July 03, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 44,111 new cases push India's COVID-19 tally above 3.05 crore, death toll reaches 4.01 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 34.46 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding but the cases of Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), are increasing in the country. So far, the country has recorded over 3.05 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,01,050 deaths. A total of 2,96,05,779 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,95,533 active COVID-19
cases in the country, which comprises 1.67 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.01 percent. Globally, more than 18.30 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 39.62 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 34.46 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • July 03, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | More than 6.3 crore doses administered in the first 12 days of the world's largest free-for-all vaccination drive launched in India on June 21, the government said today. A total of 34.46 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

    Read more | 43.99 lakh doses administered in India on July 2

  • July 03, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 41,64,16,463 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 2 with 18,76,036 samples being tested on Friday.

  • July 03, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 3,05,02,362, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

  • July 03, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 2,96,05,779 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • July 03, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,95,533, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • July 03, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 4,01,050, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • July 03, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Flexible, agile vaccination strategy vital in saving lives in India, says Lancet report

    Flexible and agile vaccination strategies can play a vital role in protecting lives in India as COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, according to a latest Lancet report. The report 'Responsive and Agile Vaccination Strategies Against COVID-19 in India' published by the Lancet Global Health on Friday highlighted the importance of sentinel site based surveillance and detection of early warning signal through test positivity ratio (TPR). "Our analysis offers a demonstration of principle that even limited vaccination resources could be marshalled for maximum impact, if deployed flexibly in response to a rapidly evolving epidemic," the report said. It said the experience from influenza pandemics in 1918 and 2009, as well as the current COVID-19 pandemic in other countries, highlight the potential for not just two, but subsequent waves of infection. (PTI)

  • July 03, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Despite ally donations, few Venezuelans get COVID-19 vaccine

    Some Venezuelans got a COVID-19 shot this week thanks to a donation of Cuban-developed vaccines, bringing relief to some residents desperate to protect themselves while simultaneously deepening the mystery around the country's donation-dependent vaccination campaign.

    Thirty-thousand shots of the three-dose Abdala vaccine entered Venezuelas inoculation effort just days after Nicols Maduro's government and Cuban authorities reached an agreement under which Havana is expected to deliver 12 million doses in the following months. That deal follows vaccine-donation agreements with other allies, but it remains unclear what the terms of the arrangements are, how many people have received a shot and how well priority groups are being respected. (AP)

  • July 03, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | After assurance from traders that COVID-appropriate behaviour will be followed, DDMA, District East, has directed that the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets are hereby allowed to open from today. (ANI)

  • July 03, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 2,984 new cases, 88 deaths in Karnataka

    Karnataka logged 2,984 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths yesterday, taking the caseload to 28,49,997 and toll to 35,222, the health department said. The day also saw 14,337 discharges, pushing the total recoveries to 27,60,881. The active cases in the state stood at 53,871. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.92 percent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.94 percent. (PTI)

  • July 03, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 27 COVID-19 deaths, 2,453 new positive cases in Assam

    Assam reported 27 COVID-19 deaths and 2,453 new cases yesterday, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 5,13,606, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission. The death toll increased to 4,604 while the number of active cases in the state currently is 23,914. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 2,902 and the total recoveries so far is 4,83,741 with the recovery rate being 94.19 percent. The total beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far is 74,27,360, of whom 12,74,564 had received both doses. (PTI)

