Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally zooms to 22.19 lakh with 11,141 new cases; 38 more die

March 08, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 348th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,12,10,799 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,756 deaths. A total of 1,08,68,520 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,84,523 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.65 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.95 percent. Globally, more than 11.68 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.92 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.09 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 08, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Fauci upbeat on COVID-19 vaccinations for US teens by autumn, younger children next year

    High school students in the United States should be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by the autumn, with younger students likely to be cleared for vaccinations in early 2022, top US infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci said yesterday. Fauci said he expected the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue relaxed guidelines for people who have already been vaccinated within "the next couple of days," but urged continued vigilance on mitigation measures for the over 80 percent of Americans still awaiting shots. (Reuters)

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Romania LIVE Updates | 3,000 at Romania anti-vaccination protest amid COVID-19 rise

    Around 3,000 anti-vaccination protesters from across Romania converged outside the parliament building in Bucharest on Sunday as authorities announced new restrictions amid a rise of COVID-19 infections. It has been less than six weeks since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Bucharest, but rising infections have prompted authorities to reimpose tighter restrictions for a 14-day period effective as of today. (AP)

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Maharashtra sees 11,141 new COVID-19 cases, 38 die

    After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra yesterday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state health department said. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively. Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while the Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections. Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added. (PTI)

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Karnataka LIVE Updates | Karnataka adds 622 cases, three more fatalities

    Karnataka yesterday recorded 622 fresh coronavirus infections and three related deaths, taking the total caseload and toll to 9.55 lakh and 12,362 respectively, the health department said. According to the health bulletin, so far 9,35,772 people were discharged cumulatively including 351 today. There were 6,862 active cases in the state which includes 115 in the ICU, the department added. Maximum cases of the day in the state were contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 389 infections whereas all the three fatalities were from the city. Cumulatively, the city has reported 4.08 lakh infections, 4,499 deaths, 3,98,540 discharges, including 175 yesterday, and 4,985 active cases. (PTI)

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Nashik sees 563 new COVID-19 cases

    Nashik district in Maharashtra yesterday reported 563 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,25,895, health officials said. With one person succumbing to the viral infection, the tally in the district rose to 2,134, they said. A total of 325 people were discharged during the day, taking the tally of overall recoveries in Nashik district to 1,19,815. (PTI)

  • March 08, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 348th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

