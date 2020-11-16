Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 93.27% in India
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen above 88 lakh. There are 4,65,478 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 238th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 88,45,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,30,070 deaths. A total of 82,49,579 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,65,478 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.26 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.27 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.43 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.16 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 88,45,127
82,49,579 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far
4,65,478 reported active cases in India
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 1,30,070
Bihar reports 247 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in Australia LIVE Updates | The Australian state of South Australia reported 14 new coronavirus cases on November 16, which prompted a neighbouring state to reimpose border controls and the federal government to offer help. The cases raised concerns of a new outbreak. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates | Telangana adds 502 new COVID-19 cases
Telangana reported 502 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in recent times, as the tally rose to nearly 2.58 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,407, according to the state government. As many as 14,385 patients are under treatment and 17,296 samples were tested on November 15. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.87 percent, while it was 93.2 percent in the country. (PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 88,45,127, according to the latest update by from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 82,49,579 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 4,65,478, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,30,070, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 15 with 8,61,706 samples being tested on Sunday.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE Updates | Chhath puja in water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs shall not be permitted in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Jharkhand Government (ANI)
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates | South Korea reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day today, as the government mulls tightening social distancing to curb persistent outbreaks from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) posted 223 cases as of Sunday midnight, marking the eighth straight day of triple-digit increases and the highest since early September. Health authorities warned of re-strengthening distancing curbs which were relaxed about a month ago to the lowest levels, as small cluster infections continue to break out while the pandemic is raging around the globe. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Around 750 ICU beds will be arranged at a DRDO centre in New Delhi and daily testing scaled up to 1-1.25 lakh, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on November 15 after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. It is very important for all agencies and governments to work together to deal with the situation, Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.
