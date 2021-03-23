English
March 23, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 888 new COVID19 cases, 565 recoveries and 7 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 363rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

India saw 46,951 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Registering an increase
for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646,which now comprises 2.87 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 percent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,967 with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 47,905 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Coronavirus Live Updates | Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 85 and reached 56,708. The day also saw 81 people getting discharged and the death toll remains unchanged, an official said.

  • March 23, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The campus of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) has been closed after its 28 staff and students tested positive for COVID-19

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | The Chhattisgarh government ordered closure of all anganwadi and mini anganwadis centres amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The circular issued by the state Women and Child Development department, however, added that eligible women and children beneficiaries of anganwadis will continue to get ready-to-eat food through home delivery facility.

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.  Total 19,65,635 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 66th day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination: Govt of India

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates |  Tamil Nadu reports 1,385 new COVID19 cases, 659 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Total cases: 8,68,367
    Total recoveries: 8,47,139
    Death toll: 12,609
    Active cases: 8,619

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 888 new COVID19 cases, 565 recoveries and 7 deaths

    Total cases: 6,48,872
    Total recoveries: 6,33,975
    Deaths: 10,963
    Active cases: 3,934

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Gujarat records 1,640 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began

    Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,640 coronavirus cases which took the caseload to 2,88,649, the state health department said. The previous record of daily increase in the state was November 27 when 1,607 new cases had come to light.

  • March 23, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 363rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day

