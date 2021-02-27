English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
February 27, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Odisha makes 7-day home isolation mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, 11 other states

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 339th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 339th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India recorded its single-day increase in coronavirus cases above 16,000 for the second consecutive day as the infection tally rose to 1,10,63,491, while the recoveries have surged to 1,07,50,680, according to data updated by the Union Health
Ministry on Friday. A total 16,577 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,56,825 with 120 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of active cases increased to 1,55,986, which accounts for 1.41 percent of the total infections, the data stated. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,50,680 which translates into a national recovery rate of 97.17 percent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.42 percent. Globally, more than 11.2 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 24.83 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. More than 1.19 crore people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • Coronavirus News Live Updates: Odisha makes 7-day home isolation mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, 11 other states
    Heartbreak and despair arrived quickly. Nightmarish scenes we had witnessed in China and Italy reached America, and the nation snapped to attention. Nursing homes near Seattle became the sites of the first deadly U.S. outbreak. We watched the elderly and frail suffer alone: An octogenarian with COVID-19, stretched out in a hospital bed, blowing her family a kiss through a window. (Image: AP)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • February 27, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | DGCA extends suspension of international commercial passenger flights till March 31

    Aviation regulator DGCA extended the suspension of international commercial passenger flight services till March 31. Scheduled international flight operations were suspended from March 23 last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. "In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 23.59 pm IST of March 31, 2021," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis, it said. The restriction will not apply to cargo flights and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular added.

  • February 27, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID tests at airports, railway stations to continue, says Assam government

    The Assam government announced that its earlier order of suspending COVID-19 tests at airports and railway stations has been kept in "abeyance" and such clinical examinations at these places will continue. Earlier this month, the government had decided to discontinue mandatory COVID-19 testing at airports and railway stations from March 1, 2021, following a decline in new positive cases.

    An order issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Samir Sinha said the earlier instruction of cancelling testing on arrival at airports and railway stations from the beginning of March has been kept in "abeyance". The fresh directive came after a spike in coronavirus infections was witnessed in some states of the country. The COVID-19 screening and testing will continue at all the six airports in the state and railway stations as per existing protocols.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 27, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | AstraZeneca, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become annual affair

    Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia’s Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight new variants. So-called viral vector shots - also used by several Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developers - use harmless modified viruses as vehicles, or vectors, to carry genetic information that helps the body build immunity against future infections. However, there is a risk that the body also develops immunity to the vector itself, recognising it as an intruder and trying to destroy it.

    Most vector-vaccine developers have opted to use an adenovirus, a harmless class of common-cold viruses.”The experience with adenoviruses has been for many years that vectors can be intercepted by the immune system after repeat injections,” said Bodo Plachter, deputy director of the Institute of Virology at Mainz University’s teaching hospital. “There may be the same problem with other types of vectors. Only ‘trial and error’ will tell,” he added. That potentially puts vector vaccines at a disadvantage to mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna, or vaccines using deactivated coronaviruses, like Sinovac’s, or the coronavirus’ surface spike proteins, an approach pursued by Novavax.

  • February 27, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | MHA says existing COVID-19 guidelines to continue till March 31

    The home ministry said the existing COVID-19 guidelines will remain in force till March 31. In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said while there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution so as to fully overcome the pandemic. The states and union territories have also been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population so as to break the chain of transmission and overcome the pandemic.

    Accordingly, containment zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced; and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously, the home ministry said. Therefore, the focussed approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines and SOPs, as envisaged in the guidelines issued on January 27 need to be enforced strictly by states and union territories, it said.

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose, says UK study

    A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, results of a UK study found. Researchers analysed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.

    "Our findings show a dramatic reduction in the rate of positive screening tests among asymptomatic healthcare workers after a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," said Nick Jones, an infectious diseases specialist at Cambridge University Hospital, who co-led the study. After separating the test results from unvaccinated and vaccinated staff, Jones' team found that 0.80 percent tests from unvaccinated healthcare workers were positive.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 27, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bharat Biotech strikes deal with Brazil to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin

    Bharat Biotech on February 26 said that it has signed an agreement with Brazil for supply of 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. The deliveries are expected to begin during Q2 and Q3 2021. The deal would be a shot in the arm for Bharat Biotech, which is looking for markets beyond India to sell its vaccine.

    The Brazil government will buy the vaccine for public use while the private market will get it once it is approved by ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.
    "The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against COVID-19 and aid its immunisation programme against the virus," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Private healthcare centres can take 'service charge' up to Rs 100 per vaccination

    Private facilities can collect a "service charge" of up to Rs 100 from the beneficiaries to meet the operational expenses they will be incurring during the vaccination drive against COVID-19. This will be in addition to the cost of the vaccines, government sources told IANS on February 26. This decision was taken factoring inputs from major private healthcare brands.

    "Whatever is the cost the vaccine provided to them, they (private facilities) will have a band of Rs 100 to incur the operational cost of the vaccines which includes syringes, needles, manpower etc.," reported IANS, adding that the government has clarified that the private centres will not be allowed to charge more than Rs 100 (plus cost of the dose) from the beneficiaries. Vaccines to private centres will be provided by the government itself, or they can avail the vaccine from public hospitals having cold storage facilities.

    However, the deliberation for the cost at which the government would provide vaccines to private healthcare facilities is still going on and a decision will be out at the latest. While there is no official word from the government yet, officials said that the rate is being fixed at a reasonable price.

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 481 new cases, 5 deaths in past 24 hours

    Tamil Nadu reports 481 new  cases, 483 recoveries, and 5 deaths in past 24 hours. Total cases stand at 8,50,577, while total recoveries reach 8,34,043. Death toll rises to 12,488.

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nagpur adds 1,064 new cases to tally

    Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday recorded 1,074 new cases of coronavirus and six casualties due to the infection. With this, the tally of infections in the district has reached 1,47,905, while the toll rose to 4,320, the official said.

  • February 27, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha makes 7-day home isolation mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, 11 other states

    Odisha government makes 7-day home isolation mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to the State, in view of current COVID situation in these States.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 27, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 339th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.