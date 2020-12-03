Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal COVID-19 tally zooms to 4.90 lakh with 3,271 new cases; 51 more die

Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam registers 138 new COVID-19 cases
Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 983 with two more persons succumbing to the disease yesterday, while 173 new cases took the tally to 2,13,171, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 138 patients were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,666. The recovery rate in the state is currently 97.88 percent. The number of active cases at present is 3,519 while three patients had migrated out of the state. (PTI)