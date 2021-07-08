Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 36.45 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccination update
Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.