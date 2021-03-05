English
March 05, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nashik's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.24 lakh with 558 new cases; 5 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 345th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,11,56,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,435 deaths. A total of 1,08,26,075 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,73,413 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.55 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.03 percent. Globally, more than 11.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.67 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 05, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | MP records 440 new COVID-19 cases, 228 recoveries; one dies

    Madhya Pradesh reported 440 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the tally to 2,63,290, state health department officials said. With one more patient succumbing to the virus - in Betul - the statewide toll rose to 3,866, they added. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the total 52 districts in the state in the last 24 hours. A total of 228 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,56,116, the health department said. (PTI)

  • March 05, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said yesterday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on the day. (PTI)

  • March 05, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | 558 new COVID-19 cases in Nashik; five die

    The coronavirus tally in the Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,24,307 with the addition of 558 cases yesterday, health officials said. The virus claimed five more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 2,122, they said. So far, 1,18,764 patients have been discharged following their recovery, of whom 330 recuperated during the day. (PTI)

  • March 05, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | 261 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest since February

    Delhi recorded 261 new coronavirus cases and one fresh fatality yesterday which pushed the death toll in the city to 10,915, authorities said. The tally crossed 6.40 lakh on the day, according to the latest health bulletin. This is also the highest number of daily cases reported in the city, at least since February beginning. On February 26, a total of 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in the previous month. The number of active cases of the disease in the city increased to 1,701 on the day. (PTI)

  • March 05, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 345th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

