Coronavirus News Live Updates: India records 12,881 new cases; recovery rate at 97.32%

February 18, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST

Coronavirus Live updates | Bill Gates says rockets are not the solution, would rather spend money on vaccines

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he is not a Mars person and he would rather spend the money on vaccines. Asked why he is not venturing into space projects like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Gates said that he is more concerned with problems closer to home. "No, I’m not a Mars person. I know a lot of Mars people. But, you know, I’m not subject to that. So, you know, I don’t think the rockets are the solution. But maybe I’m missing something there," he said during an appearance on Kara Swisher's "Sway" podcast.

Gates who appeared on the podcast to promote his new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster said he is not keen to buy a space visit ticket either. "I am not going to pay a lot of money because my foundation can buy measles vaccines and save a life for $1,000," he said, adding "So anything I do, I always think, OK, I could spend that $1,000 buying measles vaccine." Gates stepped down as CEO in 2000 and with his wife launched the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is devoted to improving global health.

Explaining why the focus needs to be shifted to long term climate change goals, Gates said, "Having near term goals is very important. But if that is all you focus on, then you will only work on the easy stuff, like passenger cars — which Tesla and others have done great work there. But we are basically not doing enough on the hard stuff: steel, cement, meat."