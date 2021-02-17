Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises by 461, death toll by 3

Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 461 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, three deaths
Mumbai reported less than 500 new COVID-19 cases on the second day in a row yesterday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, it said. On Monday, the city had reported 493 new COVID-19 cases after reporting 500-plus cases for five consecutive days since February 10. The number of recovered patients in Maharashtra's capital rose to 2,97,101 with 340 patients being discharged from the hospitals, while the number of active patients is 5,649. (PTI)