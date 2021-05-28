MARKET NEWS

May 28, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 44 days

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Punjab reports 3,914 new COVID-19 positive cases, 5,995 recoveries, and 178 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases have climbed to 5,56,089, whereas, the tally of active cases stood at 48,231.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The single day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, while the death toll climbed
to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Also, 20,70,508 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 33,90,39,861. The daily positivity has declined to 9 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for four consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has further declined to 10.42 per cent. The active cases  have further reduced to 23,43,152 comprising 8.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.34 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,48,93,410, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.
  • May 28, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Unprecedented COVID pandemic has thrown up a big challenge: Kerala Governor

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday said the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a great challenge to the development prospects of the state as it is likely to witness high revenue and fiscal deficits. Providing free COVID-19 vaccine to all is the policy of the state government and an additional Rs 1,000 crore expenditure is expected for this, he said while presenting the policy address of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state Assembly here.

    Despite fiscal constraints, the government has stepped forward to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic and has floated global tenders and placed orders with domestic vaccine manufacturers. Even though there are over 22 lakh confirmed COVID cases, the state could keep the mortality to around 8,000, he said. "Unprecedented COVID pandemic had thrown a big challenge. The resurgence of COVID has resulted in falling revenues. This might constrain us to push the panic button," Khan said.

  • May 28, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave

    Coronavirus infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, led by India which is struggling with a second COVID-19 wave and a vaccine shortage across the region. India, the second most-populous country in the world, this month recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the overall total.

    The South Asia region - India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka - accounts for 18% of global cases and almost 10% of deaths. But there is growing suspicion that official tallies of infections and deaths are not reflecting the true extent of the problem.

  • May 28, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Remove GST on life-saving medicines, equipment used in COVID-19 fight: Priyanka to govt

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Centre to remove GST on all life-saving medicines and equipment being used in the fight against COVID-19, asserting that charging tax on such items amid the pandemic amounts to "cruelty". Her appeal to the government came ahead of the GST Council meeting, which decides on taxes on goods and services, later on Friday.

    Recovering GST on COVID-related products from people who struggled for ambulances, beds, ventilators, oxygen, medicines, vaccines during the pandemic amounts to "cruelty and insensitivity", Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Today, in the GST Council, the government should remove GST on all life-saving medicines and equipment being used in the fight against COVID," the Congress general secretary said. She also attached a list of items being commonly used in the fight against coronavirus and the rate of GST charged on them.

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    The single day rise in coronavirus cases in India fell below the 2-lakh mark for the second time this month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,75,55,457, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. A total of 1,86,364 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the lowest in around 44 days, while the death toll climbed to 3,18,895 with 3,660 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    Also, 20,70,508 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 33,90,39,861. The daily positivity has declined to 9 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for four consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has further declined to 10.42 per cent.

    The active cases  have further reduced to 23,43,152 comprising 8.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.34 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,48,93,410, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.16 per cent, the data stated.

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Shortfall of 190 million doses by June as 'terrible' COVID-19 surge in India severely impacted supply: COVAX joint statement

    The “terrible" surge of the coronavirus cases in India has severely impacted COVAX’s vaccine supply in the second quarter of this year to the extent that there will be a shortfall of 190 million doses by the end of June, according to a joint statement by the WHO, UNICEF, GAVI and CEPI. The joint statement was issued on Thursday by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) CEO Dr Richard Hatchett, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance CEO Dr Seth Berkley, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

    “Countries that are advanced in their vaccination programmes are seeing cases of COVID-19 decline, hospitalisations decrease and early signs of some kind of normality resume. However, the global picture is far more concerning,” the statement said. Giving a call to action to equip COVAX to deliver 2 billion doses in 2021, the statement said, “we are seeing the traumatic effects of the terrible surge of COVID-19 in South Asia – a surge which has also severely impacted global vaccine supplies.”

    It added that COVAX has proven it works as the global mechanism for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, having delivered over 70 million doses to 126 countries and economies around the world since February – from remote islands to conflict settings – managing the largest and most complex rollout of vaccines in history. Over 35 countries received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses thanks to COVAX.

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | In response to media queries on WHO convened global study on the origin of Covid-19, the Official Spokesperson said "The WHO convened global study on the origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions. The follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all".

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 20 people in Uttar Pradesh given wrong 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, probe ordered

    In a major goof-up, health workers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose. The incident has been reported from the primary health centre in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14.

    Chief Medical Officer Sandip Chaudhary on Wednesday said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter and assured stern action against those found responsible for this negligence. He said that no one has yet reported any health complaints and a health department team has already met them.

    The incident came to light when one of the villagers, Ram Surat, brought to the notice of the health workers that he received different vaccines in the first and the second dose. Accepting the shortcoming on the part of the health workers, the CMO said 20 people have been administered a mix-up of vaccines and the medical teams are keeping a close watch on them. The people who got different vaccines are under stress but no problem has been reported with any one of them so far, health officials said.

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made

    Facebook will no longer remove claims posted on its platforms that COVID-19 is man-made or lab manufactured. The policy change comes amid the probe ordered by US President Joe Biden on the "lab-leak hypothesis". The social network, which owns the popular messaging app WhatsApp, had earlier banned such claims as part of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

    Facebook on May 27 said that the policy was updated due to the renewed debate about the virus' origin. "In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps," Facebook said. "We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge," it added.

    Biden said in a statement that he has now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | In ‘liberalised vaccine policy’, Centre determines 18-44 age vaccine stocks for states; global tenders a flop show

    Despite rolling out a ‘liberalised vaccine policy’ from May 1, it is the Centre which is fixing the allocation for jabs for the 18-44 age group for state governments. This when it is the states who are paying for the vaccine for this age group and procuring stocks directly from the two main vaccine manufacturers in India. Many state governments are blaming the shortage of vaccines in the 18-44 category on this central government intervention.

    Global tenders a flop

    In addition, the states’ global tenders for vaccines have proved to be a flop show with no major manufacturer, besides Sputnik V, showing any real interest. The high prices being cited are acting as a dampener and making it virtually impossible for states to go ahead with the exercise. A senior Rajasthan government official told News18: “We have bought Covishield at Rs 300 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 400 per dose but a high price of nearly Rs 1,000 is being cited by certain distributors for Sputnik V and other global vaccines in response to our tenders.

    At a time when many opposition-ruled states are demanding GST waiver on the vaccines being supplied to us by the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech as the extra charge is stretching our budget, paying such high prices is not feasible. We want the Centre to directly deal with global manufacturers and procure vaccines for us.” What’s worse, despite the states paying for vaccine orders with manufacturers for the younger age group, the monthly allocation is being determined by the Centre.

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

  • May 28, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 Vaccination slot booking will soon be allowed via third-party apps as Centre revises guidelines for CoWIN API

    The Centre has revised its guidelines for CoWIN API to allow COVID-19 vaccination slot booking through third-party applications. The new guidelines read: “Co-WIN API Services can be offered to ASPs, who intend to or are providing COVID vaccination-related services and are registered for operations in India. Using the service, the approved organizations can avail the whitelisted data elements from Co-WIN in real-time. The ASPs can integrate the APIs with their applications to extend the quality and reach of their initiative.”

    As of now, to register for COVID-19 vaccination and book slots, one needs to use the CoWIN platform, the Aarogya Setu app, or the UMANG app – all of which are government-run. Developers are only allowed to inform users about the availability of slots and download coronavirus vaccination certificates. However, now it seems that soon, third-party apps will be given permission to register, schedule, and manage COVID-19 vaccination for their users.

    The government has provided an email address through which developers can register as ASPs. Such registration will likely be mandatory for developers looking to use CoWIN’s public APIs. The guidelines read: “All entities (ASPs), wishing to integrate with Co-WIN using APIs, including for use of only the Public APIs, will have to first register as ASPs.” This would help address concerns of misuse of the CoWIN platform through bots and automated programmes. The new CoWIN API guidelines come at a time India is struggling with an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, making it difficult for people to book vaccination slots.

  • May 28, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Strides Pharma says biotech associate Stelis in talks with global vaccine cos for manufacturing deal

    Strides Pharma said its biotech associate Stelis Biotech is in ongoing discussions to partner with other global vaccine developers for manufacturing services. The company declined to name the vaccine developer, but said it is accelerating the vaccine block infrastructure with ability to cater to multiple vaccine types including viral vector, protein subunit, RNA and DNA.

    Strides has a capacity to produce 500 million doses vaccines. Stelis Biopharma in March announced that it has partnered with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine. Stelis said it has 24,000 litres of viral vector capacity. Stelis will do both the drug substance and fill and finish. Strides said it has commenced validation batches of Sputnik V vaccine in late May from its newly commissioned facility in Bengaluru.

    The company said it expects the facility to be on track in July in spite of COVID challenges and expect the commercial rollout of the product by October. As per the contract the company will have to supply these doses in next one year to RDIF. RDIF will take a call on distribution and pricing of the vaccine. "It 's more of fixed price time contract," said Arun Kumar, Founder & Non - Executive Chairman of Strides.

