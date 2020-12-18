MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 18, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally zooms to 5.30 lakh with 2,245 new cases; 44 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 99.56 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,451 deaths. There are 3,22,366 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 270th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 99,56,557 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,451 deaths. A total of 94,89,740 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,22,366 active cases in the country, which
comprise 3.24 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.31 percent. The country conducted 11.58 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.48 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.6 lakh have died so far.
  • Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally zooms to 5.30 lakh with 2,245 new cases; 44 more die
    Faithfuls wearing protective masks and maintaining social distance attend a mass before turning on the lights on the Christmas tree, at Church of the Sacred Heart, amid fears over rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
    HIGHLIGHTS
  • December 18, 2020 / 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at Wisconsin convent

    Eight nuns living at a suburban Milwaukee convent have died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province. A statement from the congregation said there are other confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the 88 sisters living at the Notre Dame of Elm Grove. The deaths of the eight nuns occurred since December 9. All CDC guidelines are being followed regarding the care of sisters affected by COVID-19 and to avoid the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing, the statement said. The outbreak comes months after six nuns at Our Lady of Angels Convent in Greenfield died of COVID-19 in less than a month. (AP)

  • December 18, 2020 / 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Brazil LIVE Updates | Brazil daily COVID-19 deaths break 1,000 as Supreme Court opens door to mandatory vaccines

    Brazil recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in over three months yesterday, as its Supreme Court ruled that vaccinations could be required in the South American country. Brazil, which has the second deadliest outbreak in the world behind the United States, reported 1,092 coronavirus deaths and 69,826 new confirmed cases, as a second wave that has been gaining steam since mid-November grows increasingly severe. It was the highest death toll since September 15, when the country reported 1,115 deaths. The pandemic has now claimed 184,827 Brazilian lives, and over 7 million infections. (Reuters)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 18, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Five states constitute 52 percent of total recovered COVID-19 cases in the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

  • December 18, 2020 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 1,363 fresh COVID-19 cases

    Delhi recorded 1,363 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday with over 90,000 tests conducted, the highest till date, even as the positivity rate slipped to 1.51 percent, authorities said. This is the third consecutive day when the positivity rate remained below 2 percent. These 1,363 fresh cases, lowest since August 31, came out the record 90,354 tests conducted the previous day, including 49,102 RT-PCR tests and 41,252 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On August 31, the city had recorded 1,358 cases. The death toll mounted to 10,182 with 35 new fatalities, they said. (PTI)

  • December 18, 2020 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 44 more COVID-19 deaths; number of recoveries goes past 5 lakh-mark

    West Bengal yesterday reported 44 more COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 9,235, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that 2,747 patients got cured of coronavirus during the day, as the total number of recovered people breached the five lakh-mark to reach 5,01,624. The recovery rate in the state now is 94.56 percent. West Bengal also registered 2,245 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 5,30,456. The number of active cases stood at 19,597. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 18, 2020 / 07:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 270th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.