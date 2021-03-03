Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra records 7,863 new coronavirus cases, 54 deaths

Coronavirus Live Updates | Goa adds 47 fresh COVID-19 cases to tally; no new casualties
With the addition of 47 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa reached 55,073 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said. While 48 patients were discharged from hospitals, no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said. With this, the count of recoveries rose to 53,695 and toll stood at 796, he said. The coastal state is now left with 582 active cases, the official said. At least 1,554 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 4,96,089, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,073, new cases 47, death toll 796, discharged 53,695, active cases 582, samples tested till date 4,96,089.