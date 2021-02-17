Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises by 461, death toll by 3

February 17, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.32 percent. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 88.5 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 329th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 10,925,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 155,813 deaths. A total of 10,633,025 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 136,872 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.25 percent of the total