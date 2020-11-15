Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi adds 7,340 COVID-19 cases, registers 96 more deaths
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen above 87 lakh. There are 4,80,719 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 237th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 87,73,479 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,29,188 deaths. A total of 81,63,572 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,80,719 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 5.48 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.05 percent. 'Unlock 6.0' is underway. Globally, more than 5.38 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.o9 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 4.82 lakh
Fire kills 10 at Romanian COVID-19 hospital
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 4.82 lakh with 7,340 new cases
Delhi recorded 7,340 COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to over 4.82 lakh on Saturday, while 96 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll in the city to 7,519, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected from 49,645 tests, including 19,635 RT-PCR ones and 30,010 by rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day. The positivity rate in the city was 14.78 percent amid festivities and rising pollution, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on Wednesday and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | COVID-19 cases cross 2.10 lakh in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,10,004 yesterday with 716 additions, while the death toll mounted by 17 to 2,562, an official told news agency PTI. At the same time, the number of recovered patients increased to 1,88,167. A total of 70 people were discharged from various hospitals while 712 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19,275 active cases, the official informed.
Coronavirus in Tennessee LIVE Updates | Sports car racer Jim Pace dies from COVID-19 at age 59
Jim Pace, the overall winner of the 1996 24 Hours of Daytona, has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 59. Pace's family said he died on Friday in Memphis. Born in 1961 in Monticello, Mississippi, Pace began his racing career in the Barber Saab Pro Series in 1988. He soon moved to sports car racing and won the GTU class at the 1990 24 Hours of Daytona. Six years later at Daytona, Pace won with fellow drivers Scott Sharp and Wayne Taylor in a Riley & Scott Mk III, and he also won the 12 Hours of Sebring that year in the same car, with Taylor and Eric Van de Poele. He took his third victory of that season at Texas World Speedway, co-driving with Taylor. (AP)
Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Johnson & Johnson, US government expand pact to support next phase of COVID-19 vaccine R&D
Johnson & Johnson and the US Department of Health and Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine candidate research and development, the company said on Saturday.
Under the agreement, the company will commit approximately $604 million and the HHS Department's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million to support the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide, the company said in a statement. (Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Continuous decline in average daily new COVID-19 cases for the last five weeks: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Rajasthan reports 2,162 new COVID-19 cases
The deadly coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected 2,162 people in Rajasthan yesterday. With this, the total number of deaths increased to 2,056 and positive cases to 2,23,633 in the state with active cases on the day being 18,053. Of the new cases, maximum, numbering 406, were reported from Jaipur with Jodhpur reporting 306. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Romania LIVE Updates | Fire kills 10 at Romanian COVID-19 hospital
Ten people died yesterday in a fire at a Romanian hospital treating coronavirus patients, the country's agency for emergency situations (ISU) said. The blaze broke out in the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamt county hospital and spread to an adjoining room. It was unclear what triggered it, officials said. Seven other people were injured and in a critical condition, including the doctor on call, they said. (Reuters)
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.