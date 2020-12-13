PlusFinancial Times
December 13, 2020 / 10:14 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Jharkhand reports 189 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 111,366

Coronavirus News LIVE: Globally, more than 7.16 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.03 lakh have died so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE: Today is the 265th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 9,826,775 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 141,772 deaths. A total of 9,324,328 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 359,819 active cases in the country
, which comprise 3.66 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.74 percent. The country conducted 10.65 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.16 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.03 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments:
  • December 13, 2020 / 10:14 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | South Korea reports 1,030 coronavirus cases, second daily record
    South Korea reported 1,030 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the second daily record in a row as a country that had initial success controlling COVID-19 now battles a harsh third wave. Of the new cases, 1,002 were locally transmitted. It brings the total to 42,766 infections with 580 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
    Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Saturday said further tightening social distancing restriction to the nation's highest level would be inevitable if the spread continues, which would be practically a lockdown for the first time in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
    South Korea was praised for its earlier success in containing the virus without a lockdown by relying heavily on contact-tracing and testing since the country's first case was confirmed in January.
    On Saturday, South Korea reported 950 new infections, prompting President Moon Jae-in to order the mobilisation of police, military personnel and public medical doctors to block the spread, which he called an "emergency." Greater Seoul is under level 2.5 restrictions. Raising that to 3, the highest of the five levels, would require schools to switch to remote learning, allow only essential workers in offices and ban gatherings of more than 10 people. (Reuters)

  • December 13, 2020 / 09:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Jharkhand reports 189 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 111,366
    Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 111,366 as 189 more people tested positive for the infection. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 995 as no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday.
    Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 78, followed by Palamu (15), Bokaro (12) and East Singhbhum (12). Jharkhand now has 1,610 active coronavirus cases, while 1,08,761 people have been cured of the disease so far. The state has tested 19,757 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added. (PTI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 09:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE |  China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
    China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Dec. 12, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.
    There were five local cases and 19 imported infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 17 a day earlier. As of Saturday, mainland China had 86,725 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634. (Reuters)

  • December 13, 2020 / 08:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Sri Lanka will resume international flights from December 26
    Sri Lanka will resume international flights operations from December 26, eight months after they were closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) said it would be soon issuing directives to the travel industry on the opening of Sri Lanka's airspace for commercial and charter flights operations.
    Sri Lanka's two international airports were closed in mid-March, as the country went into a lockdown. The lockdown was gradually lifted by mid-May. Initial plans were to open international flight by the end of August but the COVID-19 cases abroad rose and the plans were stalled. Meanwhile, the country was hit by a coronavirus second wave in October. The number of deaths which stood at just 13 in early October, stand at 147 presently.
    In total, the island-nation has recorded 32,135 COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recovered cases are above 22,000 and around 8,000 are currently in hospitals. (PTI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Brazil government outlines plan for coronavirus vaccinations
    Brazil's government has presented a Supreme Court justice with a coronavirus immunization plan that provides initially for only enough shots for about a quarter of the population and does not indicate a start date. The document, which was made public Saturday, was submitted by President Jair Bolsonaro's administration the previous night to judge Ricardo Lewandoswki, who had ordered the report after an opposition political party filed a lawsuit seeking information on the government's immunization plans for the pandemic.
    The plan calls for the government to provide immunization shots for priority groups that amount to about 51 million people, just under 25% of Brazil's 212 million people. The first of four phases for vaccinating those groups include health workers, people older than 80 and Indigenous peoples.
    Signed by the Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, the document says, however, that the interruption of the circulation of COVID-19 in the national territory depends on a highly effective vaccine being administered to more than 70% of the population. No date is given for starting to give out immunization shots. Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, has not yet approved the use of any coronavirus vaccine in the country. (AP)

  • December 13, 2020 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Assam reports no COVID-19 deaths, 152 fresh cases
    Assam registered no COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, while 152 new cases pushed the tally to 2,14,584, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
    Altogether 118 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,054. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the
    state currently stands at 97.89 percent. The death toll remained at 1,000 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported after 11 days. Previously, the state recorded no coronavirus death on December 1. The current fatality ratio is at 0.46 percent, the minister said.
    Assam now has 3,527 active cases, while three patients have migrated to other states. The new cases were detected out of 21,894 sample tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 0.69 percent. It has so far tested 56,05,875 samples for COVID-19. (PTI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9,000-mark
    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 9,000-mark on Saturday as 44 more people succumbed to the disease, while 2,710 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 5,19,215, a health department bulletin said.
    The new fatalities increased the coronavirus toll to 9,010. Kolkata reported the maximum number of fresh fatalities at 16, followed by North 24 Parganas (13), Howrah (5), South 24 Parganas (2) and Hooghly (1). Of the 44 deaths, 39 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said. 
    At least 2,913 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 487,171. West Bengal now has 23,034 active cases. Kolkata accounted for the highest number of new coronavirus cases at 662, followed by North 24 Parganas (642), South 24 Parganas (167), Howrah (148) and Hooghly (121), it said.
    Over 63.82 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 42,107 during the day, it added. (PTI)

  • December 13, 2020 / 07:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Globally, more than 7.16 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.03 lakh have died so far. (Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre)

  • December 13, 2020 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.74 percent. The country conducted 10.65 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. (Health Ministry)

  • December 13, 2020 / 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE | Today (December 13) is the 265th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 9,826,775 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 141,772 deaths. A total of 9,324,328 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 359,819 active cases in the country, which comprise 3.66 percent of the total caseload. (Health Ministry)

  • December 13, 2020 / 07:12 AM IST

    Good morning! Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE blog on the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments in India and from around the world.

