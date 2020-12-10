Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally zooms to 5.10 lakh with 2,956 new cases; 47 more die

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that “vaccine nationalism” is moving “at full speed,” leaving poor people around the globe watching preparations for inoculations against the coronavirus in some rich nations and wondering if and when they will be vaccinated. The UN chief yesterday reiterated his call for vaccines to be treated as “a global public good,” available to everyone, everywhere on the planet, especially in Africa. And he appealed for $4.2 billion in the next two months for the World Health Organisation''s COVAX programme, an ambitious project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world's poorest people.
