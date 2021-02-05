Coronavirus News Live Updates: Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 317th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 317th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.06 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.54 lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.06
crore, 1.60 lakh cases remain 'active'. India's recovery rate is 97.1 percent. Globally, more than 10.41 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 22.59 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 41.38 lakh people have been given at least their first dose in India so far.
A resident argues with health workers inside a locked down portion of the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China January 23. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol.com
February 05, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | COVID-19 cases explained in charts
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,08,02,591 with 1,04,96,308 recoveries and 1,54,823 deaths as per February 5, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 8 lakh daily tests were reported on February 4 with more than 19.99 crore tests carried out to date. Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.
February 05, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | COVID-19 cases explained in charts
Maharashtra reported the most (46) new deaths, followed by Kerala (17), Delhi (7), Punjab (7), Chhattisgarh (6), and Uttar Pradesh (6). These six states account for 74 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
About 15 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman, and Diu, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Tripura did not report any deaths today.
India’s recovery rate is now 97.2 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate. In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 6,341 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (5,339), Tamil Nadu (517), Karnataka (470) and Gujarat (430).
ADVERTISEMENT
February 05, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | COVID-19 cases explained in charts
As many as 12,408 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1.08 crore, as per the health ministry’s February 5, 2021 update.
India reported 120 new deaths and 15,853 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases drop to 1,51,460 with a fall of 3,565 cases on February 5.
As many as 49,59,445 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across India according to February 5, update.
Kerala reported the most (6,102) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (2,736), Tamil Nadu (494), Karnataka (474) and Chhattisgarh (373). These five states account for 82 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
February 05, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | WHO urges Europe, pharma groups to work together to speed up COVID vaccination
Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organization said Friday, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on virus variants. "We need to join up to speed up vaccinations," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, as Europe bids to overcome a slow start to its vaccination campaign amid tensions between Brussels and vaccine manufacturers.
"Otherwise competing pharmaceutical companies (must) join efforts to drastically increase production capacity ... that's what we need," Kluge said. In the European Union, just 2.5 percent of the population has received a first vaccine dose, though announcements by several laboratories of increased vaccine deliveries have raised hopes of an acceleration.
February 05, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | UK to quarantine travelers from coronavirus hot spots starting February 15
The U.K. will require travelers from coronavirus hot spots to quarantine starting Feb. 15, the government said, adding flesh to a policy first announced last month. Arrivals from countries on the U.K.’s travel ban list will be required to isolate for 10 days after arrival in government-approved accommodation, the Department for Health and Social Care said Thursday in a statement. The government said it’s seeking bids from hotels near airports and ports to support the program.
The announcement comes after days of confusion over how soon the government would implement a policy it announced last month as a key tool to stop mutations of the coronavirus that may be more resistant to vaccines from entering the country. “In the face of new variants, it is important that the government continues to take the necessary steps to protect people and save lives," the government said in the statement. “With increased police presence at airports and more physical checks at addresses to make sure people are self-isolating, we are taking decisive action."
ADVERTISEMENT
February 05, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech, the company told Reuters on Friday.
The U.S. company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, had a meeting with India's drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said.
"Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," it said in a statement to Reuters, adding it will in the future look to resubmit its application with the additional information that the regulator requires.
February 05, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | COVID-19 patients have higher risk of dying after cardiac arrest
A new study has found that COVID-19 patients who suffer cardiac arrest have a higher probability of dying in comparison to those who are not infected with it. Women particularly have a nine times higher chance of dying due to the same reason.
According to research published in the 'European Heart Journal', the study from Sweden included 1946 people who suffered a cardiac arrest out of hospital (OHCA) and 1080 who suffered one in hospital (IHCA) between 1 January and 20 July. During the pandemic phase of the study, COVID-19 was involved in at least 10 per cent of all OHCAs and 16 per cent of IHCAs.
Coronavirus patients who had an OHCA had a 3.4-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days, while IHCA patients had a 2.3-fold increased risk of dying within 30 days. None of these patients had been discharged alive from the hospital by the time the study was written in October 2020. Many had died and the rest were still being treated in hospital.
February 05, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | India to get 97.2 million COVID vaccines under Covax initiative despite tepid demand
India is set to receive the most number of Covid-19 vaccine doses -- 97.2 million shots -- in the first tranche of distribution from the World Health Organization’s Covax initiative, despite the fact that supply in the country appears to outstrip demand currently. The Covax initiative, aimed at creating equitable global access to Covid vaccines especially for developing countries, is planning to distribute an initial 337.2 million doses starting as early as later this month, the first delivery of some 2 billion shots it’s ordered so far.
According to an interim distribution forecast published on Wednesday, countries are allocated doses according to population size. The second-biggest tranche of 17.2 million shots will go to Pakistan, followed by 16 million doses to Nigeria and 13.7 million to Indonesia. North Korea will receive 2 million shots. The large allocation to India may raise eyebrows given that, unlike many places, India seems to have plenty of shots currently but few takers.
Only around half of those eligible to get vaccinated in its inoculation drive have come forward, and local media reports say that India producer Serum Institute of India is sitting on over 55 million doses and has temporarily halted production.
February 05, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | Schools for classes 9 and 11 reopen today in Delhi after almost 10 months
Schools were reopened in Delhi for students of Class 9 and Class 11 and they attended the classes on Friday, around ten months after educational institutions were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government had resumed schools for classes 10 and 12 on January 18 in view of the board exams. However, the government had said that the student should be called to school only with the consent of their parents.
Several states have already opened schools with precautionary measures. Earlier, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that in the fifth Sero survey done in the national capital, antibodies against the COVID-19 have been detected in 56.13 percent of the population.
Meanwhile, nearly 9,500 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday in the third week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of more than 51 percent. After sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off on January 16, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the past several days.
February 05, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | No fresh COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 1,18,897
Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 58 new cases pushed the tally to 1,18,897, a health department official said on Friday. The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,077 in the state. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 33, followed by East Singhbhum at nine and Dhanbad and Dumka at three each.
A total of 6,561 health workers received the shots of COVID-19 vaccine at 163 centres across the state on Thursday, and one case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported, the official said. "We have set a target to vaccinate 15,306 health workers during the day but the coverage was at 43 percent," Dr Ajit Prasad, nodal officer of the vaccination programme in the state, said.
Altogether, 74,526 people have received vaccine shots in the state so far and 243 cases of AEFI have been reported, he said. "The overall coverage ratio is at 52 percent as we have planned to immunise 1,43,764 people," the official said. Jharkhand now has 447 active cases, while 1,17,373 people have been cured of the disease so far. The state conducted 8,201 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
February 05, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | India records 12,408 new cases; recovery rate at 97.16%
India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,04,96,308, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The total cases mounted to 1,08,02,591, while the death toll increased to 1,54,823 with 120 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,96,308 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.16 percent, while the COVID-19 casefatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,51,460 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.40 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
February 05, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
Coronavirus Live updates | When will life return to normal? In 7 years at today's vaccine rates
When will the pandemic end? It’s the question hanging over just about everything since Covid-19 took over the world last year. The answer can be measured in vaccinations. Bloomberg has built the biggest database of Covid-19 shots given around the world, with more than 119 million doses administered worldwide. U.S. science officials such as Anthony Fauci have suggested it will take 70% to 85% coverage of the population for things to return to normal. Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker shows that some countries are making far more rapid progress than others, using 75% coverage with a two-dose vaccine as a target.
Israel, the country with the highest vaccination rate in the world, is headed for 75% coverage in just two months. The U.S. will get there just in time to ring in the 2022 New Year (though North Dakota could get there six months sooner than Texas). With vaccinations happening more rapidly in richer Western countries than the rest of the globe, it will take the world as a whole seven years at the current pace.
Bloomberg’s calculator provides a snapshot in time, designed to put today’s vaccination rates into perspective. It uses the most recent rolling average of vaccinations, which means that as vaccination numbers pick up, the time needed to hit the 75% threshold will fall.