Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 44,111 new cases push India's COVID-19 tally above 3.05 crore, death toll reaches 4.01 lakh

July 03, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Despite ally donations, few Venezuelans get COVID-19 vaccine

Some Venezuelans got a COVID-19 shot this week thanks to a donation of Cuban-developed vaccines, bringing relief to some residents desperate to protect themselves while simultaneously deepening the mystery around the country's donation-dependent vaccination campaign.

Thirty-thousand shots of the three-dose Abdala vaccine entered Venezuelas inoculation effort just days after Nicols Maduro's government and Cuban authorities reached an agreement under which Havana is expected to deliver 12 million doses in the following months. That deal follows vaccine-donation agreements with other allies, but it remains unclear what the terms of the arrangements are, how many people have received a shot and how well priority groups are being respected. (AP)