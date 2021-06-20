MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
June 20, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 27.62 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India: Health Ministry

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Cumulatively, 27,23,88,783 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll climbed to 3,85,137 with 1,647 fresh fatalities and active cases comprise 2.55 per cent of the total infections,
while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.16 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 19,02,009 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,92,07,637, it said. The daily positivity rate was recorded 2.98 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 12 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding that the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.58 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 37th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 2,86,78,390, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.29 per cent, the data said.
  • June 20, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh govt to set up COVID-19 pandemic research institute

    The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a state-level research institute for the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases here, state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said on Saturday. He said the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. “A state-level public health institute will come up in Bhopal for the research of the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases including contagious diseases,” Sarang told reporters.

    He said various degree and diploma courses will also be run by this institute and experts of various fields will be posted there. The minister said the state government has also decided to run a "pink" campaign in Madhya Pradesh to detect cancer among women. “It was seen that women don''t open up on diseases like cancer due to family and social reasons. We have decided to run a pink campaign in urban areas, small towns and panchayat level for the examination of women''s health,” Sarang said, adding health check-up camps will soon be organized under this initiative.

  • June 20, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra's Nashik falls under level-2 of 'unlock'; malls to reopen from June 21

    With Nashik district in Maharashtra falling under the level-2 category of the five-level 'unlock' plan of the Maharashtra government, the local administration has decided to allow the reopening of malls with a 50 per cent capacity on weekdays from June 21, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Saturday. However, the administration has decided to continue with the level-3 restrictions considering the previous experience of crowding and various other factors.

    The malls will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday to Friday. "RT-PCR test and anti-COVID 19 vaccination is made mandatory for all the employees of these malls as soon as possible. Use of a face mask, sanitiser, maintaining a social distance and thermal scanning is also a must for employees and customers," district collector Suraj Mandhare said in an order.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 20, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | UK holds 1st festival since pandemic start

    Thousands of heavy metal fans are camping, singing and even moshing in the rain at Britain's first full music festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The three-day Download Festival, taking place at Donington Park in central England, is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of COVID-19.About 10,000 fans, a tenth of the festival's pre-pandemic attendance, have tickets to watch more than 40 bands including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Bullet for My Valentine. Attendees all took COVID-19 tests before the event, and don't have to wear masks or follow social distancing rules during the festival.

  • June 20, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai vaccination fraud: Fifth accused detained in Madhya Pradesh

    The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Satna of Madhya Pradesh has apprehended one of the accused involved in allegedly duping a housing society in Mumbai by organising a COVID-19 vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital, an official said on Saturday. The Mumbai police have already arrested four accused in connection with the fraud that took place at Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali area of the city.

    Based on inputs, Mohammed Kareem (19), a student of nursing, was detained when he was travelling in a Patna-bound train two days ago, sub-inspector Govind Prasad Tripathi of Satna GRP said. We nabbed Kareem from LTT-Patna train. The accused, who hails from Katihar district of Bihar, was handed over to the Kandivali police on Friday," the official said. 

  • June 20, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No large programme or event will be held on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21 in Karnataka.

    Chief Minister will perform Yoga at home, we should also perform it at our homes says State Health Minister K Sudhakar. 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 20, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 135 new COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.18%), 201 patient recoveries, and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours 

    Active cases: 2,372

    Total recoveries: 14,04,889

    Death toll: 24,907

  • June 20, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | All shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5 pm, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

    All shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5 pm, lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices allowed to operate with 50% capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5% positivity: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

  • June 20, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Himachal Pradesh reports 239 new COVID19 cases, 432 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases at 2990

  • June 20, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Making efforts to check Covid spread, says Delhi traders after HC flags violations

    Trader associations said they were making all efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a day after the Delhi High Court expressed concerns over violations of coronavirus protocols in various markets. The traders have taken the court's concern very seriously because the markets have been reopened in Delhi on a trial basis for a week and if things do not improve, the government may have to take strict action, said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI). The Delhi High Court on Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave of coronavirus which cannot be permitted at all. Goyal said the steps to ensure proper observation of Covid-appropriate behaviour and role of market associations in it will be discussed during a digital conference of 200 trader associations on Sunday.

  • June 20, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Dubai has allowed inbound travel for vaccinated individuals from June 23

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • June 20, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports 696 new COVID cases, 790 discharges, and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours 

    Active cases: 14,751

    Total discharges: 6,88,340

    Death toll: 15,279

  • June 20, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 1,362 COVID cases, 1,813 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours 

    Active cases: 18,568

    Total recoveries: 5,90,072

    Death toll: 3,556

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.