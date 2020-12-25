New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: Germany reports first case of coronavirus variant

December 25, 2020 / 09:08 AM IST

de lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,01,23,778 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,46,756 deaths. A total of 96,93,173 patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.75 percent. However, there are 2,83,849 active cases in the country, which comprise 2.8 percent of the total caseload. Globally, more than 7.92 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.40 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: A number of European and other countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain as a new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom. India has also suspended flights from the UK until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus. Today is the 277th day since India implemented a nationwi