Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India coming out of 2nd wave of COVID-19; will witness strong economic recovery, says Jaishankar
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,52,294, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India saw a single day rise of 34,703 coronavirus infections, the lowest in 111 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,06,19,932, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,03,281 with 553 daily fatalities, the lowest in around 91 days. The active cases have further declined to 4,64,357, the lowest
in 101 days, and comprise 1.52 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.17 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 17,714 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 16,47,424 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 42,14,24,881, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent . It has been less than three per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.40 per cent, according to the ministry. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 35.75 crore under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sanofi to seek permission for Phase 3 trial in India: Report
French drugmaker Sanofi is working on getting approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Sanofi is looking to conduct a part of its 35,000-participant global Phase 3 trial of the jab in India, Mint has reported. "Applications are being made to the regulator. The batches for clinical trial have to undergo testing at CDL (Central Drugs Laboratory) in Kasauli and the DCGI's approval has to be got soon before the trial begins," a source told the publication.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story. "Sanofi is currently assessing a broad mix of clinical sites in several countries to participate in our phase 3 study. Recruitment has already started in the US and we expect to bring several countries on board in the coming weeks," a spokesperson for Sanofi told Mint. "This phase 3 trial is expected to enrol more than 35,000 adult participants from several countries across the world," the spokesperson said.
Sanofi has partnered with British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to develop an adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company plans to initiate the recruitment process for the trial in several countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America in the coming weeks, the report said.
July 07, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sydney locked down for another week as Delta COVID variant spreads
The leader of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Wednesday ordered a week-long extension of Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown, warning new cases are bound to rise as the country's biggest city grapples with the highly infectious Delta variant. Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million people, was plunged into lockdown on June 26 as a Delta variant outbreak persuaded officials to tighten restrictions in a country that has been slow to vaccinate. Strict stay-at-home orders were due to end on Friday, but now remain in place until July 16.
"This Delta strain is a game-changer, it is extremely transmissible and more contagious than any other form of the virus that we've seen," NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. With Sydney fighting its worst outbreak of the year so far, total infections have topped 350 since the first case was detected three weeks ago, in its Bondi beach suburb in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.
A total of 27 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday in NSW, up from 18 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 20 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period, while seven cases spent time in the community while they were infectious. Lockdowns, swift contact tracing and a high community compliance with social distancing rules have helped Australia suppress past outbreaks and keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,800 cases and 910 deaths. The current lockdown is Sydney's second since the pandemic began.
ADVERTISEMENT
July 07, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer yet to apply for emergency use authorisation despite requests from DCGI: Report
Pfizer is yet to apply for an emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine despite repeated requests from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), sources told ANI.
"The Centre is continuously in touch with Pfizer, but no decision has been taken particularly over granting protection against legal liability," sources told the agency.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
This comes days after AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that Pfizer and the Centre are close to finalising the deal on the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Pfizer is negotiating as far as the various clauses are concerned and they are very close to reaching an agreement with the government. Once that is done then we will shortly be able to have these vaccines in our country. Negotiation with the company is going on. I am sure they are reaching the final stage now,” Guleria had said.
July 07, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US to reach 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by end of this week, says Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden said the US is predicted to reach the mark of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by the end of this week and asserted that the country is closer than ever to declaring its independence from the deadly virus. Noting that COVID-19 cases and deaths are down by 90 per cent since January, he said millions of fully vaccinated Americans are now living their lives as they did before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Today after receiving a briefing from my entire COVID-19 team, I''m proud to announce that we''re getting even closer, because of our wartime effort, to administer 300 million shots in arms in just 150 days. More than 182 million Americans have received at least one shot, including nearly 90 per cent of seniors and 70 per cent of adults over the age of 27,” Biden said.
"By the end of this week, we''ll have reached the mark of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans. That''s a goal I set in March that I''m thrilled we''re going to hit just a few days after July the Fourth. So, we will have 160 million fully vaccinated Americans -- up from roughly three million when we took office five months ago," he said after receiving a briefing from his entire Covid team.
July 07, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Modi failed to handle COVID crisis, meet vaccine demands: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the Centre has failed to meet the vaccine requirements of the state, forcing her government to make purchases of its own, and described Narendra Modi as "a shameless prime minister" who has his picture pasted everywhere -- from roadside hoardings to vaccine certificates. During her address in the Assembly, Banerjee said Bengal has received two crore anti-Covid vaccine doses so far which is "very inadequate" given the state's population.
"We have already vaccinated 2.26 crore people. The remaining 26 lakh we had to buy on our own, despite promises by the Centre that it would provide the required number of doses," she stated. The CM also sought to know why money from the PM Cares Fund wasn't used to bear the expenses for the vaccination drive. She claimed that the Centre, due to its faulty policies, couldn't handle the Covid crisis well. "Notwithstanding the Centre's ham-handed policies, we have been able to contain the virus. Our shameless PM has failed the country but his picture is found everywhere -- from vaccine certificates to hoardings,” Banerjee said.
The state has started making preparations for the possible third wave of the pandemic, she noted. Taking a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, she said, "For days, we saw bodies floating in rivers. Some bodies floated downstream and reached our state. Do they even know how many died in UP (due to the pandemic)? Don't they feel ashamed?" Those who criticise Bengal should look in the mirror, the TMC supremo said, lashing out at Adityanath, who had criticised the TMC dispensation during the BJP’s poll campaigns.
Continuing her tirade against the saffron camp, she said its members “do not know courtesy and decency as was evident” from the ruckus during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s speech in the Assembly on July 2. Dhankhar had to table his address, after reading out a few lines of his 18-page speech, amid protests by BJP MLAs over incidents of post-poll violence in the state. Banerjee said the governor, chosen by the BJP-led Central government, should have been allowed to address the House by the party MLAs.
"I have seen BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh to Sushma Swaraj... This BJP, however, is different. They (BJP members) do not know culture, courtesy, decency and civility," the CM said during her speech in the House, after thanking the governor for his inaugural address. Moments before her address, BJP MLAs walked out of the Assembly after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was asked by Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay to refrain from commenting on Nandigram election results as the matter was sub-judice.
The CM, referring to allegations of post-poll violence by TMC workers, said it was the members of the ruling party that endured attacks when the state was under the Election Commission’s supervision for assembly elections. She maintained that stray incidents of violence were reported after the election results were declared, and her government has taken action in all such cases. In a jibe at the poll panel, she said, "The EC shifted district magistrates, police superintendents and others at the whims of its observers, who were from their own party (BJP).
“For three months, they (EC) issued threats... But the people of Bengal showed you cannot threaten a state in this manner," she said. "Had the EC action indirectly not helped the BJP, it would not have get past 30 seats.” She said there were several instances of electoral malpractices in Nandigram polls and allegations against central forces but she won't say further on the issue as the matter is sub-judice.
Accusing the saffron party of plotting conspiracies, she said, "During elections and immediately after the elections, the BJP circulated fake videos to spread hatred. Old incidents of Bangladesh, Brazil and Odisha. We have photos, we have evidence. I will place these on your (speaker’s) table," Banerjee said submitting a bunch of photos to the House.
ADVERTISEMENT
July 07, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India coming out of 2nd wave of COVID-19; will witness strong economic recovery: Jaishankar
India is coming out of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and it will witness a strong economic recovery and contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. In a virtual address at the inaugural session of the Indo-Pacific business summit, he said India will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination and it will be part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires.
He also said that the Indo-Pacific will be an arena of particular "activity and energy", noting that the evolving situation in the region reflected the reality of globalisation, the emergence of multipolarity and the benefits of rebalancing. "India is coming out of the second wave and will witness a strong economic recovery. It will be a more dynamic and friendlier business destination. We will contribute to being an engine of growth for the global economy," Jaishankar said.
"And we will be very much a part of more reliable and resilient supply chains that the post-Covid world requires. International cooperation, especially among businesses, will be very much a key to the better world that we all seek," he said. The external affairs minister also listed measures taken by the government to boost growth in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and tourism.
"And all of this is encapsulated by a framework that envisages an India of deeper strengths, greater capacities and more responsibility. And not least, in making it much easier to do business," he said. Referring to the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar said the region represents a "return of history".
July 07, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Rajasthan provided over 8 lakh COVID vaccine doses between July 1-6; 39.51 lakh more to be sent this month: Centre
A day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that COVID-19 vaccination has stopped in many districts due to a shortage of doses, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday noted that the state has received over 8.89 lakh free vaccine doses between July 1 and 6 from the Centre. In addition, Rajasthan would receive an additional 39.51 lakh doses during the remaining part of July, the ministry said.
On July 1, Rajasthan had over 1.69 lakh 'unutilised' balance doses of vaccines available with it. Under the National COVID Vaccination Program, the state has received over 8.89 lakh doses of vaccines between 1st and 6th July 2021 free of cost from the Government of India, the ministry said in a statement referring to reports of shortage of vaccines in the state. 'In addition, Rajasthan would receive an additional 39 lakh 51 thousand doses during the remaining part of July 2021,' the ministry said.
'Hence in the entire month of July 2021, Rajasthan will receive more than 50 lakh 90 thousand vaccine doses. This quantity may increase further depending on the production and availability of the vaccine doses,' the ministry said. Gehlot had on Monday urged the Centre to provide the state sufficient quantity of the vaccines. “Vaccination work has stopped in most of the districts today due to lack of vaccines. Rajasthan is not getting vaccines as per its requirement from the central government, due to which the vaccination work has stopped,” he had said. The Union Health Ministry said that the state shave also been requested to indicate to it in case more doses of COVID-19 vaccine are required by them, the statement said.
July 07, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Jammu and Kashmir reports 231 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 231 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 3,17,481, while two deaths raised the toll to 4,345, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 83 were from the Jammu division and 148 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.
July 07, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha government decides to close all COVID-19 Care Centres as dailycases decreases
The Odisha government Tuesday decided to close all COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) given the decrease in the number of daily cases, officials said. However, treatment of the existing patients will continue in the CCCs till their discharge.
July 07, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | CBSE directs regional offices to conduct a surprise inspection at schools preparing class 10 and 12 results
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed its regional offices to conduct a surprise inspection at schools preparing class 10 and 12 results to ensure the assessment policy issued by it is implemented effectively. With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policies announced by the CBSE for the two classes.
ADVERTISEMENT
July 07, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bangladesh registers highest-ever single-day COVID-19 cases
Bangladesh on Tuesday registered its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 cases as the infection rate rose to 31.46 per cent despite a nationwide lockdown.
July 07, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Haryana reports 73 new positive cases, 94 recoveries, and 10 deaths.