MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 28, 2020 / 08:49 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat records 850 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.01 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases so far, including 1.47 lakh deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 279th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.01 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1.47 lakh deaths. A total of 97.6 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continue
s to rise and now stands at 95.8 percent. However, there are 2,78,690 active cases in the country, which comprise about 2.7 percent of the total caseload. Globally, more than 8 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.6 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.
  • December 28, 2020 / 08:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may get Centre’s approval in next few days: Report

    India is likely to grant emergency use authorisation to the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in the next few days as the updated data submitted by the Serum Institute of India (SII) is 'satisfactory', The Times of India reported citing top government sources.

    The Indian government may not wait for the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to grant an approval for the vaccine candidate, once evaluation of the data is complete, the report suggests.

    Read more here

  • December 28, 2020 / 08:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | In this tweet: Comparison of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines posted by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 28, 2020 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Gujarat sees 850 new COVID-19 cases, 920 recoveries

    Gujarat reported 850 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the count of infections to 2.41 lakh, the state health department said. With seven more persons succumbing to the viral disease, including four fatalities in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one in Vadodara, the total death toll in the state reached 4,282, it said.

    A total of 920 patients were discharged in the day, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in the state to 2.27 lakh.

    Read more here

  • December 28, 2020 / 08:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | US taking hard look at variant of virus: Anthony Fauci

    United States health officials believe the coronavirus mutation that set off alarms in parts of Britain is no more apt to cause serious illness or be resistant to vaccines than the strain afflicting people in the US but it still must be taken "very seriously", the government’s top infectious disease expert said. Dr. Anthony Fauci endorsed the decision of US officials to require negative COVID-19 tests before letting people from Britain enter the US.

    Read more here

  • December 28, 2020 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Donald Trump signs $900 billion COVID-19 relief, government-funding measure

    United States President Donald Trump has signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, officials said, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown.

    Trump, who leaves office on January 20 after losing November’s election, backed down from his threat to block the bill, which was approved Congress last week, after he came under intense pressure from lawmakers on both sides.

    Read the full story here

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 28, 2020 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.01 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 97,61,538 patients have recovered, 1,47,622 have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 2,78,690. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.

  • December 28, 2020 / 07:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 8 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 17.6 lakh.

    With over 1.8 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

  • December 28, 2020 / 07:41 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 279th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.