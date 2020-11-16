Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 93.27% in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 238th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 88,45,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,30,070 deaths. A total of 82,49,579 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,65,478 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.26 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.27 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.43 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.16 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates: