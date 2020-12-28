Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat records 850 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may get Centre’s approval in next few days: Report
India is likely to grant emergency use authorisation to the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in the next few days as the updated data submitted by the Serum Institute of India (SII) is 'satisfactory', The Times of India reported citing top government sources.
The Indian government may not wait for the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to grant an approval for the vaccine candidate, once evaluation of the data is complete, the report suggests.