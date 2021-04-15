Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Governor today after city reports spike of 17,282 COVID-19 cases

April 15, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

1,027 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases increased to 13,65,704, comprising 9.84 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.92 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,23,36,036. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.77 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 31.02 lakh have died so far.

: Today is the 387th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India reported the highest single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections on April 14, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with