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Sunday for two weeks after "possible side effects" were reported in Denmark and Norway. "Based on new information, the Dutch Medicines Authority has advised, as a precautionary measure and pending further investigation, to suspend the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

    "The crucial question is whether these are complaints after or because of the vaccination. There should be no doubt about the vaccines," Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in the statement. "We still need to be careful, so it is wise to press the pause button now as a precaution." Countries including Norway and Denmark have already suspended their rollouts of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of concerns about blood clots.

  • March 15, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Major lockdown imposed in seven cities of Pakistan

    Amid the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, a major lockdown will be imposed in seven cities in Punjab province starting from Marc 15 onwards.
         

  • March 15, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    With 16,620 fresh COVID-19 cases being logged in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus infections in 2021. The state’s total tally now is 23,14,413. The tally of cured COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 21,34,072 after 8,861 patients got discharged on March 14, taking the recovery rate to 92.21 percent.

  • March 15, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tesla’s California factory saw 450 COVID-19 cases last year

    Elon Musk-owned Tesla factory in the state of California saw 450 COVID-19 cases till December 2020 after it shut and then reopened the plant defying the public health order.

  • March 15, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Italian region suspends AstraZeneca vaccine after death

    Italy’s northern Piedmont region on Sunday suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after the death of a teacher who had received it the day before, the regional health authority said. The woman, whose age has not been disclosed, died Sunday at Biella, a town north of Turin. “This is an extreme precautionary measure while waiting to see if there exists a causal link between the vaccination and the death,” said a statement from regional health advisor Luigi Genesio Icardi.

  • March 15, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 355th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

       

