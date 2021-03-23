Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi reports 888 new COVID19 cases, 565 recoveries and 7 deaths

March 23, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646,which now comprises 2.87 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 percent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,967 with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 47,905 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 363rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India saw 46,951 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Registering an increase