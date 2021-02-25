English
February 25, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 18,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on February 24 in Delhi; total 3.4 lakh

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 336th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 337th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,10,30,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,567 deaths. A total of 1,07,26,702 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,46,907 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.33
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.25 percent. Globally, more than 11.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.83 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
    A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai records 1,167 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

    Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID- 19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months, on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The tally of cases in the country's financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities. On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities.

    On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen. Wednesday was also the first time this year when new cases were in four digits. Earlier, the city had reported 1,074 cases on December 27, 2020, after which the daily increase had been in three digits and come down to around 300.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 18,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on February 24 in Delhi; total 3.4 lakh

    Over 3.4 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,000 people receiving the jabs on Wednesday, according to data shared by officials. Of these, more than 1.41 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Serum Institute hails first supply of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX initiative

    Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday said it has initiated supplies of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to COVAX, the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to the vaccine for all countries. "It is a historic moment for all of us as COVAX receives its first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by SII, COVISHIELD. We are delighted to see the combined efforts of everyone result in saving the lives of millions," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 337th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

