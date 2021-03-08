Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 tally zooms to 22.19 lakh with 11,141 new cases; 38 more die

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Fauci upbeat on COVID-19 vaccinations for US teens by autumn, younger children next year
High school students in the United States should be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations by the autumn, with younger students likely to be cleared for vaccinations in early 2022, top US infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci said yesterday. Fauci said he expected the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue relaxed guidelines for people who have already been vaccinated within "the next couple of days," but urged continued vigilance on mitigation measures for the over 80 percent of Americans still awaiting shots. (Reuters)