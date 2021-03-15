Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 16,620 fresh COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths in past 24 hours

March 15, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes1.85 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 percent from 96.82 percent on Saturday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,89,897, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,67,03,641 samples had been tested up to March 13 with 8,64,368 being tested on Saturday. Globally, more than 11.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.47 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 355th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048,according to Union health ministry data. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death