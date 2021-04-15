English
April 15, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Governor today after city reports spike of 17,282 COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.16 percent of India's total active cases.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 387th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India reported the highest single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections on April 14, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with
1,027 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, the active cases increased to 13,65,704, comprising 9.84 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.92 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,23,36,036. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 13.77 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 31.02 lakh have died so far.
  • April 15, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Governor Anil Baijal today, ANI tweets.

  • April 15, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Argentina closes schools, imposes curfew in Buenos Aires as COVID-19 cases spike

    Argentina's government will tighten pandemic restrictions in and around the capital Buenos Aires to rein in a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, including shutting schools and imposing a curfew from 8pm to limit social activity. President Alberto Fernandez, 62, given his all-clear earlier in the day after he was infected with the virus, said the South American country needed to "gain time" in the fight against COVID-19 after daily cases hit a record this week.

    "The virus is attacking us and is far from giving in," the centre-left leader said in a televised address. The measures will see schools closed in Greater Buenos Aires from Monday, and the suspension of indoor sports, recreational, religious and cultural activities until April 30. (Reuters)

  • April 15, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Maharashtra government's COVID-19 restrictions came into effect from 8 pm yesterday. Visuals from Nagpur.

  • April 15, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Delhi records massive jump of 17,282 COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began

    Delhi recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital since the onset of the pandemic, while over 100 fatalities were reported, according to data shared by the health department. As per the latest bulletin, 104 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,540. These record new positive cases came out of record 1.08 lakh tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said, adding, the positivity rate mounted to 15.92 per cent.

  • April 15, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The government on Wednesday after reviewing the supply and demand situation of Remdesivir with manufacturers and other stakeholders, decided to fast track approvals to raise production by 10 lakh vials per month. 

    Manufacturers of Remdesivir have also volunteered to reduce the price to less than Rs 3,500 per vial by the end of this week, to support the efforts of the government in the fight against COVID-19 second wave. The current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month.

    Read: Government fast tracks approvals for Remdesivir capacity expansion; firms commit to cut price

  • April 15, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Rajasthan issues new COVID-19 guidelines, curfew in all cities from 6 pm to 6 am

    Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 infections, the Rajasthan government on April 14 has issued new guidelines to curb the pace of virus's transmission. A strict curfew would be observed in all cities in the state from 6 pm to 6 am, the order said. All market places across Rajasthan have been ordered to shut down by 5 pm, while government offices would be required to close by 4 pm. The number of guests at wedding ceremonies have been capped at 50, down from 100 at present. Read more..

  • April 15, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Revised orders issued for Mumbai, online deliveries allowed 24X7

    The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) issued a revised 'Break The Chain' order for Mumbai on April 14, a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the new set of statewide restrictions. The civic body has allowed 24X7 online deliveries amid the lockdown-like curbs that will remain into effect till May 1.

    "All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggy, etc are allowed 24 hours on all days in the week. It is clarified that during the weekend lockdown, the take away from hotels in person are not allowed however, home deliveries are allowed," the order stated. Click here to read more...

  • April 15, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Assam reports 385 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

    Assam's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 2,21,868 on April 14 as 385 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,122, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

    Assam currently has 3,200 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,16,199 patients have recovered from the disease, including 106 on Wednesday, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 97.44 percent.

  • April 15, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | S Africa suspends J&J COVID-19 vaccine

    South Africa has joined the US in suspending its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following reports that six women who received the immunisation doses had developed unusual blood clots with low platelet count. After this advisory came to my attention, I held urgent consultations with our scientists, who have advised that we cannot take the decision made by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lightly.

    Based on their advice, we have determined to voluntarily suspend our rollout until the causal relationship between the development of clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is sufficiently interrogated, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

  • April 15, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Global daily statistics

    COVID-19 infections are still rising in 57 countries. There have been at least 137,715,000 reported infections and 3,102,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far, as per a Reuters tracker.

  • April 15, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Ten states account for 82.04% of India's daily new COVID cases: Govt

    Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. India's daily new cases continue to rise and a record1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

    Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases. India's total number of active cases has increased to13,65,704 and now comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,01,006 cases has been recorded in the total number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

