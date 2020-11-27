Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 27, 2020 07:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Fire breaks out at ICU of COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot, at least 6 patients killed
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen above 92 lakh. There are 4,52,344 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 249th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 92,66,705 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,35,223 deaths. A total of 86,79,138 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,52,344 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.88 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.66 percent. Globally, more than 6.08 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 14.29 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Bihar reports 682 new COVID-19 cases
3 COVID-19 patients killed as fire breaks out at Rajkot hospital
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Six people died after a fire broke out at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot, last night. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 15 states and union territories have COVID-19 recovery rate more than the national average, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bihar reports 682 new COVID-19 cases
Bihars COVID-19 tally rose to 2.33 lakh yesterday with 682 fresh cases reported in the past one day, while the recoveries surged to 2.26 lakh putting the state's recovery rate to 97.10 percent, a health department bulletin said. The toll in the contagion reached 1,243 after six more fatalities were reported in the state in a span of 24 hours, the bulletin said. The states recovery rate of 97.10 percent showed a marginal decline from 97.13 percent on Wednesday, it said. The national recovery rate is 93.66 percent, as per the bulletin. It said 595 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,26,392. The number of positive cases rose to 2,33,141, the bulletin said adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases marginally increased to 5,506 from 5,425 cases on Wednesday in the state. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | 3 COVID-19 patients killed as fire breaks out at Rajkot hospital
Three coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said. Thirty other coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at the hospital were rescued, he said. The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area, where 33 patients were admitted, around 1 am on Friday. Seven of the patients were admitted to the ICU, fire brigade official J B Theva said. "We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received. Three patients died inside the ICU," he said. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 249th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.