December 03, 2020 / 07:26 AM IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal COVID-19 tally zooms to 4.90 lakh with 3,271 new cases; 51 more die
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 94.99 lakh. There are 4,28,644 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 94,99,413 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,38,122 deaths. A total of 89,32,647 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far.

  • December 03, 2020 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | Assam registers 138 new COVID-19 cases

    Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 983 with two more persons succumbing to the disease yesterday, while 173 new cases took the tally to 2,13,171, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 138 patients were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,666. The recovery rate in the state is currently 97.88 percent. The number of active cases at present is 3,519 while three patients had migrated out of the state. (PTI)

  • December 03, 2020 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nearly 100 world leaders to speak at UN session on COVID-19

    Nearly 100 world leaders and several dozen ministers are slated to speak at the UN General Assemblys special session starting today on the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic which has claimed 1.5 million lives, shattered economies, and left tens of millions of people unemployed in countries rich and poor. Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said when he took the reins of the 193-member world body in September that it would have been better to hold the high-level meeting in June. Nonetheless, he said Wednesday it provides a historic moment for us to come together to beat COVID-19. With news of multiple vaccines on the cusp of approval, and with trillions of dollars flowing into global recovery efforts, the international community has a unique opportunity to do this right, he said. The world is looking to the UN for leadership. This is a test for multilateralism. (AP)

  • December 03, 2020 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 3,271 new COVID-19 cases

    Altogether 51 people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal yesterday pushing the death toll in the state to 8,527, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally went up to 4,90,070 after 3,271 fresh cases of infection were reported from various parts of the state. The discharge rate has gone up to 93.33 percent after 3,275 recoveries were registered during the day, the bulletin said. The number of people who were cured of coronavirus is now 4,57,377. (PTI)

  • December 03, 2020 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | Odisha reports 480 fresh COVID-19 cases

    Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,19,583 yesterday as 480 more people tested positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,750, a health department official said. As many as 660 patients recovered from the infection taking the number of cured people to 3,13,394, which is 98.06 percent of the state's caseload. (PTI)

  • December 03, 2020 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Germany LIVE Updates | Germany to extend COVID-19 restrictions until January 10

    Germany will extend restrictive measures designed to stem a tide of new COVID-19 infections until January 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday after talks with German state leaders. The measures, which had been due to expire on December 20, include keeping restaurants and hotels shut and limiting private gatherings to five people from two households. (Reuters)

  • December 03, 2020 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 255th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

