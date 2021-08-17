MARKET NEWS

August 17, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 cumulative inoculation crosses 55 crore-mark

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The active cases have declined to 3,85,336 and comprise 1.20 percent of the total infections.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 3,22,25,513 on Monday with 32,937 fresh infections, while the active cases came down to 3,81,947, the lowest in 145 days, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed. The 3,81,947 active cases, down from 3,85,336
on Sunday, comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 per cent, it said. So far, 3,14,11,924 people have recuperated from COVID-19. The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it added. As many as 11,81,212 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 49,48,05,652. Cumulatively, 54.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 417 new fatalities include 130 from Maharashtra and 102 from Kerala. Of the total 4,31,642 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,35,039 were from Maharashtra, 36,979 from Karnataka, 34,519 from Tamil Nadu, 25,069 from Delhi, 22,784 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,601 from Kerala and 18,303 from West Bengal. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  • August 17, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US CDC, State Department warn against Turkey travel, ease India advisory

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department warned against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in that nation but eased its advisories for India. The CDC added Turkey to its "Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 level, while the State Department issued its parallel: ”Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory.

    The CDC lowered India to ”Level 2: Moderate,” while the State Department eased its India rating to ”Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.” U.S. President Joe Biden on April 30 imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of COVID-19, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.

    There are no U.S. travel restrictions for travelers from Turkey. In additional to India, the United States currently bars most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without internal border controls, or in Ireland, China, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 1,851 fresh COVID19 cases, 1,911 discharges, and 28 deaths

    Active cases: 20,370

    Total discharges: 25,35,715

    Death toll: 34,547

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat sees 14 COVID-19 cases; over 4.58 lakh vaccinated

    Gujarat reported 14 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,25,196, while this period also saw 13 people getting discharged, which increased the recovery count to 8,14,934, an official said on Monday. The toll remained unchanged at 10,078 as no death was reported from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 184 active cases, of which seven are on ventilator support, he said. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 98.76 per cent, the official added. An official release said 4.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including over 4.58 lakh on Monday.

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal government allows opening of musemus, monuments & entertainment parks with not more than 50% of capacity from August 17

    West Bengal government allows opening of museums including ASI protected monuments & entertainment parks with not more than 50% of capacity at a time & compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour & protocols from August 17.

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India's COVID-19 cumulative inoculation crosses 55 crore-mark

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 55 crore-mark on Monday, Union health ministry's data revealed. "In record-breaking progress, India administers 55 crore #COVID19 vaccines. Let's strengthen India's fight against Coronavirus. Let's get vaccinated!" Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

    According to the CoWin data, more than 77 lakh vaccine doses were administered on August 16 as of 7:30 pm. India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, 29 days more to reach 30 crore. India took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It surpassed the 54 crore-mark on August 14. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2.

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 27 COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 15 last year

    The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and zero deaths due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here. The low number of new cases can also be attributed to fewer tests only 39,587 conducted the previous day. 

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer submits data to USFDA to support booster dose of COVID19 vaccine

    Pfizer & BioNTech announce the submission of initial data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support booster dose of COVID19 vaccine

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:02 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

