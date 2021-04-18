Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India reports record 2.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

April 18, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

who have recuperated from the disease surged to 12,671,220 (1.26 crore). The total number of vaccinations across the country surpassed the 12.26 (1,226,22,590) crore mark on April 18, with more than 14.94 lakh (14,95,397) vaccine doses being administered the previous day. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 14.04 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 30.08 lakh have died so far, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

: India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 14,526,609 (1.45 crore) on April 18, as per PTI data, while the active cases surpassed the 16-lakh mark (1,679,740). The death toll increased to 175,649 (1.75 lakh), the data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 39th day in a row, the active cases increased to 16.79 lakh. The number of people