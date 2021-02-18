MARKET NEWS

February 18, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records 12,881 new cases; recovery rate at 97.32%

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 330th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 330th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections being reported in a day,while the recoveries have surged to1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to1,56,014
with 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has dropped to 1.42 percent, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,56,845 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh. There are 1,37,342 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.25 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19. According to the ICMR, 20,87,03,791 samples have been tested up to February 17 with 7,26,562 samples being tested on Wednesday. Globally, more than 10.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.16 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 89 lakh people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
    A health official wears protective gear before vaccinating people with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at Army Hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
  • February 18, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new virus strains

    India will make COVID-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries. India, which has reported the highest number of overall COVID-19 cases after the United States, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.

    The government has said the South African and Brazilian strains can more easily infect a person's lungs than the UK mutation. India has so far reported 187 cases of infection with the UK variant. The government late on Wednesday said airlines would be required from next week to segregate inbound travellers from those countries. India does not have direct flights with Brazil and South Africa, and most people travelling from these countries generally transit through Middle Eastern airports.

  • February 18, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Three new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,399

    Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,399, an official said on Thursday. Two fresh cases were reported from Lawngtlai district and one from Saitual, he said. One new patient has travel history, while two were detected during contact tracing, the official said, adding they were asymptomatic.

    Mizoram now has 20 active cases and 4,369 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.32 per cent. Ten people have succumbed to the disease. Altogether, 12,976 people have received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine, the official said. The northeastern state has so far conducted 2,23,448 sample tests, including 973 on Wednesday.

  • February 18, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Closing borders to India, Indonesia travelers over COVID-19 will impact economy, says Singapore minister

    If Singapore closes its borders to travelers from India and Indonesia over COVID-19 fears, there will be widespread social and economic impact for Singaporeans, parliament was told February 16. Dr Koh Poh Koon, the Senior Minister of State for Health, told parliamentarians the repercussions could mean that many Singaporeans would not receive the keys to the housing units they bought, and families will have to consider finding alternative care arrangements for their loved ones because they will face delays in hiring foreign domestic workers as caregivers.

    India and Indonesia are among the main source countries for the construction sector, and domestic workers for helping aged as well as children of working Singaporeans. "Our economy will also slow down and the lives and livelihoods of many will be impacted. Some of the travelers (from these two countries) are our citizens, permanent residents or their close relatives (who come) here to visit them," TODAY newspaper had Dr Koh as responding to a parliamentary question on why the government is not closing the nation's borders to India and Indonesia, given the "disproportionately large number of imported cases from these two countries".

    Dr Koh explained that Singapore needs a continued inflow of migrant workers to support key sectors of the economy, including construction workers to build housing projects and critical infrastructure, and foreign domestic workers to support the care giving needs of families.

  • February 18, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Joe Biden believes US will break 'big goal' of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in first 100 days

    US President Joe Biden has said that the country will break the “big goal” of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first 100 days of his administration. In a tweet on February 16, Biden said that before he took the office of the US President, he had set a “big goal of administering 100 million shots in the first 100 days.” Now, with the ongoing progress in vaccination, he believes that the country will not only reach that goal but also break it, he said.

    In another tweet, Biden said that starting this week, his administration is increasing the weekly vaccine shipments to states to 13.5 million doses. It is an increase of 57 percent from when he took the office of the US president. The administration is also doubling direct shipments of vaccine to local pharmacies, he said. “We’re working hard to get America vaccinated quickly,” Biden said in the tweet. Meanwhile, a Democratic-led effort to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package has passed its latest challenge with House committees advancing measures that will soon be combined into a single bill expected to clear the full House by the end of February.

  • February 18, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Bill Gates says rockets are not the solution, would rather spend money on vaccines

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he is not a Mars person and he would rather spend the money on vaccines. Asked why he is not venturing into space projects like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Gates said that he is more concerned with problems closer to home. "No, I’m not a Mars person. I know a lot of Mars people. But, you know, I’m not subject to that.  So, you know, I don’t think the rockets are the solution. But maybe I’m missing something there," he said during an appearance on Kara Swisher's "Sway" podcast.

    Gates who appeared on the podcast to promote his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster said he is not keen to buy a space visit ticket either. "I am not going to pay a lot of money because my foundation can buy measles vaccines and save a life for $1,000," he said, adding "So anything I do, I always think, OK, I could spend that $1,000 buying measles vaccine." Gates stepped down as CEO in 2000 and with his wife launched the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is devoted to improving global health.

    Explaining why the focus needs to be shifted to long term climate change goals, Gates said, "Having near term goals is very important. But if that is all you focus on, then you will only work on the easy stuff, like passenger cars — which Tesla and others have done great work there. But we are basically not doing enough on the hard stuff: steel, cement, meat."

  • February 18, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Joe Biden says vaccine will be available to all Americans by the end of July

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday that all Americans will have access to COVID-19 vaccines before August. Biden has previously predicted that vaccines might be available to all by spring, but the White House has recently toned down its optimism, citing difficulties both with availability of vaccines and ability to deliver them. Asked when all Americans would be vaccinated, Biden told a CNN town hall meeting with members of the public: "By the end of July this year."

    "By the end of July we'll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every American," he said. Biden also said that he wanted a faster return of children to schools and that he backs vaccinations for teachers. Authorities should "move them up in the hierarchy." Asked at the town hall session when life would get back to normal, Biden said "by next Christmas we'll be in a very different circumstance."

  • February 18, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | India's vaccine diplomacy helping other countries overcome pandemic challenge, received global praise

    Apart from Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) had collaborated with AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and developed Covishield. This vaccine has been granted emergency approval in India. Let’s take a look at India’s vaccine diplomacy in various countries.

  • February 18, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Pfizer-BioNTech to get EU 200 million more COVID-19 shots

    As worries about vaccine delays swept across Europe, Pfizer and BioNTech said they have finalized an agreement to supply the European Union with another 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The US and German companies said in a statement that the doses come on top of the 300 million vaccine doses the bloc has initially ordered. The EU’s executive Commission has an option to request a further 100 million doses.

    They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, with an estimated 75 million of them in the second quarter. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first of three so far to be approved for use in the EU, which has faced strong criticism for a slow start to its vaccination campaign compared with countries such as Israel, Britain and the United States. The other two EU-approved vaccines are from Moderna and AstraZeneca.

    Delays to planned deliveries from all those vaccine manufacturers have helped fuel dissatisfaction among European governments. Last month, Pfizer said it was temporarily reducing deliveries to Europe and Canada while it upgraded production capacity at its plant in Belgium. The EU also had a public spat with AstraZeneca over getting fewer of its vaccine shots than anticipated. AstraZeneca’s chief blamed the lag on new factories needing to work out vaccine production issues.

  • February 18, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | PM Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to COVID-19, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction with students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' will be held online in this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank' said on Thursday. The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, the minister said.

    "I feel happy to share that the interaction every student was waiting for is back! Get ready to smile your way through exams with PM @narendramodi in #ParikshaPeCharcha2021," he said in a tweet. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the interaction will be conducted online, he said in another tweet. The registration for the programme will begin from Thursday and conclude on March 14. Students who will get to ask questions will be selected through a competition.

  • February 18, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for COVID-19

    Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a post on Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice. Patil, who earlier this month visited parts of the state during the 'Rashtravadi Parivar Samvad Yatra' (an initiative to reach out to NCP leaders and workers), also asked those who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate. "I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference," he tweeted.

  • February 18, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | No data on efficacy of India's COVID vaccines against South African, Brazilian variants, says scientists

    Preliminary research shows the two vaccines against COVID-19 approved in India are effective against the UK variant of the novel coronavirus but there is no data on their efficacy against the South African and Brazilian mutants detected in the country. On Tuesday, the Health ministry said four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 and one tested positive for the Brazil variant, a first for India, prompting scientists to stress the need for more data and studies so the country’s vaccine programme can be tailored to evolving exigencies.

    The number of people who have tested positive for the UK variant in the country has climbed to 187, officials added. The vaccines currently approved for emergency use in India are Covishield, from the Oxford-AstraZeneca stable manufactured by Pune’s Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Answering the question uppermost in many minds, researcher Deepak Sehgal said it is difficult to say how effective the two will be against the new emerging variants, particularly the South African and Brazilian ones, unless scientists have studied them properly.

  • February 18, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

