Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nashik's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.24 lakh with 558 new cases; 5 more die

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | MP records 440 new COVID-19 cases, 228 recoveries; one dies
Madhya Pradesh reported 440 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the tally to 2,63,290, state health department officials said. With one more patient succumbing to the virus - in Betul - the statewide toll rose to 3,866, they added. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 13 of the total 52 districts in the state in the last 24 hours. A total of 228 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,56,116, the health department said. (PTI)