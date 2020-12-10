PlusFinancial Times
December 10, 2020 / 08:06 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally zooms to 5.10 lakh with 2,956 new cases; 47 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 97.35 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,41,360 deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 262nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 97,35,850 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,41,360 deaths. A total of 92,15,581 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are around 3,78,909 active cases in the country,
which comprise 3.89 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.66 percent. The country conducted 10.26 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 6.88 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 15.67 lakh have died so far.
  • December 10, 2020 / 08:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that “vaccine nationalism” is moving “at full speed,” leaving poor people around the globe watching preparations for inoculations against the coronavirus in some rich nations and wondering if and when they will be vaccinated. The UN chief yesterday reiterated his call for vaccines to be treated as “a global public good,” available to everyone, everywhere on the planet, especially in Africa. And he appealed for $4.2 billion in the next two months for the World Health Organisation''s COVAX programme, an ambitious project to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world's poorest people.

    Read more | UN chief Antonio Guterres warns 'vaccine nationalism' is moving at full speed

  • December 10, 2020 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 2,956 fresh COVID-19 cases

    West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose 8,867 after 47 more people succumbed to the disease yesterday, the health department said in a bulletin. The tally mounted to 5,10,951 after 2,956 fresh cases of infection were reported from different parts of the state. The bulletin said that 3,009 recoveries were registered in the state during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 4,78,434. The state now has 23,650 active cases. (PTI)

  • December 10, 2020 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Global Teacher Award winner Disale tests COVID-19 positive

    Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who won a global award having $1 million prize money, has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Disale, 32, said that he and his wife have tested positive for the infection.

  • December 10, 2020 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine

    Canada has approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said initial shots will be delivered and administered across the country starting next week, while every Canadian will be able to be inoculated as early as the end of September. Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to give the green light to Pfizer Inc's vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech SE. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in parliament it was "a good day for Canadians". (Reuters)

  • December 10, 2020 / 07:11 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 262nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

