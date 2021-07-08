Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 36.45 crore

July 08, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.18 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.29 percent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

India added 43,733 new cases of coronavirus taking the total tally to 3,06,63,665, while the active cases further declined to 4,59,920, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,04,211 with 930 daily fatalities. The active cases have further declined to, 4,59,920 and comprise 1.50 percent of the total infections, while the national