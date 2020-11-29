Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 93.9 lakh; death toll at 1.36 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 93.92 lakh. There are 4,53,956 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 251st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 93,92,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,36,696 deaths. A total of 88,02,267 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,53,956 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.83 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.71 percent. Globally, more than 6.20 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 14.49 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Tokyo 2020 organisers estimate Olympics postponement cost $1.9 billion, says report
This year's postponement of the Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus cost about 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) orgainsers have estimated, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people involved with the event.
The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government were forced to put off the Games for a year in March as the coronavirus spread rapidly around the world.
The Games cost 1.35 trillion yen ($13 billion) before the postponement, the newspaper reported.
A spokesman for the organisers was not immediately available for comment.
The organising committee will decide on a breakdown of the burden of the delay in December, after discussions between the committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the central government, the newspaper said. (Inputs from PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi govt issues work-from-home orders for 50% of its non-essential services employees
The Delhi government issued work-from-home orders for 50 percent of its employees associated with non-essential services and advised private establishments to follow the practice as far as possible amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
Delhi chief secretary and DDMA executive committee chairman Vijay Dev, in an order, said all Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, corporations, local bodies will function with officers of grade-one level or equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent. (Inputs from PTI)
Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE Updates | At least 31 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, pushing the state's tally to 16,262. One more person succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 51, a senior official said. (Inputs from PTI).
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Elite runners brave Delhi race despite COVID-19 surge, pollution concerns
Some of the world's leading long-distance runners participated in a half-marathon in New Delhi on Sunday, even as India's capital grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases and air pollution that has recently been among the world's worst.
More than 60 professional runners participated in the race, while several hundred enthusiasts ran in other cities on routes of their choice, using a mobile app to post race timings, said the event organisers.
Although air quality was poor on Sunday, the runners got a bit of a reprieve, as pollution levels in the capital were dramatically better than those of recent weeks.
New Delhi's Air Quality Index was at 252 on a scale of 500, registering at "poor" levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. But skies were relatively clear and the readings were significantly below the "severe" levels as high as 488 recorded earlier this month.
The race was scaled back as the city experiences a third wave of the pandemic.
"Organisers are not inviting general runners at the stadium like every year to avoid a big gathering," an event official said, adding that hundreds of amateur runners were running in other cities after registering through an app.
Defending champions from Ethiopia, Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu, were among the elite athletes running the 21-kilometre (13.1 mile) race. (Inputs from Reuters)
Their teeth fell out. Was it another COVID-19 consequence?
There's no rigorous evidence yet that the coronavirus infection can lead to tooth loss or related problems.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat today at 11 am. Follow our LIVE coverage for more updates.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Chinese researchers now claim coronavirus originated in India in summer 2019
Battling global adversity over COVID-19, Chinese scientists are now arguing that the novel coronavirus originated in India in the summer of 2019.
A team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences claimed that the deadly virus emerged by transferring from animals to humans via contaminated water before travelling unnoticed to Wuhan, where it was first detected, reported Daily mail.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 puts focus back on personal vehicles, pushes out shared mobility: Motherson Sumi chairman
The coronavirus pandemic has clearly established the role of private vehicles, pushing out shared mobility in the process while also dampening the ''whole excitement'' over electric vehicles, according to auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal.
Citing global experience of countries like China, Japan and South Korea, where there has been a spike in demand of personal vehicles when the countries re-opened after the COVID-19 induced restrictions, he exuded confidence that the conventional automotive industry has a bright future. (Inputs from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra – 18,14,515 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Karnataka – 8,82,608 cases
> Andhra Pradesh – 8,67,063 cases
> Tamil Nadu – 7,79,046 cases
> Kerala – 5,93,957 cases
(Data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as of 8 am IST on November 29)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | "BigBasket lost 80% of workforce within 2 days of lockdown, bounced back with resilience"
BigBasket lost 80 percent of its workforce within two days of the nationwide lockdown in March, but bounced back with "sheer resilience" of its team and hired more than 12,000 people in 16 days to turn around the fortunes of the company, its CEO Hari Menon said.
