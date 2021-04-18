Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India reports record 2.61 lakh new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus News LIVE | Younger Adults, Children Among Covid-19 Patients As India Battles Surge In Cases
The calls for opening up vaccination drives to under-45s and gathering information through genome sequencing are getting louder.
Amid continued surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar on April 17 said that a complete lockdown should be imposed in the financial hub.
Pednekar said while most citizens were adhering to COVID-19 safety norms, a few were causing problems for the rest.
She also requested those returning from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand to quarantine themselves when they go back to their respective states to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus in case they had been infected, adding that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was also contemplating on putting such returnees in quarantine. Read more here
>> Numbers over last 24 hours - 261,500 new COVID19 cases, 1,501 fatalities and 1,38,423 discharges
>> Total cases - 1,47,88,109
>> Active cases - 18,01,316
>> Total recoveries - 1,28,09,643
>> Death toll - 1,77,150
>> Total vaccination - 12,26,22,590
(Union Health Ministry)
Coronavirus News LIVE | COVID-19 jab scarcity: Odisha halts vaccination at 1,035 sites
Facing acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Odisha government halted its inoculation drive on April 17 at more than 1,000 session sites, including in the hotspot Nuapada district, a senior health department official said.
The states vaccine stocks will be exhausted in two days, Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi said.
Vaccination in all session sites in Koraput, Nuapada and Jharsuguda, as well as the urban areas of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri has been stopped due to the non-availability of doses, he added. Read more here
Coronavirus News LIVE | COVID-19 Vaccine Update
The total number of vaccinations across the country surpassed the 12.26 (1,226,22,590) crore mark on April 18, with more than 14.94 lakh (14,95,397) vaccine doses being administered the previous day. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated.
Coronavirus News LIVE | COVID-19 review meet | No substitute to testing, tracking and treatment; local administrations need to be proactive: PM Modi
Amid the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases, there is no substitute to testing, tracking and treatment, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting on April 17. The prime minister chaired the meeting with top officials to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing pandemic in the country.
The Prime Minister also said that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns, adding that testing and proper tracking remain key to reduce mortality.
At the meeting, various aspects related to medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. Read more here
Coronavirus News LIVE | India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 14,526,609 (1.45 crore) on April 18, as per PTI data, while the active cases surpassed the 16-lakh mark (1,679,740). The death toll increased to 175,649 (1.75 lakh), the data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 39th day in a row, the active cases increased to 16.79 lakh. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 12,671,220 (1.26 crore). India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 14.04 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 30.08 lakh have died so far, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments from India and around the world.