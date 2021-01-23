MARKET NEWS

January 23, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu's Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.06 crore. While the death toll stands at 1.53 lakh, the recovery rate has surged to 96.8 percent

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 305th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 tally stands at more than 1.06 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak stands at 1.53 lakh. While the total recoveries have increased to 1.02 crore, 1.88 lakh
cases remain 'active'. India's recovery rate is 96.8 percent. Globally, more than 9.76 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 20.97 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 10 lakh people have been given at least their first dose in India so far.
  • January 23, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Tamil Nadu Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

    Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar, a medical doctor, received the COVID-19 vaccination yesterday. "I got vaccinated today as a member of the medical fraternity and to instil confidence among fellow healthcare personnel. I have not taken this as a minister," Vijayabhaskar said. (Input from PTI)

  • January 23, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | 30,000 more health workers get COVID-19 vaccine shot in Bengal

    Over 30,000 frontline health workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in West Bengal yesterday, taking the total number of people who got the jab to 84,505, a senior official of the health department said. Out of the set target of 35,100 for yesterday, 30,517 received Covishield doses in 351 centres across the state during the day. (Input from PTI)

  • January 23, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO says Pfizer deal could allow poor countries to start vaccinating in February

    The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday said it had reached an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and should be able to start delivering vaccines to poor and lower-middle income countries next month under its COVAX programme.

    The COVAX scheme, led by the WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance, signed deals for hundreds of millions of doses to vaccinate people in poor and lower-middle income countries, but vaccinations have yet to start. Pfizer's vaccine is so far the only one that has WHO emergency approval. (Input from Reuters)

  • January 23, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.06 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.02 crore patients have recovered, 1.53 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 1.88 lakh.

  • January 23, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 9.76 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 20.97 lakh.

    With over 2.45 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

  • January 23, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 305th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    India began its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 10 lakh beneficiaries have been given at least the first dose so far.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

