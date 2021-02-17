MARKET NEWS

February 17, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises by 461, death toll by 3

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 88.5 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 329th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 10,925,710 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 155,813 deaths. A total of 10,633,025 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 136,872 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.25 percent of the total
caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.32 percent. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 88.5 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 17, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 461 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, three deaths

    Mumbai reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases on the second day in a row yesterday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, it said. On Monday, the city had reported 493 new COVID-19 cases after reporting 500-plus cases for five consecutive days since February 10. The number of recovered patients in Maharashtra's capital rose to 2,97,101 with 340 patients being discharged from the hospitals, while the number of active patients is 5,649. (PTI)

  • February 17, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | MP sees 233 COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries, 3 deaths

    Madhya Pradesh reported 233 coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the tally of infections to 2,58,082, while three deaths pushed the toll to 3,841, a state health department official said. He said 221 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 2,52,385. (PTI)

  • February 17, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 329th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

