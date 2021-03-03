English
March 03, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra records 7,863 new coronavirus cases, 54 deaths

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 343rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.


Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 343rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,11,12,241 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,157 deaths. A total of 1,07,86,457 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,68,627 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises
1.48
 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.1 percent. Globally, more than 11.4 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.29 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • March 03, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Goa adds 47 fresh COVID-19 cases to tally; no new casualties

    With the addition of 47 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Goa reached 55,073 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said. While 48 patients were discharged from hospitals, no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said. With this, the count of recoveries rose to 53,695 and toll stood at 796, he said. The coastal state is now left with 582 active cases, the official said. At least 1,554 samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 4,96,089, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 55,073, new cases 47, death toll 796, discharged 53,695, active cases 582, samples tested till date 4,96,089. 

  • March 03, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May, says Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings. Biden also announced that drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-shot vaccine, likening the partnership between the two drug companies to the spirit of national cooperation during World War II.

    “We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May,” Biden said. Despite the stepped-up pace of vaccine production, the work of inoculating Americans could extend well into the summer, officials said, depending both on the government’s capacity to deliver doses and Americans’ willingness to roll up their sleeves.

  • March 03, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | About 50 lakh registrations on Co-WIN portal since Monday, no glitch in system, says govt 

    About 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal, without any system glitch, since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said Tuesday, adding that over 2.08 lakh beneficiaries above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till this afternoon. 

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Children have lost over a third of standard global 190-day school year due to COVID-19, says report

    Children across the world have lost an average of 74 days of education or more than a third of the standard global 190-day school year each due to COVID-19-related school closures and lack of access to remote learning, a report by Save the Children revealed on Tuesday. In total, an estimated 112 billion days of education have been lost altogether, with the world's poorest children being disproportionately affected, it said.

    A new analysis of data for 194 countries and different regions showed that children in Latin America and the Caribbean, and South Asia, missed out on almost triple the education of children in Western Europe, the child rights NGO said. For the study, the analysis of the total number of 112 billion days of lost education and the impact per region, Save the Children looked at existing data on school closures, access to remote learning, out-of-school rates, and school-aged population. 

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Man in Maharshtra dies after getting 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    A 45-year-old man died shortly after he was administered the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, officials said. Sukhdeo Kirdit, employed as the driver of a local doctor, took the shot around 11 AM. He complained of giddiness after some time while he was seated in the waiting hall at the civic-run inoculation centre, they said. 'He was rushed to IGM Hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival,' an official said.

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Give free COVID-19 vaccine to elderly lawyers, says MP Bar Council

    The Bar Council in Madhya Pradesh has demanded that lawyers above the age of 60 be given the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost.
    The demand was made in a letter written to Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Hitoshi Jai Hardia, co- chairman of the Bar Council, in a statement issued on Tuesday, He said hearings in courts are being held physically now and elderly lawyers need to be protected from the infection, for which they must be vaccinated soon.

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live Updates | Maharashtra records 7,863 new coronavirus cases, 54 deaths

    Maharashtra reported 7,863 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday which took the state's caseload to 21,69,330, a health department official said. The death toll due to the pandemic reached 52,238 with 54 new fatalities, he said. On Monday, after reporting more than 8,000 cases for five days, the state had witnessed a slight dip in fresh infections at 6,397 cases.

    On Tuesday 6,332 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 20,36,790. Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.89 percent while the fatality rate is 2.41 percent, the official said.

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 96-year-old gets COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland

    A total of 31,391 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland till now, a health department official said on Tuesday. State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that 302 senior citizens and 22 people above 45 years of age with comorbidities were administered the vaccine across the state on Tuesday. A 96-year-old beneficiary from Dimapur district is the oldest to be inoculated, the officer said.

  • March 03, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 343rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

