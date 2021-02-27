Coronavirus News Live Updates: Odisha makes 7-day home isolation mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, 11 other states

February 27, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Ministry on Friday. A total 16,577 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases increased to 1,55,986, which accounts for 1.41 percent of the total infections, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,50,680 which translates into a national recovery rate of 97.17 percent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.42 percent. Globally, more than 11.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.83 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

: Today is the 339th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded its single-day increase in coronavirus cases above 16,000 for the second consecutive day as the infection tally rose to 1,10,63,491, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,50,680, according to data updated by the Union Health