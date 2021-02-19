MARKET NEWS

February 19, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Patanjali claims 'the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19'

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 331st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.


Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 331st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased
to1,56,014
 with 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 percent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 20,87,03,791 samples have been tested up to February 17 with 7,26,562 samples being tested on Wednesday. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 89 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
    Coronavirus Live updates: PM Narendra Modi proposes healthcare staff visa scheme, air ambulance agreement with Pakistan, nine other countries

    Asking neighbouring countries to raise the ambition of tackling the coronavirus pandemic better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18 proposed creation of a special visa scheme for medical staff so they can travel quickly during health emergencies on the request of receiving countries. The prime minister also asked neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh if the civil aviation ministries can coordinate a regional air ambulance agreement for medical contingencies.

    Addressing a workshop on “COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward”, PM Modi lauded the way the health systems of India’s neighbouring countries cooperated during the pandemic and for meeting the challenge in the most densely populated region with a coordinated response. The workshop was attended by health leaders, experts and officials from ten countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, besides India.

    “This spirit of collaboration is a valuable takeaway from this pandemic. Through our openness and determination, we have managed to achieve one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. This deserves to be applauded. Today, the hopes of our region and the world are focused on rapid deployment of vaccines. In this too, we must maintain the same cooperative and collaborative spirit,” the prime minister said.

  • February 19, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Over 3.17 lakh people receive coronavirus jabs on February 18

    A total of 9,846,523 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given through 210,809 sessions held till 6 pm on February 18, the 34th day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry. This includes 6,234,635 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 4,64,932 HCWs who have taken the second dose, along with 31,46,956 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose.

    On February 18, 317,190 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 10,159 vaccination sessions till 6 pm, the ministry said. Of these, 221,425 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 95,765 HCWs received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Total 32 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 percent of the total COVID-19 vaccinations. Of the 32, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 19 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date. According to the health ministry, India is third globally, after the United States and the United Kingdom, in the highest cumulative vaccination numbers.

  • February 19, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their COVID-19 vaccine

    An Israeli bar doubled as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots. More than 43% percent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.

    With many bars forced to close because of the pandemic, Tel Aviv's Jenia gastropub, in partnership with the municipality, opened its doors to an unusual type of patron: new vaccinees, drawn by the offer of drinks on the house. The drinks were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution. "I thought it is a really good opportunity to come and get the vaccine, because I didn't have either the time or the ability to go to other places," said May Perez, among dozens of people who turned up for their first shots.

  • February 19, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: New Zealand vaccinators receive COVID-19 jab ahead of formal rollout

    New Zealand officials injected a small group of medical professionals with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, in preparation for a wider rollout over the weekend. The group chosen for the test run were vaccinators who will be administering the inoculation to border and quarantine staff from Saturday. Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield said the test run gave vaccinators the opportunity to handle the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which requires ultra-low temperature storage.

    “Our trial run at the Auckland quarantine facility today has confirmed our processes and systems are ready,” he said. New Zealand officials have prioritised inoculating the country’s roughly 12,000 border and so-called Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) workers. Bloomfield said a nationwide rollout, covering the country’s population of just under 5 million, will take a full year. New Zealand has been one of the most successful countries in the world to curb the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer than 2,500 COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and 26 deaths.

  • February 19, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Arunachal Pradesh reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 16,836

    Arunachal Pradesh reported three fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 16,836, a senior health department official said here on Friday. The three new cases were reported from Namsai district and were primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier in the state, the official said. Barring one, all the patients are asymptomatic and were detected through rapid antigen tests, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

    One more person recuperated from the disease on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,775, the SSO said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has five active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far. The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.63 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.02 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

    Altogether, 4,02,617 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 532 on Thursday, the SSO said. Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 18,697 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far including 3,113 on Thursday, of which 1,746 received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,367 the second dose. The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

    Meanwhile, a report by the Union Health Ministry said that Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the state with the best Covid recovery rate in the country. "The terrain has been the main reason why we have been less affected. Even now about 700 people are getting tested on an average regularly. The rate is very good for a state with a population of 14-15 lakh," said state health secretary P Parthiban. He said that the treatment protocol was followed even in the most remote districts to isolate cases in early stages. "It is not only the recovery rate, the death rate is also one of the lowest in the state," he said.

  • February 19, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Patanjali claims 'the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19'

    Yoga Guru Ramdev has released a scientific research paper on the 'first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali'. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event. In June last year, Patanjali had launched 'Coronil and Swasari', what it claims is the Ayurvedic cure for treating Covid-19, which they said has been shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on affected patients, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Acharya Balkrishna. "Our Covid-19 immunity boosters are solely abstract and compounds of Ayurvedic herbs like Giloy, Tulsi, Ashwagandha and have been effective in the treatment of coronavirus patients," Swami Ramdev had said.

  • February 19, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: New Zealand reports one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

    New Zealand reported one new locally transmitted case of coronavirus on Friday, which was linked to the existing cluster in its biggest city Auckland. The new case was a household contact of some of the previously reported cases, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. It also said there were three new cases in managed isolation facilities at the border.

  • February 19, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Telangana adds 165 COVID-19 cases, 1 death takes toll to 1,623

    Telangana recorded 165 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total positives to over 2.97 lakh while one death pushed the toll to 1,623, the state government said on Friday. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (19) and Rangareddy and Karimnagar with 13 each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on February 18.

    The total number of cases stood at2,97,278 while the total recoveries rose to 2,93,940 with 149 patients being cured. The state has 1,715 active cases and 23,761 samples were tested on Thursday. Cumulatively, over 84 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was nearly 2.26 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.87 per cent, while it was 97.3 per cent in the country.

  • February 19, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Over 24,000 beneficiaries receive shots; turnout 80% in Delhi

    Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to over 24,000 beneficiaries in Delhi, including 3,537 people who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace with a marked improved turnout of 80 percent, according to data shared by officials. On Wednesday, 15,337 people were vaccinated, out of whom 1,072 were those who had got their second dose.

    On Thursday, the number of total beneficiaries who got vaccinated rose to 24,417, with an overall turnout of about 80 per cent spread across 302 vaccination centres, according to official data. Out of these, 3,537 were those who got their second dose on Thursday, officials said. The vaccination drive, that started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, had got their second dose.

  • February 19, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: First dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine 85% effective, says study

    Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine is 85% effective after the first shot, a study of healthcare workers at an Israeli hospital has found. The Sheba Medical Center's said that among 7,214 hospital staff who received their first dose in January, there was an 85% reduction in symptomatic Covid-19 within 15 to 28 days. The overall reduction of infections, including asymptomatic cases detected by testing, was 75%.

    However, Sheba epidemiologist Gili Regev-Yochay cautioned that the cohort studied at the hospital were "mostly young and healthy". Unlike with Pfizer's clinical trial, "we don't have many (staff) here aged over 65," she told reporters. But she also noted that the Sheba study took place during a surge in Covid-19 infections in Israel, which flooded hospitals with new cases.

    The findings compare with the overall efficacy of around 95% in a two-dose regimen 21 days apart for the vaccine. This may lead to a debate over the recommended two-dose schedule as Canadian researchers had earlier suggested that the second Pfizer dose be delayed given the high level of protection from the first shot developed with Germany's BioNTech. Their research showed the efficacy of 92.6% after the first dose, based on an analysis of the documents submitted by the drugmaker from its late-stage human trials to the US Food and Drug Administration in December.

  • February 19, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: India records 13,193 new cases; recovery rate at 97.30%

    Daily cases of COVID-19 in the country climbed to over 13,000 after 19 days taking India's tally of cases to 1,09,63,394, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,67,741, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.  A total of 13,193 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,56,111 with 97 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,67,741 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.30 percent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 percent. The  COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,39,542 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.27 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR,20,94,74,862 samples have been tested up to February 18 with 7,71,071 samples being tested on Thursday.

  • February 19, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Six new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,405

    Mizoram on Friday reported six new cases of COVID-19, including four students, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 4,405, an official said. Of the six fresh cases, four were reported from Lawngtlai district and one case each from Aizawl and Champhai districts, he said. The four students were diagnosed with COVID-19 during a mandatory test before entering hostels, he said. Mizoram now has 23 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,372 people have recovered from the disease.

    The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 10. The state has tested 2,24,471 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 1,023 on Thursday. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 99.25 percent, while the infection rate is 1.97 per cent. Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 13,731 people, including 2,396 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. She said that 1,384 healthcare workers have also received the second dose of the vaccine till Thursday.

