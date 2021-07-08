MARKET NEWS

July 08, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 36.45 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India added 43,733 new cases of coronavirus taking the total tally to 3,06,63,665, while the active cases further declined to 4,59,920, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,04,211 with 930 daily fatalities. The active cases have further declined to, 4,59,920 and comprise 1.50 percent of the total infections, while the national
COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.18 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.29 percent. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  July 08, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

     COVID-19 vaccination update

    Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 years age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said. 

  July 08, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

     Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India exceed 36.45 crore: Health ministry

    India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 36.45 crore, the Union Health ministry said on Wednesday. The new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced from June 21. More than 31,04,426 vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

    It said 14,04,816 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,35,166 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group of 18-44 years on Wednesday. Cumulatively, 10,62,08,106 persons in the 18-44 years age group across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 31,88,078 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive. 

  July 08, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

     Assam reports 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 26 fresh fatalities

    Assam's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 5,24,556 on Wednesday as 2,289 people tested positive for the infection while 26 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll of the north-eastern state to 4,743, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

    Golaghat district reported the highest number of cases at  226,  followed by 211 in Lakhimpur, 181 in Kamrup Metro, and 158 in Jorhat. The current death rate is 0.90 percent and the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other causes is 1,347. The state now has 22,024 active cases and 4,96, 442 people have recovered from the infection. The new cases were detected out of 1,01,729 tests conducted during the day. So far, 77,20,119 people have been vaccinated, of whom 13,17,981 have received both doses. 

  July 08, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Bengal reports 982 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities

    West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 15,08,233 on Wednesday as 982 more people tested positive for the infection while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 17,850, a bulletin released by the state health department said. As many as 1,586 more people have been cured of the disease during the day, taking the recovery rate among coronavirus patients to 97.71 per cent.

    The state now has 16,655 active cases, while 14,73,718 people have recovered from the disease to date. Since Tuesday, 47,189 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal. Meanwhile, 1,56,346 people were inoculated during the day in the state, a health department official said. 
     

  July 08, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.33 crore people. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

