New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: Germany reports first case of coronavirus variant

Coronavirus in Goa LIVE Updates | Is Goa ready for the year-end revelry?
The virus is mutating and turning virulent but Goa is undeterred, its reputation as the country’s year-end party capital still intact. Hotels have reopened, service apartments are full, shacks are welcoming revellers, and home chefs are rustling scrumptious dishes in their kitchens.
2020 has been obnoxious but Goa is crowded with people wishing to drive away this year’s blues. Though large gatherings are strictly prohibited, there’s merriment in the air.
Amidst the pandemic, how ready is Goa to handle the swarm of year-end tourists?