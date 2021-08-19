MARKET NEWS

August 19, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The death toll climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India added 35,178 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.52 percent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated
at 8 am. The active cases declined to 3,67,415, the lowest in 148 days, and comprise 1.14 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020,  the ministry said. A reduction of 2,431 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083 . The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 percent. It has been below three percent  for the last 54 days, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,85,923, while the case fatality rate  stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 56.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • August 19, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

    India has administered more than 56.57 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till now, including over 48 lakh doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report: Government of India

  • August 19, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US govt plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on September 20

    The US government has said it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on September 20 as infections rise from the Delta variant of COVID-19

  • August 19, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    West Bengal reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths ##Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

  • August 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Total cases 14,37,192

    Total recoveries 14,11,688

    Death toll 25,077

    Active cases 427

    Positivity rate 0.05 %

  • August 19, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appeal to the people to not violate Covid protocols

    In view of the upcoming festivals, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people to not violate Covid protocols in the state.

  • August 19, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation is a lot better today

    Maharashtra's COVID-19 situation is a lot better today. Celebrations should be observed in a manner that COVID-19 cases don't rise. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the people for no political gatherings: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh

  • August 19, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

