Nov 22, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Centre to send high-level teams to UP, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India near 91 lakh. There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 244th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 90,95,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,33,227 deaths. A total of 8,52,1617 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,40,962 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.85 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.69 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.7 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.7 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 90.9 lakh; death toll at 1.33 lakh
Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 8 districts
Coronavirus in Australia LIVE Updates | Inching toward normal, Australia eases some COVID-19 curbs
Australia moved a step closer to normal life on Sunday, opening some internal borders and easing restrictions in regions affected by COVID-19, as the vast majority of the country has seen no new community infections or deaths for weeks.
South Australia, which last week became the epicentre of the country's infections, reported no new community cases and lifted a drastic lockdown earlier than planned, with the state premier saying swift action had avoided disaster.
The number of active cases in the state stood at 37 after an outbreak linked to a returned traveller from Britain forced 4,500 people to quarantine.
"We have avoided a catastrophic situation in our state by following the unequivocal health advice," Premier Steven Marshall told a news briefing.
Neighbouring Victoria, which for months fought the pandemic and where 90% of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded, relaxed its mask rules on Sunday, saying they are not required outside, and allowed larger public gatherings.
The state, home to about 6.4 million people, has had no new infections for 23 days, a victory that came after a 111-day lockdown that kept people at home and most businesses shut. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Centre teams to send teams to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh
Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates | France reports 17,881 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The number of new coronavirus infections in France rose by 17,881 on Saturday, lower than the 22,882 reported on Friday. The health ministry also reported 276 new deaths from the virus in hospitals over 24 hours, against 386 on Friday.
Total deaths in France from the virus now stand at 48,518, of which 33,231 in hospitals.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped for the fifth day in a row and was down at 31,365. The number of patients in intensive care units also dropped for the fifth consecutive day and was down at 4,493.
On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech to the nation about the virus situation and may announce a partial relaxation of nationwide lockdown rules which have been in place since Oct. 30. (Inputs from Reuters)
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | US hits 12 million COVID-19 cases as many Americans defy Thanksgiving travel guidance
The United States recorded its 12th million COVID-19 case on Saturday, even as millions of Americans were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of the infectious disease.
More than 12,010,000 cases of the coronavirus were reported, according to a Reuters tally of public health data, capping a series of days with record-breaking infections, with the Midwest experiencing one of the most dramatic increases in cases per capita. (Inputs from Reuters)
Read the full story
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | For the first time number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests. 250 ventilators delivered to DRDO hospital and are being installed. House to house survey started in Delhi. 3,70,729 persons have been surveyed on November 20: Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 17,74,455 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Karnataka - 8,71,342 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 8,61,092 cases
> Tamil Nadu - 7,68,340 cases
> Kerala - 5,57,441 cases
(Data as of 8 am IST on November 22 on the health ministry's website)
Check the full state-wise tally
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | India reported 45,209 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 501 deaths on Saturday, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This takes the country's total confirmed cases close to 91 lakh.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | A total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19, up to November 21. Of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)