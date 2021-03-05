Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nashik's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.24 lakh with 558 new cases; 5 more die

March 05, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.03 percent. Globally, more than 11.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.67 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 345th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,11,56,923 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,435 deaths. A total of 1,08,26,075 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,73,413 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.55 percent of the